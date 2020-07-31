Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Second-quarter sales and revenues decreased 31%; profit per share declined 70%
  • Strong balance sheet; $8.8 billion of enterprise cash
Second Quarter

($ in billions except profit per share)

2020

2019

Sales and Revenues

$10.0

$14.4

Profit Per Share

$0.84

$2.83

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced second-quarter 2020 sales and revenues of $10.0 billion, a 31% decrease compared with $14.4 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decline was due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased machine and engine inventories about $1.4 billion during the second quarter of 2020, compared with an increase of about $500 million during the second quarter of 2019.

Second-quarter 2020 profit per share was $0.84, compared with $2.83 profit per share in the second quarter of 2019. Profit per share in the second quarter of 2020 included pre-tax remeasurement losses of $122 million, or $0.19 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension obligations.

Operating profit margin was 7.8% for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 15.3% for the second quarter of 2019.

For the first half of 2020, enterprise operating cash flow was $2.5 billion. Caterpillar ended the second quarter with $8.8 billion of enterprise cash and $18.5 billion of available liquidity sources. In July, Cat Financial issued $1.5 billion of new three-year and 18-month medium-term notes to supplement its liquidity position.

Response to COVID-19 and Global Business Conditions

"I am proud of the global team's continued focus on safety while executing our strategy and serving our customers," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "In the second quarter, our employees and dealers remained dedicated to providing the essential products and services the world needs under very challenging conditions."

Operational Status

Caterpillar continues to implement safeguards in its facilities to protect team members, including increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting, social distancing practices and other measures consistent with specific regulatory requirements and guidance from health authorities.

As of mid-July 2020, globally and across Caterpillar's three primary segments, nearly all of the company's primary production facilities continued to operate. This continues to fluctuate as conditions warrant, including the pace of economic recovery and the potential for additional COVID-related temporary shutdowns.

The company has continued to take actions to reduce costs and prioritize its spending to provide for investment in services and expanded offerings, key elements of its strategy for profitable growth, which was introduced in 2017.

Outlook

Caterpillar's financial results for the remainder of 2020 will be impacted by continued global economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, Caterpillar withdrew its earnings guidance on March 26 and is not providing a financial outlook for 2020 at this time.

"We are well positioned for these challenging times because of the successful execution of our strategy," said Umpleby. "We are focused on employee safety and maintaining a competitive and flexible cost structure while continuing to invest in services and expanded offerings to better serve our customers. We will adjust production as conditions warrant and are prepared to respond quickly to any positive or negative changes in customer demand."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison 

Second Quarter 2020 vs. Second Quarter 2019 

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2020 earnings. 

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2019 (at left) and the second quarter of 2020 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $9.997 billion, a decrease of $4.435 billion, or 31%, compared with $14.432 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decline was due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased machine and engine inventories about $1.4 billion during the second quarter of 2020, compared with an increase of about $500 million during the second quarter of 2019. The changes in dealer inventories came primarily in Construction Industries and Resource Industries.

Unfavorable price realization also contributed to the sales decline due to the geographic mix of sales and competitive market conditions in China. Sales were lower across all regions and in the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Second
Quarter
2019

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment /
Other

Second
Quarter
2020

$

Change

%

Change
















Construction Industries

$

6,467

$

(2,075)

$

(258)

$

(81)

$

(5)

$

4,048

$

(2,419)

(37%)

Resource Industries

2,819

(933)

(23)

(45)

8

1,826

(993)

(35%)

Energy & Transportation

5,486

(942)

23

(64)

(354)

4,149

(1,337)

(24%)

All Other Segment

125

(5)



(1)

(4)

115

(10)

(8%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,226)

43

(1)

1

355

(828)

398


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

13,671

(3,912)

(259)

(190)



9,310

(4,361)

(32%)
















Financial Products Segment

873







(110)

763

(110)

(13%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(112)







36

(76)

36


Financial Products Revenues

761







(74)

687

(74)

(10%)
















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

14,432

$

(3,912)

$

(259)

$

(190)

$

(74)

$

9,997

$

(4,435)

(31%)
















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales
and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

Second Quarter 2020


























Construction Industries

$

1,604

(54%)

$

212

(46%)

$

933

(16%)

$

1,283

(10%)

$

4,032

(37%)

$

16

(24%)

$

4,048

(37%)

Resource Industries

507

(52%)

270

(40%)

379

(15%)

554

(27%)

1,710

(37%)

116

7%

1,826

(35%)

Energy & Transportation

1,816

(21%)

197

(39%)

929

(20%)

599

(19%)

3,541

(22%)

608

(37%)

4,149

(24%)

All Other Segment

7

(50%)

1

—%

5

25%

15

—%

28

(18%)

87

(4%)

115

(8%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

2



(1)







(2)



(1)



(827)



(828)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

3,936

(42%)

679

(42%)

2,246

(17%)

2,449

(17%)

9,310

(32%)



—%

9,310

(32%)




























Financial Products Segment

493

(12%)

60

(21%)

96

(6%)

114

(14%)

763

(13%)



—%

763

(13%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(43)



(9)



(9)



(15)



(76)







(76)


Financial Products Revenues

450

(8%)

51

(22%)

87

(6%)

99

(12%)

687

(10%)



—%

687

(10%)




























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

4,386

(40%)

$

730

(41%)

$

2,333

(17%)

$

2,548

(17%)

$

9,997

(31%)

$



—%

$

9,997

(31%)




























Second Quarter 2019


























Construction Industries

$

3,513



$

392



$

1,108



$

1,433



$

6,446



$

21



$

6,467


Resource Industries

1,058



448



446



759



2,711



108



2,819


Energy & Transportation

2,297



325



1,160



742



4,524



962



5,486


All Other Segment

14



1



4



15



34



91



125


Corporate Items and Eliminations

(39)



(2)



(5)



2



(44)



(1,182)



(1,226)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

6,843



1,164



2,713



2,951



13,671







13,671






























Financial Products Segment

563



76



102



132



873







873


Corporate Items and Eliminations

(72)



(11)



(9)



(20)



(112)







(112)


Financial Products Revenues

491



65



93



112



761







761






























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

7,334



$

1,229



$

2,806



$

3,063



$

14,432



$





$

14,432






























Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison 
Second Quarter 2020 vs. Second Quarter 2019 

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2020 earnings. 

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2019 (at left) and the second quarter of 2020 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $784 million, a decrease of $1.429 billion, or 65%, compared with $2.213 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization, partially offset by favorable manufacturing costs and lower selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses.

Favorable manufacturing costs were mostly driven by lower period manufacturing costs. Both period manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses benefited from reduced short-term incentive compensation expense and other cost reductions related to lower sales volumes.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Second
Quarter
2020

Second
Quarter
2019

$

Change

%

 Change

Construction Industries

$

518

$

1,247

$

(729)

(58%)

Resource Industries

152

481

(329)

(68%)

Energy & Transportation

624

886

(262)

(30%)

All Other Segment

(3)

11

(14)

n/a

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(542)

(441)

(101)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

749

2,184

(1,435)

(66%)











Financial Products Segment

148

193

(45)

(23%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(38)

(50)

12


Financial Products

110

143

(33)

(23%)











Consolidating Adjustments

(75)

(114)

39














Consolidated Operating Profit

$

784

$

2,213

$

(1,429)

(65%)






Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the second quarter of 2020 was income of $29 million, compared with income of $68 million in the second quarter of 2019. The change was primarily due to the unfavorable impact of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans, including $122 million of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations, partially offset by favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange gains (losses), primarily due to the Australian dollar.
  • The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2020 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 31%, excluding a $21 million discrete tax benefit related to the $122 million of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. The tax rate was 26% for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the estimated annual tax rate was primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2020, including the impact of U.S. tax on non-U.S. earnings as a result of U.S. tax reform.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)











Segment Sales














Second
Quarter 2019

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Second
Quarter 2020

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$

6,467

$

(2,075)

$

(258)

$

(81)

$

(5)

$

4,048

$

(2,419)

(37%)

















Sales by Geographic Region









Second
Quarter 2020

Second
Quarter 2019

$

Change

%

Change







North America

$

1,604

$

3,513

$

(1,909)

(54%)








Latin America

212

392

(180)

(46%)








EAME

933

1,108

(175)

(16%)








Asia/Pacific

1,283

1,433

(150)

(10%)








External Sales

4,032

6,446

(2,414)

(37%)








Inter-segment

16

21

(5)

(24%)








Total Sales

$

4,048

$

6,467

$

(2,419)

(37%)

























Segment Profit









Second
Quarter 2020

Second
Quarter 2019

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$

518

$

1,247

$

(729)

(58%)








Segment Profit Margin

12.8%

19.3%

(6.5 pts)



























































Construction Industries' total sales were $4.048 billion in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.419 billion, or 37%, compared with $6.467 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. In all regions, dealers decreased inventories during the second quarter of 2020, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2019. Unfavorable price realization also contributed to the sales decline due to the geographic mix of sales and competitive market conditions in China.

  • In North America, sales decreased mostly due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. The lower end-user demand was driven primarily by pipeline and road construction.
  • Sales declined in Latin America primarily due to lower end-user demand across the region, the impact from changes in dealer inventories and unfavorable currency impacts from a weaker Brazilian real.
  • In EAME, sales decreased mostly because of lower sales volume across the region, driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories.
  • Sales declined in Asia/Pacific primarily due to unfavorable price realization and currency impacts from a weaker Chinese yuan. In China, sales were about flat as higher end-user demand was mostly offset by the impact of changes in dealer inventories and unfavorable price realization.

Construction Industries' profit was $518 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $729 million, or 58%, compared with $1.247 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization, partially offset by favorable manufacturing costs and lower SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable manufacturing costs were primarily attributed to lower period manufacturing costs. Both period manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses benefited from reduced short-term incentive compensation expense and other cost reductions related to lower sales volumes.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)











Segment Sales












Second
Quarter 2019

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Second
Quarter 2020

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$

2,819

$

(933)

$

(23)

$

(45)

$

8

$

1,826

$

(993)

(35)%

















Sales by Geographic Region









Second
Quarter 2020

Second
Quarter 2019

$

Change

%

Change







North America

$

507

$

1,058

$

(551)

(52%)








Latin America

270

448

(178)

(40%)








EAME

379

446

(67)

(15%)








Asia/Pacific

554

759

(205)

(27%)








External Sales

1,710

2,711

(1,001)

(37%)








Inter-segment

116

108

8

7%








Total Sales

$

1,826

$

2,819

$

(993)

(35%)

























Segment Profit









Second
Quarter 2020

Second
Quarter 2019

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$

152

$

481

$

(329)

(68%)








Segment Profit Margin

8.3%

17.1%

(8.8 pts)



























































Resource Industries' total sales were $1.826 billion in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $993 million, or 35%, compared with $2.819 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, driven by changes in dealer inventories and lower end-user demand. Dealers decreased inventories during the second quarter of 2020, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2019. Lower end-user demand was primarily driven by equipment supporting non-residential construction and quarry and aggregates. Mining equipment end-user demand was down in the quarter, though to a lesser extent. The company's mining customers faced production disruptions impacting machine utilization and aftermarket parts demand.

Resource Industries' profit was $152 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $329 million, or 68%, compared with $481 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly because of lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable manufacturing costs. Favorable manufacturing costs were mostly due to lower period manufacturing costs driven by lower short-term incentive compensation expense, other cost-reduction actions implemented in response to lower sales volumes and the benefits of prior restructuring programs.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)











Segment Sales















Second
Quarter 2019

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Second
Quarter 2020

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$

5,486

$

(942)

$

23

$

(64)

$

(354)

$

4,149

$

(1,337)

(24%)

















Sales by Application









Second
Quarter 2020

Second
Quarter 2019

$

Change

%

Change







Oil and Gas

$

1,027

$

1,305

$

(278)

(21%)








Power Generation

895

1,021

(126)

(12%)








Industrial

678

957

(279)

(29%)








Transportation

941

1,241

(300)

(24%)








External Sales

3,541

4,524

(983)

(22%)








Inter-segment

608

962

(354)

(37%)








Total Sales

$

4,149

$

5,486

$

(1,337)

(24%)

























Segment Profit









Second
Quarter 2020

Second
Quarter 2019

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$

624

$

886

$

(262)

(30%)








Segment Profit Margin

15.0%

16.2%

(1.2 pts)



























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $4.149 billion in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.337 billion, or 24%, compared with $5.486 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Sales declined across all applications and inter-segment engine sales.

  • Oil and Gas – Sales decreased mainly due to lower demand in North America for reciprocating engines used in gas compression and decreased sales of engine aftermarket parts, partially offset by higher sales of turbines and turbine-related services.
  • Power Generation – Sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume in small reciprocating engine applications and engine aftermarket parts.
  • Industrial – Sales decreased due to lower demand across all regions.
  • Transportation – Sales declined in rail due to lower deliveries of locomotives and related services and in marine applications, primarily in EAME and Asia/Pacific.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $624 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $262 million, or 30%, compared with $886 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, partially offset by lower manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses. Manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses were both impacted by a reduction in short-term incentive compensation expense and other cost reductions related to lower sales volumes.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

Revenues by Geographic Region


Second
Quarter 2020

Second
Quarter 2019

$

Change

%

Change

North America

$

493

$

563

$

(70)

(12%)

Latin America

60

76

(16)

(21%)

EAME

96

102

(6)

(6%)

Asia/Pacific

114

132

(18)

(14%)

Total Revenues

$

763

$

873

$

(110)

(13%)









Segment Profit


Second
Quarter 2020

Second
Quarter 2019

Change

%

Change

Segment Profit

$

148

$

193

$

(45)

(23%)









Financial Products' segment revenues were $763 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $110 million, or 13%, from the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily because of lower average financing rates and lower average earning assets across all regions.

Financial Products' segment profit was $148 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $193 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower net yield on average earning assets, lower average earning assets and higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial. These unfavorable impacts were partially offset by a reduction in SG&A expenses primarily due to lower short-term incentive compensation and employee benefit expenses and a favorable impact from equity securities in Insurance Services.

At the end of the second quarter of 2020, past dues at Cat Financial were 3.74%, compared with 3.38% at the end of the second quarter of 2019. Past dues increased primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $30 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $74 million for the second quarter of 2019. As of June 30, 2020, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $515 million, or 1.92% of finance receivables, compared with $457 million, or 1.69% of finance receivables at March 31, 2020. The increase in allowance for credit losses was driven in part by expectations of the lingering impact from COVID-19. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2019 was $424 million, or 1.50% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $580 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $89 million from the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and segment reporting methodology differences.

Notes

I. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx 
II. End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Friday, July 31, 2020.
III. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 12.
IV. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
V. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 31, 2020, to discuss its 2020 second-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Adjusted Profit Per Share

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of a significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item is remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations in the second quarter of 2020. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.

Reconciliations of adjusted profit per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted profit per share, are as follows:

Second Quarter

2020

2019

Profit per share

$

0.84

$

2.83

Per share remeasurement losses of pension obligations1

$

0.19

$


Adjusted profit per share

$

1.03

$

2.83





1 At statutory tax rates.

Note: On March 26, 2020, the company withdrew its previous financial outlook due to the continued global economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Caterpillar defines Machinery, Energy & Transportation as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. Machinery, Energy & Transportation information relates to the design, manufacture and marketing of Caterpillar products. Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. The nature of these businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company also believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding Caterpillar's business. Pages 13-23 reconcile Machinery, Energy & Transportation with Financial Products on the equity basis to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Sales and revenues:






Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

9,310

$

13,671

$

19,224

$

26,395

Revenues of Financial Products

687

761

1,408

1,503

Total sales and revenues

9,997

14,432

20,632

27,898








Operating costs:






Cost of goods sold

7,113

9,941

14,379

18,944

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,179

1,309

2,300

2,628

Research and development expenses

341

441

697

876

Interest expense of Financial Products

149

192

324

382

Other operating (income) expenses

431

336

744

648

Total operating costs

9,213

12,219

18,444

23,478








Operating profit

784

2,213

2,188

4,420








Interest expense excluding Financial Products

135

103

248

206

Other income (expense)

29

68

251

228








Consolidated profit before taxes

678

2,178

2,191

4,442








Provision (benefit) for income taxes

227

565

652

952

Profit of consolidated companies

451

1,613

1,539

3,490








Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

8

6

13

13








Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

459

1,619

1,552

3,503








Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

(1)

2

2








Profit 1

$

458

$

1,620

$

1,550

$

3,501
















Profit per common share

$

0.84

$

2.85

$

2.85

$

6.14

Profit per common share — diluted 2

$

0.84

$

2.83

$

2.83

$

6.08








Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)






– Basic

541.5

567.8

544.5

569.9

– Diluted 2

544.5

573.1

548.2

575.8










1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)


June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and short-term investments

$

8,784

$

8,284

Receivables – trade and other

7,134

8,568

Receivables – finance

8,781

9,336

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,792

1,739

Inventories

11,371

11,266

Total current assets

37,862

39,193




Property, plant and equipment – net

12,357

12,904

Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,167

1,193

Long-term receivables – finance

12,560

12,651

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,459

1,411

Intangible assets

1,420

1,565

Goodwill

6,192

6,196

Other assets

3,549

3,340

Total assets

$

76,566

$

78,453




Liabilities


Current liabilities:


Short-term borrowings:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

13

$

5

-- Financial Products

4,301

5,161

Accounts payable

5,083

5,957

Accrued expenses

3,547

3,750

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

958

1,629

Customer advances

1,227

1,187

Dividends payable

558

567

Other current liabilities

2,143

2,155

Long-term debt due within one year:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

1,395

16

-- Financial Products

6,006

6,194

Total current liabilities

25,231

26,621




Long-term debt due after one year:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

9,729

9,141

-- Financial Products

17,178

17,140

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,285

6,599

Other liabilities

4,366

4,323

Total liabilities

62,789

63,824




Shareholders' equity


Common stock

6,120

5,935

Treasury stock

(25,412)

(24,217)

Profit employed in the business

34,841

34,437

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,815)

(1,567)

Noncontrolling interests

43

41

Total shareholders' equity

13,777

14,629

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

76,566

$

78,453

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)


Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

Cash flow from operating activities:


Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$

1,552

$

3,503

Adjustments for non-cash items:


Depreciation and amortization

1,222

1,288

Net gain on remeasurement of pension obligations

(132)


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(32)

(34)

Other

674

440

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:


Receivables – trade and other

1,176

(166)

Inventories

(145)

(487)

Accounts payable

(655)

134

Accrued expenses

(253)

151

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(648)

(979)

Customer advances

(2)

14

Other assets – net

(7)

(120)

Other liabilities – net

(229)

(35)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

2,521

3,709

Cash flow from investing activities:


Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(472)

(479)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(526)

(746)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

382

422

Additions to finance receivables

(6,712)

(6,181)

Collections of finance receivables

6,801

5,902

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

31

119

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(49)

(3)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

13


Proceeds from sale of securities

151

170

Investments in securities

(369)

(243)

Other – net

7

(40)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(743)

(1,079)

Cash flow from financing activities:


Dividends paid

(1,125)

(986)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

(10)

39

Common shares repurchased

(1,130)

(2,105)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

6,159

5,340

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(4,629)

(4,901)

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)

(477)

(436)

Other – net

(1)

(2)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(1,213)

(3,051)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(66)

(10)

Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

499

(431)

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

8,292

7,890

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$

8,791

$

7,459

All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation1

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

9,310

$

9,310

$



$



Revenues of Financial Products

687



780

(93)

2

Total sales and revenues

9,997

9,310

780

(93)










Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

7,113

7,114



(1)

3

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,179

984

201

(6)

3

Research and development expenses

341

341





Interest expense of Financial Products

149



149



Other operating (income) expenses

431

122

320

(11)

3

Total operating costs

9,213

8,561

670

(18)










Operating profit

784

749

110

(75)










Interest expense excluding Financial Products

135

135





Other income (expense)

29

(77)

31

75

4









Consolidated profit before taxes

678

537

141












Provision (benefit) for income taxes

227

190

37



Profit of consolidated companies

451

347

104












Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated   companies

8

8





Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries



99



(99)

5









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

459

454

104

(99)










Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

(4)

5












Profit 6

$

458

$

458

$

99

$

(99)



1

Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.

2

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

3

Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation1

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

13,671

$

13,671

$



$



Revenues of Financial Products

761



894

(133)

2

Total sales and revenues

14,432

13,671

894

(133)










Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

9,941

9,943



(2)

3

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,309

1,102

209

(2)

3

Research and development expenses

441

441





Interest expense of Financial Products

192



201

(9)

4

Other operating (income) expenses

336

1

341

(6)

3

Total operating costs

12,219

11,487

751

(19)










Operating profit

2,213

2,184

143

(114)










Interest expense excluding Financial Products

103

105



(2)

4

Other income (expense)

68

(63)

19

112

5









Consolidated profit before taxes

2,178

2,016

162












Provision (benefit) for income taxes

565

502

63



Profit of consolidated companies

1,613

1,514

99












Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

6

6





Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries



94



(94)

6









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,619

1,614

99

(94)










Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(6)

5












Profit 7

$

1,620

$

1,620

$

94

$

(94)


1

Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.

2

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

3

Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.

4

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

5

Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.

7

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation1

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

19,224

$

19,224

$



$



Revenues of Financial Products

1,408



1,610

(202)

2

Total sales and revenues

20,632

19,224

1,610

(202)










Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

14,379

14,381



(2)

3

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,300

1,924

383

(7)

3

Research and development expenses

697

697





Interest expense of Financial Products

324



325

(1)

4

Other operating (income) expenses

744

132

640

(28)

3

Total operating costs

18,444

17,134

1,348

(38)










Operating profit

2,188

2,090

262

(164)










Interest expense excluding Financial Products

248

247



1

4

Other income (expense)

251

102

(16)

165

5









Consolidated profit before taxes

2,191

1,945

246












Provision (benefit) for income taxes

652

587

65



Profit of consolidated companies

1,539

1,358

181












Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

13

13





Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries



172



(172)

6









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,552

1,543

181

(172)










Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2

(7)

9












Profit 7

$

1,550

$

1,550

$

172

$

(172)


1

Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.

2

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

3

Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.

4

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

5

Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.

7

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation1

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

26,395

$

26,395

$



$



Revenues of Financial Products

1,503



1,764

(261)

2

Total sales and revenues

27,898

26,395

1,764

(261)










Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

18,944

18,946



(2)

3

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,628

2,229

401

(2)

3

Research and development expenses

876

876





Interest expense of Financial Products

382



401

(19)

4

Other operating (income) expenses

648

11

654

(17)

3

Total operating costs

23,478

22,062

1,456

(40)










Operating profit

4,420

4,333

308

(221)










Interest expense excluding Financial Products

206

215



(9)

4

Other income (expense)

228

(44)

60

212

5









Consolidated profit before taxes

4,442

4,074

368












Provision (benefit) for income taxes

952

837

115



Profit of consolidated companies

3,490

3,237

253












Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

13

13





Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries



242



(242)

6









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

3,503

3,492

253

(242)










Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2

(9)

11












Profit 7

$

3,501

$

3,501

$

242

$

(242)


1

Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.

2

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

3

Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.

4

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

5

Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.

7

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At June 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation 1

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and short-term investments

$

8,784

$

8,030

$

754

$



Receivables – trade and other

7,134

2,599

506

4,029

2,3

Receivables – finance

8,781



13,064

(4,283)

3

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,792

1,185

618

(11)

4

Inventories

11,371

11,371





Total current assets

37,862

23,185

14,942

(265)










Property, plant and equipment – net

12,357

8,250

4,107



Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,167

274

194

699

2,3

Long-term receivables – finance

12,560



13,277

(717)

3

Investments in Financial Products subsidiaries



4,257



(4,257)

5

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,459

1,990

106

(637)

6

Intangible assets

1,420

1,420





Goodwill

6,192

6,192





Other assets

3,549

1,880

1,766

(97)

7

Total assets

$

76,566

$

47,448

$

34,392

$

(5,274)










Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings

$

4,314

$

13

$

4,301

$



Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies





99

(99)

8

Accounts payable

5,083

5,046

196

(159)

9

Accrued expenses

3,547

3,239

308



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

958

943

15



Customer advances

1,227

1,227





Dividends payable

558

558





Other current liabilities

2,143

1,521

654

(32)

6,10

Long-term debt due within one year

7,401

1,395

6,006



Total current liabilities

25,231

13,942

11,579

(290)










Long-term debt due after one year

26,907

9,743

17,178

(14)

8

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,285

6,284

1



Other liabilities

4,366

3,702

1,377

(713)

6

Total liabilities

62,789

33,671

30,135

(1,017)










Shareholders' equity







Common stock

6,120

6,120

919

(919)

5

Treasury stock

(25,412)

(25,412)





Profit employed in the business

34,841

34,841

4,136

(4,136)

5

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,815)

(1,815)

(977)

977

5

Noncontrolling interests

43

43

179

(179)

5

Total shareholders' equity

13,777

13,777

4,257

(4,257)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

76,566

$

47,448

$

34,392

$

(5,274)


1

Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.

2

Elimination of receivables between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

3

Reclassification of Machinery, Energy & Transportation's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

4

Elimination of Machinery, Energy & Transportation's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

5

Elimination of Financial Products' equity which is accounted for by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on the equity basis.

6

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

7

Elimination of other intercompany assets between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

8

Elimination of debt between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

9

Elimination of payables between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

10

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation 1

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and short-term investments

$

8,284

$

7,299

$

985

$



Receivables – trade and other

8,568

3,737

451

4,380

2,3

Receivables – finance

9,336



14,489

(5,153)

3

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,739

1,290

529

(80)

4

Inventories

11,266

11,266





Total current assets

39,193

23,592

16,454

(853)










Property, plant and equipment – net

12,904

8,606

4,298



Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,193

348

152

693

2,3

Long-term receivables – finance

12,651



13,354

(703)

3

Investments in Financial Products subsidiaries



4,260



(4,260)

5

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,411

2,002

117

(708)

6

Intangible assets

1,565

1,565





Goodwill

6,196

6,196





Other assets

3,340

1,868

1,572

(100)

7

Total assets

$

78,453

$

48,437

$

35,947

$

(5,931)










Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings

$

5,166

$

5

$

5,161

$



Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies





600

(600)

8

Accounts payable

5,957

5,918

212

(173)

9

Accrued expenses

3,750

3,415

335



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,629

1,580

49



Customer advances

1,187

1,187





Dividends payable

567

567





Other current liabilities

2,155

1,689

566

(100)

6,10

Long-term debt due within one year

6,210

16

6,194



Total current liabilities

26,621

14,377

13,117

(873)










Long-term debt due after one year

26,281

9,151

17,140

(10)

8

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,599

6,599





Other liabilities

4,323

3,681

1,430

(788)

6

Total liabilities

63,824

33,808

31,687

(1,671)










Shareholders' equity







Common stock

5,935

5,935

919

(919)

5

Treasury stock

(24,217)

(24,217)





Profit employed in the business

34,437

34,437

3,997

(3,997)

5

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,567)

(1,567)

(828)

828

5

Noncontrolling interests

41

41

172

(172)

5

Total shareholders' equity

14,629

14,629

4,260

(4,260)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

78,453

$

48,437

$

35,947

$

(5,931)


1

Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.

2

Elimination of receivables between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

3

Reclassification of Machinery, Energy & Transportation's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

4

Elimination of Machinery, Energy & Transportation's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

5

Elimination of Financial Products' equity which is accounted for by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on the equity basis.

6

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

7

Elimination of other intercompany assets between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

8

Elimination of debt between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

9

Elimination of payables between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

10

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation1

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:







Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$

1,552

$

1,543

$

181

$

(172)

2

Adjustments for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization

1,222

805

417



Undistributed profit of Financial Products



(152)



152

3

Net gain on remeasurement of pension obligations

(132)

(132)





Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(32)

40

(72)



Other

674

347

145

182

4

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:







Receivables – trade and other

1,176

539

(77)

714

4, 5

Inventories

(145)

(137)



(8)

4

Accounts payable

(655)

(664)

(5)

14

4

Accrued expenses

(253)

(237)

(16)



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(648)

(614)

(34)



Customer advances

(2)

(2)





Other assets – net

(7)

30

30

(67)

4

Other liabilities – net

(229)

(391)

84

78

4

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

2,521

975

653

893

Cash flow from investing activities:







Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(472)

(465)

(7)



Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(526)

1

(540)

13

4

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

382

104

283

(5)

4

Additions to finance receivables

(6,712)



(7,352)

640

5

Collections of finance receivables

6,801



7,442

(641)

5

Net intercompany purchased receivables





920

(920)

5

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

31



31



Net intercompany borrowings



500

2

(502)

6

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(49)

(49)





Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

13

13





Proceeds from sale of securities

151

12

139



Investments in securities

(369)

(10)

(359)



Other – net

7

(15)

22



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(743)

91

581

(1,415)

Cash flow from financing activities:







Dividends paid

(1,125)

(1,125)

(20)

20

7

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

(10)

(10)





Common shares repurchased

(1,130)

(1,130)





Net intercompany borrowings



(2)

(500)

502

6

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

6,159

1,991

4,168



Payments on debt > 90 days

(4,629)

(12)

(4,617)



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

(477)

8

(485)



Other – net

(1)

(1)





Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(1,213)

(281)

(1,454)

522

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(66)

(54)

(12)



Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

499

731

(232)



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

8,292

7,302

990



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$

8,791

$

8,033

$

758

$




1

Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.

2

Elimination of Financial Products' profit after tax due to equity method of accounting.

3

Elimination of non-cash adjustment for the undistributed earnings from Financial Products.

4

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

5

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

6

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of dividend from Financial Products to Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation1

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:







Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$

3,503

$

3,492

$

253

$

(242)

2

Adjustments for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization

1,288

855

433



Undistributed profit of Financial Products



(242)



242

3

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(34)

(16)

(18)



Other

440

264

(51)

227

4

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:







Receivables – trade and other

(166)

161

(5)

(322)

4, 5

Inventories

(487)

(489)



2

4

Accounts payable

134

(94)

279

(51)

4

Accrued expenses

151

158

(5)

(2)

4

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(979)

(978)

(1)



Customer advances

14

18



(4)

4

Other assets – net

(120)

(165)

61

(16)

4

Other liabilities – net

(35)

(144)

89

20

4

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

3,709

2,820

1,035

(146)

Cash flow from investing activities:







Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(479)

(468)

(11)



Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(746)

(24)

(725)

3

4

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

422

97

367

(42)

4

Additions to finance receivables

(6,181)



(7,027)

846

5

Collections of finance receivables

5,902



6,548

(646)

5

Net intercompany purchased receivables





15

(15)

5

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

119



119



Net intercompany borrowings



213

1

(214)

6

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(3)

(3)





Proceeds from sale of securities

170

13

157



Investments in securities

(243)

(12)

(231)



Other – net

(40)

(9)

(31)



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(1,079)

(193)

(818)

(68)

Cash flow from financing activities:







Dividends paid

(986)

(986)





Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

39

39





Common shares repurchased

(2,105)

(2,105)





Net intercompany borrowings



(1)

(213)

214

6

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

5,340



5,340



Payments on debt > 90 days

(4,901)

(4)

(4,897)



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

(436)



(436)



Other – net

(2)

(2)





Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(3,051)

(3,059)

(206)

214

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(10)

(8)

(2)



Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

(431)

(440)

9



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

7,890

6,994

896



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$

7,459

$

6,554

$

905

$




1

Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.

2

Elimination of Financial Products' profit after tax due to equity method of accounting.

3

Elimination of non-cash adjustment for the undistributed earnings from Financial Products.

4

Elimination of non-cash adjustment and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

5

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

6

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

