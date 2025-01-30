Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Fourth-quarter 2024 sales and revenues were $16.2 billion ; full-year sales and revenues were $64.8 billion

Fourth Quarter

Full Year ($ in billions except profit per share)

2024 2023

2024 2023 Sales and Revenues

$16.2 $17.1

$64.8 $67.1 Profit Per Share

$5.78 $5.28

$22.05 $20.12 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$5.14 $5.23

$21.90 $21.21



IRVING, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2024.

Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $16.2 billion, a 5% decrease compared with $17.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating profit margin was 18.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating profit margin was 18.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 18.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth-quarter 2024 profit per share was $5.78, compared with $5.28 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.14, compared with fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted profit per share of $5.23.

Full-year sales and revenues in 2024 were $64.8 billion, down 3% compared with $67.1 billion in 2023. The decrease reflected lower sales volume of $3.5 billion, partially offset by favorable price realization of $1.2 billion. Lower sales volume was primarily driven by lower sales of equipment to end users. Operating profit margin was 20.2% in 2024, compared with 19.3% in 2023. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.7% in 2024, compared with 20.5% in 2023. Full-year profit was $22.05 per share in 2024, compared with profit of $20.12 per share in 2023. Adjusted profit per share in 2024 was $21.90, compared with adjusted profit per share of $21.21 in 2023.

"I'm proud of our global team's strong performance in 2024 as they delivered record adjusted profit per share and strong ME&T free cash flow," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "As we kick off our centennial year, we remain committed to serving our customers, executing our strategy and continuing to invest for long-term profitable growth."

In 2024, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs. 2024 adjusted profit per share also excluded a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation and excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans. In 2023, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs, which included the impact of the divestiture of the company's Longwall business and other restructuring costs. 2023 adjusted profit per share also excluded a benefit for certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments and mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 14 to 16.

For the full year 2024, enterprise operating cash flow was $12.0 billion, and the company ended the fourth quarter with $6.9 billion of enterprise cash. During the year, the company deployed $7.7 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $2.6 billion of cash for dividends.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023

Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $16.215 billion, a decrease of $855 million, or 5%, compared with $17.070 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume of $859 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased by $1.3 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a decrease of $900 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Sales were lower across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) Fourth

Quarter

2023

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

Fourth

Quarter

2024

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 6,519

$ (227)

$ (300)

$ (2)

$ 13

$ 6,003

$ (516)

(8 %) Resource Industries 3,242

(316)

26

3

7

2,962

(280)

(9 %) Energy & Transportation 7,669

(301)

221

8

52

7,649

(20)

— % All Other Segment 116

(7)

1

—

6

116

—

— % Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,309)

(8)

(2)

(1)

(78)

(1,398)

(89)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 16,237

(859)

(54)

8

—

15,332

(905)

(6 %)































Financial Products Segment 981

—

—

—

43

1,024

43

4 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (148)

—

—

—

7

(141)

7



Financial Products Revenues 833

—

—

—

50

883

50

6 %































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 17,070

$ (859)

$ (54)

$ 8

$ 50

$ 16,215

$ (855)

(5 %)

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Fourth Quarter 2024





















































Construction Industries $ 3,157

(14 %)

$ 623

6 %

$ 1,122

(1 %)

$ 1,057

(2 %)

$ 5,959

(8 %)

$ 44

42 %

$ 6,003

(8 %) Resource Industries 960

(23 %)

579

9 %

455

2 %

872

(7 %)

2,866

(9 %)

96

8 %

2,962

(9 %) Energy & Transportation 3,532

6 %

467

(32 %)

1,586

(3 %)

931

(1 %)

6,516

(1 %)

1,133

5 %

7,649

— % All Other Segment 13

(13 %)

1

— %

1

(80 %)

11

(8 %)

26

(19 %)

90

7 %

116

— % Corporate Items and Eliminations (29)





—





(2)





(4)





(35)





(1,363)





(1,398)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 7,633

(7 %)

1,670

(7 %)

3,162

(2 %)

2,867

(4 %)

15,332

(6 %)

—

— %

15,332

(6 %)























































Financial Products Segment 680

5 %

103

3 %

128

1 %

113

4 %

1,024

4 %

—

— %

1,024

4 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (77)





(21)





(22)





(21)





(141)





—





(141)



Financial Products Revenues 603

8 %

82

(1 %)

106

1 %

92

5 %

883

6 %

—

— %

883

6 %























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 8,236

(6 %)

$ 1,752

(7 %)

$ 3,268

(2 %)

$ 2,959

(3 %)

$ 16,215

(5 %)

$ —

— %

$ 16,215

(5 %)























































Fourth Quarter 2023





















































Construction Industries $ 3,689





$ 587





$ 1,129





$ 1,083





$ 6,488





$ 31





$ 6,519



Resource Industries 1,240





529





445





939





3,153





89





3,242



Energy & Transportation 3,324





684





1,638





942





6,588





1,081





7,669



All Other Segment 15





—





5





12





32





84





116



Corporate Items and Eliminations (18)





(2)





(2)





(2)





(24)





(1,285)





(1,309)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,250





1,798





3,215





2,974





16,237





—





16,237



























































Financial Products Segment 645





100





127





109





981





—





981



Corporate Items and Eliminations (88)





(17)





(22)





(21)





(148)





—





(148)



Financial Products Revenues 557





83





105





88





833





—





833



























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 8,807





$ 1,881





$ 3,320





$ 3,062





$ 17,070





$ —





$ 17,070





























































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Fourth Quarter 2024 vs. Fourth Quarter 2023

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.924 billion, a decrease of $210 million, or 7%, compared with $3.134 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the profit impact of lower sales volume.

Operating profit margin was 18.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating profit margin was 18.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 18.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter

2024

Fourth Quarter

2023

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 1,174

$ 1,535

$ (361)

(24 %) Resource Industries 466

600

(134)

(22 %) Energy & Transportation 1,477

1,429

48

3 % All Other Segment 16

(24)

40

167 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (198)

(438)

240



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 2,935

3,102

(167)

(5 %)















Financial Products Segment 166

234

(68)

(29 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (29)

(46)

17



Financial Products 137

188

(51)

(27 %)















Consolidating Adjustments (148)

(156)

8



















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 2,924

$ 3,134

$ (210)

(7 %)

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2024 was income of $426 million , compared with income of $241 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The change was primarily driven by favorable foreign currency impacts.





, compared with income of in the fourth quarter of 2023. The change was primarily driven by favorable foreign currency impacts. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 14.3% compared to 18.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the annual tax rate was 22.2% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 21.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from 2023 was primarily related to changes in the geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of $224 million for a tax law change related to currency translation. The company recorded a $33 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a $112 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2023 for the change in the estimated annual tax rate through the first nine months. The company also recorded a tax charge of $43 million related to $154 million of mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a tax charge of $26 million related to $97 million of mark-to-market gains in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $8 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with a $3 million benefit in the fourth quarter of 2023, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.



CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Fourth

Quarter 2023

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Fourth

Quarter 2024

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 6,519

$ (227)

$ (300)

$ (2)

$ 13

$ 6,003

$ (516)

(8 %)

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Fourth

Quarter 2024

Fourth

Quarter 2023

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 3,157

$ 3,689

$ (532)

(14 %)















Latin America

623

587

36

6 %















EAME

1,122

1,129

(7)

(1 %)















Asia/Pacific

1,057

1,083

(26)

(2 %)















External Sales

5,959

6,488

(529)

(8 %)















Inter-segment

44

31

13

42 %















Total Sales

$ 6,003

$ 6,519

$ (516)

(8 %)

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2024

Fourth

Quarter 2023

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,174

$ 1,535

$ (361)

(24 %)















Segment Profit Margin

19.6 %

23.5 %

(3.9 pts)























































Construction Industries' total sales were $6.003 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $516 million, or 8%, compared with $6.519 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable price realization of $300 million and lower sales volume of $227 million. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales of equipment to end users and by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2024 than during the fourth quarter of 2023.

In North America , sales decreased due to lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2024 than during the fourth quarter of 2023.

, sales decreased due to lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization. Lower sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2024 than during the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales increased in Latin America due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Brazilian real, and unfavorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased less during the fourth quarter of 2024 than during the fourth quarter of 2023.

due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Brazilian real, and unfavorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased less during the fourth quarter of 2024 than during the fourth quarter of 2023. In EAME, sales decreased slightly due to unfavorable price realization, partially offset by higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts, primarily related to the euro. Higher sales volume was mainly due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased less during the fourth quarter of 2024 than during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific due to unfavorable price realization and lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable currency impacts primarily related to the Australian dollar. Lower sales volume was mainly due to lower sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased less during the fourth quarter of 2024 than during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.174 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $361 million, or 24%, compared with $1.535 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable price realization.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Fourth

Quarter 2023

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Fourth

Quarter 2024

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 3,242

$ (316)

$ 26

$ 3

$ 7

$ 2,962

$ (280)

(9 %)

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Fourth

Quarter 2024

Fourth

Quarter 2023

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 960

$ 1,240

$ (280)

(23 %)















Latin America

579

529

50

9 %















EAME

455

445

10

2 %















Asia/Pacific

872

939

(67)

(7 %)















External Sales

2,866

3,153

(287)

(9 %)















Inter-segment

96

89

7

8 %















Total Sales

$ 2,962

$ 3,242

$ (280)

(9 %)

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2024

Fourth

Quarter 2023

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 466

$ 600

$ (134)

(22 %)















Segment Profit Margin

15.7 %

18.5 %

(2.8 pts)























































Resource Industries' total sales were $2.962 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $280 million, or 9%, compared with $3.242 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume. The decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the fourth quarter of 2024 than during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Resource Industries' segment profit was $466 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $134 million, or 22%, compared with $600 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the profit impact of lower sales volume.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Fourth

Quarter 2023

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Fourth

Quarter 2024

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 7,669

$ (301)

$ 221

$ 8

$ 52

$ 7,649

$ (20)

— %

































Sales by Application



















Fourth

Quarter 2024

Fourth

Quarter 2023

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$ 1,927

$ 2,247

$ (320)

(14 %)















Power Generation

2,242

1,835

407

22 %















Industrial

928

1,078

(150)

(14 %)















Transportation

1,419

1,428

(9)

(1 %)















External Sales

6,516

6,588

(72)

(1 %)















Inter-segment

1,133

1,081

52

5 %















Total Sales

$ 7,649

$ 7,669

$ (20)

— %

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2024

Fourth

Quarter 2023

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,477

$ 1,429

$ 48

3 %















Segment Profit Margin

19.3 %

18.6 %

0.7 pts























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $7.649 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $20 million, compared with $7.669 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in sales was primarily due to lower sales volume of $301 million, partially offset by favorable price realization of $221 million and higher inter-segment sales of $52 million.

Oil and Gas – Sales decreased in reciprocating engines used in well servicing and gas compression applications. Sales also decreased for turbines and turbine-related services.

Power Generation – Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.

Industrial – Sales decreased primarily in North America and Asia/Pacific .

and . Transportation – Sales decreased slightly as lower sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and international locomotive deliveries were mostly offset by increased sales in rail services and marine.

Energy & Transportation's segment profit was $1.477 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $48 million, or 3%, compared with $1.429 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization of $221 million, partially offset by the profit impact of lower sales volume of $158 million and unfavorable manufacturing costs of $17 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected increased period manufacturing costs.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















Fourth

Quarter 2024

Fourth

Quarter 2023

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 680

$ 645

$ 35

5 %















Latin America

103

100

3

3 %















EAME

128

127

1

1 %















Asia/Pacific

113

109

4

4 %















Total Revenues

$ 1,024

$ 981

$ 43

4 %

















































Segment Profit



















Fourth

Quarter 2024

Fourth

Quarter 2023

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 166

$ 234

$ (68)

(29 %)



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.024 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $43 million, or 4%, compared with $981 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $29 million driven by North America, and a favorable impact from higher average financing rates across all regions except North America of $11 million.

Financial Products' segment profit was $166 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $68 million, or 29%, compared with $234 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to an unfavorable impact from equity securities of $23 million, an unfavorable impact from lower margin of $17 million and higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $17 million.

At the end of 2024, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.56%, compared with 1.79% at the end of 2023. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $115 million for 2024, compared with $65 million for 2023. As of December 31, 2024, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $267 million, or 0.91% of finance receivables, compared with $331 million, or 1.18% of finance receivables, at December 31, 2023.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $227 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $257 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by decreased expenses due to timing differences, a favorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and lower restructuring costs.

Notes

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of six significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring income/costs related to the divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities in 2024, (ii) other restructuring income/costs, (iii) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (iv) a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation in 2024, (v) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of the company's Longwall business in 2023 and (vi) certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments in 2023. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Profit

Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income

Taxes

Profit

Profit per

Share

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 2,924

18.0 %

$ 3,243

$ 463

$ 2,791

$ 5.78 Other restructuring (income) costs

37

0.3 %

37

10

27

0.05 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

—

— %

(154)

(43)

(111)

(0.23) Tax law change related to currency translation

—

— %

—

224

(224)

(0.46) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted

$ 2,961

18.3 %

$ 3,126

$ 654

$ 2,483

$ 5.14

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,134

18.4 %

$ 3,249

$ 587

$ 2,676

$ 5.28 Other restructuring (income) costs

92

0.5 %

92

27

65

0.13 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

—

— %

(97)

(26)

(71)

(0.14) Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments

—

— %

—

18

(18)

(0.04) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 - Adjusted

$ 3,226

18.9 %

$ 3,244

$ 606

$ 2,652

$ 5.23

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 13,072

20.2 %

$ 13,373

$ 2,629

$ 10,792

$ 22.05 Restructuring (income) costs - divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities

164

0.2 %

164

54

110

0.22 Other restructuring (income) costs

195

0.3 %

195

46

149

0.32 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

—

— %

(154)

(43)

(111)

(0.23) Tax law change related to currency translation

—

— %

—

224

(224)

(0.46) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted

$ 13,431

20.7 %

$ 13,578

$ 2,910

$ 10,716

$ 21.90

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP

$ 12,966

19.3 %

$ 13,050

$ 2,781

$ 10,335

$ 20.12 Restructuring costs - Longwall divestiture

586

0.9 %

586

—

586

1.14 Other restructuring (income) costs

194

0.3 %

194

48

146

0.30 Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

—

— %

(97)

(26)

(71)

(0.14) Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments

—

— %

—

106

(106)

(0.21) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 - Adjusted

$ 13,746

20.5 %

$ 13,733

$ 2,909

$ 10,890

$ 21.21

The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, these items consist of (i) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements, (ii) the decrease in the annual effective tax rate, (iii) a discrete tax benefit for a tax law change related to currency translation in 2024, (iv) a settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense, (v) restructuring income/costs related to the divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities in 2024, (vi) the impact of changes in estimates related to prior years in 2024, (vii) restructuring costs related to divestiture of the company's Longwall business in 2023 and (viii) deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments in 2023. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:

(Dollars in millions)

Profit Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income Taxes

Effective Tax

Rate













Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,243

$ 463

14.3 % Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

(154)

(43)



Tax law change related to currency translation

—

224



Decrease in annual effective tax rate

—

33



Excess stock-based compensation

—

8



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 3,089

$ 685

22.2 % Decrease in annual effective tax rate

—

(33)



Excess stock-based compensation

—

(8)



Other restructuring (income) costs

37

10

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted

$ 3,126

$ 654

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,249

$ 587

18.1 % Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

(97)

(26)



Decrease in annual effective tax rate

—

112



Excess stock-based compensation

—

3



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 3,152

$ 676

21.4 %













Decrease in annual effective tax rate

—

(112)



Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments

—

18



Excess stock-based compensation

—

(3)



Other restructuring (income) costs

92

27

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 - Adjusted

$ 3,244

$ 606

















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 13,373

$ 2,629

19.7 % Restructuring (income) costs - divestitures of certain non-U.S. entities

164

54



Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

(154)

(43)



Tax law change related to currency translation

—

224



Changes in estimates related to prior years

—

47



Excess stock-based compensation

—

57



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 13,383

$ 2,968

22.2 % Changes in estimates related to prior years

—

(47)



Excess stock-based compensation

—

(57)



Other restructuring (income) costs

195

46

















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 - Adjusted

$ 13,578

$ 2,910

















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 - U.S. GAAP

$ 13,050

$ 2,781

21.3 % Restructuring costs - Longwall divestiture

586

—



Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses

(97)

(26)



Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments

—

88



Excess stock-based compensation

—

57



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items

$ 13,539

$ 2,900

21.4 % Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments

—

18



Excess stock-based compensation

—

(57)



Other restructuring (income) costs

194

48

















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 - Adjusted

$ 13,733

$ 2,909





Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 17 to 27 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales and revenues:













Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 15,332

$ 16,237

$ 61,363

$ 63,869 Revenues of Financial Products 883

833

3,446

3,191 Total sales and revenues 16,215

17,070

64,809

67,060















Operating costs:













Cost of goods sold 10,321

11,016

40,199

42,767 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,769

1,756

6,667

6,371 Research and development expenses 519

554

2,107

2,108 Interest expense of Financial Products 338

288

1,286

1,030 Other operating (income) expenses 344

322

1,478

1,818 Total operating costs 13,291

13,936

51,737

54,094















Operating profit 2,924

3,134

13,072

12,966















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 107

126

512

511 Other income (expense) 426

241

813

595















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,243

3,249

13,373

13,050















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 463

587

2,629

2,781 Profit of consolidated companies 2,780

2,662

10,744

10,269















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 10

11

44

63















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,790

2,673

10,788

10,332















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(3)

(4)

(3)















Profit 1 $ 2,791

$ 2,676

$ 10,792

$ 10,335































Profit per common share $ 5.81

$ 5.31

$ 22.17

$ 20.24 Profit per common share — diluted 2 $ 5.78

$ 5.28

$ 22.05

$ 20.12















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)













– Basic 480.0

504.4

486.7

510.6 – Diluted 2 482.6

507.0

489.4

513.6





















1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,889

$ 6,978 Receivables – trade and other 9,282

9,310 Receivables – finance 9,565

9,510 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,119

4,586 Inventories 16,827

16,565 Total current assets 45,682

46,949







Property, plant and equipment – net 13,361

12,680 Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,225

1,238 Long-term receivables – finance 13,242

12,664 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 3,312

2,816 Intangible assets 399

564 Goodwill 5,241

5,308 Other assets 5,302

5,257 Total assets $ 87,764

$ 87,476







Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Financial Products $ 4,393

$ 4,643 Accounts payable 7,675

7,906 Accrued expenses 5,243

4,958 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,391

2,757 Customer advances 2,322

1,929 Dividends payable 674

649 Other current liabilities 2,909

3,123 Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 46

1,044 -- Financial Products 6,619

7,719 Total current liabilities 32,272

34,728







Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,564

8,579 -- Financial Products 18,787

15,893 Liability for postemployment benefits 3,757

4,098 Other liabilities 4,890

4,675 Total liabilities 68,270

67,973







Shareholders' equity





Common stock 6,941

6,403 Treasury stock (44,331)

(36,339) Profit employed in the business 59,352

51,250 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,471)

(1,820) Noncontrolling interests 3

9 Total shareholders' equity 19,494

19,503 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 87,764

$ 87,476

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 10,788

$ 10,332 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,153

2,144 Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits (154)

(97) Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (621)

(592) (Gain) loss on divestiture 164

572 Other 564

375 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables – trade and other (160)

(437) Inventories (414)

(364) Accounts payable (282)

(754) Accrued expenses 191

796 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (363)

486 Customer advances 370

80 Other assets – net (97)

(95) Other liabilities – net (104)

439 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 12,035

12,885 Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (1,988)

(1,597) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,227)

(1,495) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 722

781 Additions to finance receivables (15,409)

(15,161) Collections of finance receivables 13,608

14,034 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 83

63 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (34)

(75) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (61)

(4) Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 3,155

1,891 Investments in securities (1,495)

(4,405) Other – net 193

97 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (2,453)

(5,871) Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (2,646)

(2,563) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 20

12 Payments to purchase common stock (7,697)

(4,975) Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock (40)

— Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 10,283

8,257 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (9,316)

(6,318) Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) (168)

(1,345) Other – net (1)

— Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (9,565)

(6,932) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (106)

(110) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (89)

(28) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,985

7,013 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,896

$ 6,985



Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 15,332

$ 15,332

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 883

—

1,062

(179) 1 Total sales and revenues 16,215

15,332

1,062

(179)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 10,321

10,323

—

(2) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,769

1,535

226

8 2 Research and development expenses 519

519

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 338

—

338

—

Other operating (income) expenses 344

20

361

(37) 2 Total operating costs 13,291

12,397

925

(31)



















Operating profit 2,924

2,935

137

(148)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 107

111

—

(4) 3 Other income (expense) 426

891

16

(481) 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,243

3,715

153

(625)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 463

680

(217)

—

Profit of consolidated companies 2,780

3,035

370

(625)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 10

10

—

—



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,790

3,045

370

(625)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

—

—



















Profit 5 $ 2,791

$ 3,046

$ 370

$ (625)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 16,237

$ 16,237

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 833

—

1,020

(187) 1 Total sales and revenues 17,070

16,237

1,020

(187)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 11,016

11,018

—

(2) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,756

1,557

197

2 2 Research and development expenses 554

554

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 288

—

290

(2) 2 Other operating (income) expenses 322

6

345

(29) 2 Total operating costs 13,936

13,135

832

(31)



















Operating profit 3,134

3,102

188

(156)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 126

126

—

—

Other income (expense) 241

322

33

(114) 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,249

3,298

221

(270)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 587

567

20

—

Profit of consolidated companies 2,662

2,731

201

(270)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 11

12

—

(1) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,673

2,743

201

(271)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3)

(2)

—

(1) 5

















Profit 6 $ 2,676

$ 2,745

$ 201

$ (270)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 61,363

$ 61,363

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 3,446

—

4,212

(766) 1 Total sales and revenues 64,809

61,363

4,212

(766)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 40,199

40,206

—

(7) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,667

5,881

786

—

Research and development expenses 2,107

2,107

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 1,286

—

1,286

—

Other operating (income) expenses 1,478

71

1,535

(128) 2 Total operating costs 51,737

48,265

3,607

(135)



















Operating profit 13,072

13,098

605

(631)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 512

518

—

(6) 3 Other income (expense) 813

728

85

—



















Consolidated profit before taxes 13,373

13,308

690

(625)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,629

2,663

(34)

—

Profit of consolidated companies 10,744

10,645

724

(625)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 44

44

—

—



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 10,788

10,689

724

(625)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (4)

(5)

1

—



















Profit 4 $ 10,792

$ 10,694

$ 723

$ (625)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 63,869

$ 63,869

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 3,191

—

3,927

(736) 1 Total sales and revenues 67,060

63,869

3,927

(736)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 42,767

42,776

—

(9) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,371

5,696

704

(29) 2 Research and development expenses 2,108

2,108

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 1,030

—

1,032

(2) 2 Other operating (income) expenses 1,818

630

1,268

(80) 2 Total operating costs 54,094

51,210

3,004

(120)



















Operating profit 12,966

12,659

923

(616)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 511

511

—

—

Other income (expense) 595

340

(16)

271 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 13,050

12,488

907

(345)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,781

2,560

221

—

Profit of consolidated companies 10,269

9,928

686

(345)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 63

67

—

(4) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 10,332

9,995

686

(349)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3)

(4)

5

(4) 5

















Profit 6 $ 10,335

$ 9,999

$ 681

$ (345)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,889

$ 6,165

$ 724

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 9,282

3,463

688

5,131 1,2 Receivables – finance 9,565

—

14,957

(5,392) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,119

2,872

401

(154) 3 Inventories 16,827

16,827

—

—

Total current assets 45,682

29,327

16,770

(415)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 13,361

9,531

3,830

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,225

500

86

639 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 13,242

—

14,048

(806) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 3,312

3,594

118

(400) 4 Intangible assets 399

399

—

—

Goodwill 5,241

5,241

—

—

Other assets 5,302

4,050

2,277

(1,025) 5 Total assets $ 87,764

$ 52,642

$ 37,129

$ (2,007)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 4,393

$ —

$ 4,393

$ —

Accounts payable 7,675

7,619

331

(275) 6,7 Accrued expenses 5,243

4,589

654

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,391

2,335

56

—

Customer advances 2,322

2,305

3

14 7 Dividends payable 674

674

—

—

Other current liabilities 2,909

2,388

696

(175) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 6,665

46

6,619

—

Total current liabilities 32,272

19,956

12,752

(436)



















Long-term debt due after one year 27,351

8,731

18,787

(167) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 3,757

3,757

—

—

Other liabilities 4,890

3,977

1,344

(431) 4 Total liabilities 68,270

36,421

32,883

(1,034)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,941

6,941

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (44,331)

(44,331)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 59,352

54,787

4,555

10 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,471)

(1,182)

(1,289)

—

Noncontrolling interests 3

6

75

(78) 10 Total shareholders' equity 19,494

16,221

4,246

(973)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 87,764

$ 52,642

$ 37,129

$ (2,007)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,978

$ 6,106

$ 872

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 9,310

3,971

570

4,769 1,2 Receivables – finance 9,510

—

14,499

(4,989) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,586

4,327

341

(82) 3 Inventories 16,565

16,565

—

—

Total current assets 46,949

30,969

16,282

(302)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,680

8,694

3,986

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,238

565

85

588 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,664

—

13,299

(635) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,816

3,360

148

(692) 4 Intangible assets 564

564

—

—

Goodwill 5,308

5,308

—

—

Other assets 5,257

4,218

2,082

(1,043) 5 Total assets $ 87,476

$ 53,678

$ 35,882

$ (2,084)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 4,643

$ —

$ 4,643

$ —

Accounts payable 7,906

7,827

314

(235) 6,7 Accrued expenses 4,958

4,361

597

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,757

2,696

61

—

Customer advances 1,929

1,912

2

15 7 Dividends payable 649

649

—

—

Other current liabilities 3,123

2,583

647

(107) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 8,763

1,044

7,719

—

Total current liabilities 34,728

21,072

13,983

(327)



















Long-term debt due after one year 24,472

8,626

15,893

(47) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,098

4,098

—

—

Other liabilities 4,675

3,806

1,607

(738) 4 Total liabilities 67,973

37,602

31,483

(1,112)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,403

6,403

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (36,339)

(36,339)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 51,250

46,783

4,457

10 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,820)

(783)

(1,037)

—

Noncontrolling interests 9

12

74

(77) 10 Total shareholders' equity 19,503

16,076

4,399

(972)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 87,476

$ 53,678

$ 35,882

$ (2,084)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 10,788

$ 10,689

$ 724

$ (625) 1,5 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization 2,153

1,368

785

—

Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits (154)

(154)

—

—

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (621)

(327)

(294)

—

(Gain) loss on divestiture 164

(46)

210

—

Other 564

355

(388)

597 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (160)

413

207

(780) 2,3 Inventories (414)

(400)

—

(14) 2 Accounts payable (282)

(200)

(41)

(41) 2 Accrued expenses 191

78

113

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (363)

(358)

(5)

—

Customer advances 370

369

1

—

Other assets – net (97)

(188)

48

43 2 Other liabilities – net (104)

(162)

85

(27) 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 12,035

11,437

1,445

(847)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (1,988)

(1,952)

(41)

5 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,227)

(36)

(1,211)

20 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 722

35

698

(11) 2 Additions to finance receivables (15,409)

—

(16,845)

1,436 3 Collections of finance receivables 13,608

—

14,707

(1,099) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —

—

129

(129) 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 83

—

83

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

—

21

(21) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (34)

(34)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (61)

92

(153)

—

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities 3,155

2,795

360

—

Investments in securities (1,495)

(909)

(586)

—

Other – net 193

142

51

—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (2,453)

133

(2,787)

201

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (2,646)

(2,646)

(625)

625 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 20

20

—

—

Payments to purchase common stock (7,697)

(7,697)

—

—

Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock (40)

(40)

—

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

(21)

—

21 4 Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 10,283

—

10,283

—

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (9,316)

(1,032)

(8,284)

—

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) (168)

—

(168)

—

Other – net (1)

(1)

—

—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (9,565)

(11,417)

1,206

646

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (106)

(94)

(12)

—

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (89)

59

(148)

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,985

6,111

874

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,896

$ 6,170

$ 726

$ —





1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.