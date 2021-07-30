Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results

Caterpillar Inc.

Jul 30, 2021, 06:30 ET

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 30, 2021

  • Second-quarter 2021 sales and revenues increased 29% to $12.9 billion
  • Second-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.56; adjusted profit per share of $2.60
  • Strong balance sheet; returned $0.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Second Quarter

($ in billions except profit per share)

2021

2020

Sales and Revenues

$12.9

$10.0

Profit Per Share

$2.56

$0.84

Adjusted Profit Per Share

$2.60

$1.27

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced second-quarter 2021 sales and revenues of $12.9 billion, a 29% increase compared with $10.0 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021.

Operating profit margin was 13.9% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 7.8% for the second quarter of 2020. Second-quarter 2021 profit per share was $2.56, compared with $0.84 profit per share in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2021 was $2.60, compared with second-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of $1.27. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs, while the second quarter of 2020 also excluded remeasurement losses of $0.19 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the first half of 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was $4.0 billion. In total, the company returned $0.8 billion to shareholders in the quarter, after increasing the dividend and reinstating share repurchases. The company ended the period with $10.8 billion of enterprise cash.

"Our dedicated global team remains focused on serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for future profitable growth," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're encouraged by higher sales and revenues across all regions and in our three primary segments, which reflect continued improvement in our end markets."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020

Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $12.889 billion, an increase of $2.892 billion, or 29%, compared with $9.997 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories by $1.4 billion during the second quarter of 2020, compared with a decrease of $400 million during the second quarter of 2021. Favorable currency impacts were related to the Australian dollar, euro and Chinese yuan. Favorable price realization also contributed to the sales improvement.

Sales were higher across all regions and in the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Second
Quarter
2020

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment /
Other

Second
Quarter
2021

$

Change

%

Change
















Construction Industries

$

4,048

$

1,171

$

238

$

162

$

37

$

5,656

$

1,608

40%

Resource Industries

1,826

712

(17)

66

(8)

2,579

753

41%

Energy & Transportation

4,149

456

12

111

247

4,975

826

20%

All Other Segment

115

4



2

7

128

13

11%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(828)

(34)





(283)

(1,145)

(317)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

9,310

2,309

233

341



12,193

2,883

31%
















Financial Products Segment

763







11

774

11

1%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(76)







(2)

(78)

(2)


Financial Products Revenues

687







9

696

9

1%
















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

9,997

$

2,309

$

233

$

341

$

9

$

12,889

$

2,892

29%
















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales
and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales and
Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

Second Quarter 2021


























Construction Industries

$

2,498

56%

$

430

103%

$

1,291

38%

$

1,384

8%

$

5,603

39%

$

53

231%

$

5,656

40%

Resource Industries

799

58%

487

80%

525

39%

660

19%

2,471

45%

108

(7%)

2,579

41%

Energy & Transportation

1,992

10%

250

27%

1,196

29%

682

14%

4,120

16%

855

41%

4,975

20%

All Other Segment

11

57%

1

—%

4

(20%)

18

20%

34

21%

94

8%

128

11%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(31)



(1)



(1)



(2)



(35)



(1,110)



(1,145)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

5,269

34%

1,167

72%

3,015

34%

2,742

12%

12,193

31%



—%

12,193

31%




























Financial Products Segment

488

(1%)

65

8%

96

—%

125

10%

774

1%



—%

774

1%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(38)



(11)



(9)



(20)



(78)







(78)


Financial Products Revenues

450

—%

54

6%

87

—%

105

6%

696

1%



—%

696

1%




























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

5,719

30%

$

1,221

67%

$

3,102

33%

$

2,847

12%

$

12,889

29%

$



—%

$

12,889

29%




























Second Quarter 2020


























Construction Industries

$

1,604



$

212



$

933



$

1,283



$

4,032



$

16



$

4,048


Resource Industries

507



270



379



554



1,710



116



1,826


Energy & Transportation

1,816



197



929



599



3,541



608



4,149


All Other Segment

7



1



5



15



28



87



115


Corporate Items and Eliminations

2



(1)







(2)



(1)



(827)



(828)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

3,936



679



2,246



2,449



9,310







9,310






























Financial Products Segment

493



60



96



114



763







763


Corporate Items and Eliminations

(43)



(9)



(9)



(15)



(76)







(76)


Financial Products Revenues

450



51



87



99



687







687






























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

4,386



$

730



$

2,333



$

2,548



$

9,997



$





$

9,997






























Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison 
Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020 

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2020 (at left) and the second quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.789 billion, an increase of $1.005 billion, or 128%, compared with $784 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume. Favorable price realization, lower restructuring expenses (included in other) and higher profit from Financial Products were mostly offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses and higher manufacturing costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was mainly driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021.

Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected higher period manufacturing and material costs, partially offset by favorable cost absorption. Period manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense and higher labor-related costs. Cost absorption was favorable as inventory increased during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Second Quarter
2021

Second Quarter
2020

$

Change

%

 Change

Construction Industries

$

1,024

$

518

$

506

98%

Resource Industries

361

152

209

138%

Energy & Transportation

731

624

107

17%

All Other Segment

(10)

(3)

(7)

(233%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(453)

(542)

89


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

1,653

749

904

121%








Financial Products Segment

243

148

95

64%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(29)

(38)

9


Financial Products

214

110

104

95%








Consolidating Adjustments

(78)

(75)

(3)










Consolidated Operating Profit

$

1,789

$

784

$

1,005

128%








Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the second quarter of 2021 was income of $201 million, compared with income of $29 million in the second quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to the absence of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations that occurred in the second quarter of 2020, as well as favorable pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) costs.
  • The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2021 reflected a lower estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 31% for the second quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2020 was approximately 28%. The decrease in the estimated annual tax rate from full-year 2020 was mainly related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2021.
    In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $17 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2021 for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. A $21 million tax benefit was also recorded in the second quarter of 2020 related to the $122 million of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)















Segment Sales















Second
Quarter 2020

Sales Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Second
Quarter 2021

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$

4,048

$

1,171

$

238

$

162

$

37

$

5,656

$

1,608

40%

















Sales by Geographic Region









Second
Quarter 2021

Second
Quarter 2020

$

Change

%

Change







North America

$

2,498

$

1,604

$

894

56%








Latin America

430

212

218

103%








EAME

1,291

933

358

38%








Asia/Pacific

1,384

1,283

101

8%








External Sales

5,603

4,032

1,571

39%








Inter-segment

53

16

37

231%








Total Sales

$

5,656

$

4,048

$

1,608

40%

























Segment Profit









Second
Quarter 2021

Second
Quarter 2020

 

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$

1,024

$

518

$

506

98%








Segment Profit Margin

18.1%

12.8%

5.3 pts



























































Construction Industries' total sales were $5.656 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.608 billion, or 40%, compared with $4.048 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume, favorable price realization and favorable currency impacts from the euro, Australian dollar and Chinese yuan. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Overall, dealers decreased inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021.

  • In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand primarily in residential construction and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021.
  • Sales increased in Latin America mostly due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand across the region for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impact of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020.
  • In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts primarily from a stronger euro. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020.
  • Sales increased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to favorable currency impacts from a stronger Australian dollar and Chinese yuan and favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was driven by lower end-user demand for equipment, primarily in China, partially offset by the impacts from changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand for aftermarket parts. Dealers decreased inventories more during the second quarter of 2020 than during the second quarter of 2021.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.024 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $506 million, or 98%, compared with $518 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses and unfavorable manufacturing costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

Increased manufacturing costs reflected higher period manufacturing and material costs partially offset by favorable impacts of cost absorption and variable labor and burden. The increase in period manufacturing costs was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and higher labor costs. Cost absorption was favorable as inventory increased during the second quarter of 2021, compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2020.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)















Segment Sales















Second
Quarter 2020

Sales Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Second
Quarter 2021

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$

1,826

$

712

$

(17)

$

66

$

(8)

$

2,579

$

753

41%

















Sales by Geographic Region









Second
Quarter 2021

Second
Quarter 2020

$

Change

%

Change







North America

$

799

$

507

$

292

58%








Latin America

487

270

217

80%








EAME

525

379

146

39%








Asia/Pacific

660

554

106

19%








External Sales

2,471

1,710

761

45%








Inter-segment

108

116

(8)

(7%)








Total Sales

$

2,579

$

1,826

$

753

41%

























Segment Profit











Second
Quarter 2021

Second
Quarter 2020

 

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$

361

$

152

$

209

138%








Segment Profit Margin

14.0%

8.3%

5.7 pts



























































Resource Industries' total sales were $2.579 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $753 million, or 41%, compared with $1.826 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impacts of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories during the second quarter of 2020, compared to remaining about flat during the second quarter of 2021. End-user demand was higher in heavy construction and quarry and aggregates; it was also higher in mining, although to a lesser extent.

Resource Industries' profit was $361 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $209 million, or 138%, compared with $152 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)
















Segment Sales
















Second
Quarter 2020

Sales Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Second
Quarter 2021

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$

4,149

$

456

$

12

$

111

$

247

$

4,975



$

826

20%


















Sales by Application










Second
Quarter 2021

Second
Quarter 2020

$

Change

%

Change








Oil and Gas

$

1,137

$

1,027

$

110

11%









Power Generation

1,052

895

157

18%









Industrial

899

678

221

33%









Transportation

1,032

941

91

10%









External Sales

4,120

3,541

579

16%









Inter-segment

855

608

247

41%









Total Sales

$

4,975

$

4,149

$

826

20%



























Segment Profit










Second
Quarter 2021

Second
Quarter 2020

 

Change

%

Change








Segment Profit

$

731

$

624

$

107

17%









Segment Profit Margin

14.7%

15.0%

(0.3 pts)


































































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $4.975 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $826 million, or 20%, compared with $4.149 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Sales increased across all applications.

  • Oil and Gas – Sales increased mainly due to higher sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts in all regions. The increase was partially offset by lower sales in reciprocating engines used in well servicing applications and turbines and turbine-related services.
  • Power Generation – Sales increased due to higher sales volume in large reciprocating engines, primarily driven by data centers, and reciprocating engine aftermarket parts.
  • Industrial – Sales were up due to higher demand across all regions.
  • Transportation – Sales increased in rail services and marine.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $731 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $107 million, or 17%, compared with $624 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs. Both SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs were driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and acquisition-related expenses.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)















Revenues by Geographic Region









Second
Quarter 2021

Second
Quarter 2020

$

Change

%

Change







North America

$

488

$

493

$

(5)

(1%)







Latin America

65

60

5

8%







EAME

96

96



—%







Asia/Pacific

125

114

11

10%







Total Revenues

$

774

$

763

$

11

1%
























Segment Profit









Second
Quarter 2021

Second
Quarter 2020

 

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$

243

$

148

$

95

64%
























Financial Products' segment revenues were $774 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $11 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Products' segment profit was $243 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $148 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, higher net yield on average earning assets and a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment. These favorable impacts were partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.58%, compared with 3.74% at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $54 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $30 million for the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $402 million, or 1.46% of finance receivables, compared with $441 million, or 1.64% of finance receivables at March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2020 was $479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $482 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $98 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to favorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences and lower restructuring costs, partially offset by higher expenses due to timing differences.

Notes

i.  Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
ii.  End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Friday, July 30, 2021.
iii.  Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 13.
iv.  Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
v.  Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 30, 2021, to discuss its 2021 second-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits and (ii) remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations in the second quarter of 2020. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating
Profit

Operating
Profit
Margin

Profit
Before
Taxes

Provision
(Benefit) for
Income
Taxes

Effective
Tax Rate

Profit

Profit per
Share















Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 - U.S. GAAP

$

1,789

13.9%

$

1,870

$

470

25.1%

$

1,413

$

2.56

Restructuring costs

25

0.2%

25

3

15.0%

22

$

0.04

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 - Adjusted

$

1,814

14.1%

$

1,895

$

473

25.0%

$

1,435

$

2.60















Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 - U.S. GAAP

$

784

7.8%

$

678

$

227

33.5%

$

458

$

0.84

Restructuring costs

147

1.5%

147

15

10.2%

132

$

0.24

Remeasurement losses of pension obligations



—%

122

21

17.2%

101

$

0.19

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 - Adjusted

$

931

9.3%

$

947

$

263

27.8%

$

691

$

1.27















Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 15 to 25 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Sales and revenues:






Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

12,193

$

9,310

$

23,384

$

19,224

Revenues of Financial Products

696

687

1,392

1,408

Total sales and revenues

12,889

9,997

24,776

20,632








Operating costs:






Cost of goods sold

8,881

7,113

16,893

14,379

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,364

1,179

2,603

2,300

Research and development expenses

446

341

820

697

Interest expense of Financial Products

116

149

241

324

Other operating (income) expenses

293

431

616

744

Total operating costs

11,100

9,213

21,173

18,444








Operating profit

1,789

784

3,603

2,188








Interest expense excluding Financial Products

120

135

262

248

Other income (expense)

201

29

526

251








Consolidated profit before taxes

1,870

678

3,867

2,191








Provision (benefit) for income taxes

470

227

945

652

Profit of consolidated companies

1,400

451

2,922

1,539








Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

14

8

23

13








Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,414

459

2,945

1,552








Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

1

2

2








Profit 1

$

1,413

$

458

$

2,943

$

1,550
















Profit per common share

$

2.58

$

0.84

$

5.38

$

2.85

Profit per common share — diluted 2

$

2.56

$

0.84

$

5.33

$

2.83








Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)






– Basic

547.9

541.5

547.1

544.5

– Diluted 2

552.1

544.5

551.8

548.2









1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)


June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and short-term investments

$

10,831

$

9,352

Receivables – trade and other

7,840

7,317

Receivables – finance

9,523

9,463

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,080

1,930

Inventories

12,672

11,402

Total current assets

42,946

39,464




Property, plant and equipment – net

12,014

12,401

Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,206

1,185

Long-term receivables – finance

12,590

12,222

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,455

1,523

Intangible assets

1,176

1,308

Goodwill

6,372

6,394

Other assets

3,938

3,827

Total assets

$

81,697

$

78,324




Liabilities


Current liabilities:


Short-term borrowings:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

4

$

10

-- Financial Products

3,421

2,005

Accounts payable

6,921

6,128

Accrued expenses

3,556

3,642

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,759

1,096

Customer advances

1,157

1,108

Dividends payable

608

562

Other current liabilities

2,126

2,017

Long-term debt due within one year:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

50

1,420

-- Financial Products

7,906

7,729

Total current liabilities

27,508

25,717




Long-term debt due after one year:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

9,752

9,749

-- Financial Products

16,452

16,250

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,581

6,872

Other liabilities

4,524

4,358

Total liabilities

64,817

62,946




Shareholders' equity


Common stock

6,293

6,230

Treasury stock

(25,240)

(25,178)

Profit employed in the business

36,934

35,167

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,154)

(888)

Noncontrolling interests

47

47

Total shareholders' equity

16,880

15,378

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

81,697

$

78,324

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)


Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

Cash flow from operating activities:


Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$

2,945

$

1,552

Adjustments for non-cash items:


Depreciation and amortization

1,173

1,222

Net gain on remeasurement of pension obligations



(132)

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

68

(32)

Other

(20)

674

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:


Receivables – trade and other

(343)

1,176

Inventories

(1,179)

(145)

Accounts payable

893

(655)

Accrued expenses

22

(253)

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

618

(648)

Customer advances

49

(2)

Other assets – net

(47)

(7)

Other liabilities – net

(133)

(229)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

4,046

2,521

Cash flow from investing activities:


Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(419)

(472)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(681)

(526)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

636

382

Additions to finance receivables

(6,203)

(6,712)

Collections of finance receivables

5,580

6,801

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

27

31

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(398)

(49)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

28

13

Proceeds from sale of securities

276

151

Investments in securities

(500)

(369)

Other – net

(63)

7

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(1,717)

(743)

Cash flow from financing activities:


Dividends paid

(1,126)

(1,125)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

123

(10)

Common shares repurchased

(251)

(1,130)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

4,906

6,159

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(5,966)

(4,629)

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)

1,460

(477)

Other – net

(2)

(1)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(856)

(1,213)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

3

(66)

Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

1,476

499

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,366

8,292

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$

10,842

$

8,791

All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

12,193

$

12,193

$



$



Revenues of Financial Products

696



796

(100)

1

Total sales and revenues

12,889

12,193

796

(100)










Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

8,881

8,884



(3)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,364

1,210

159

(5)

2

Research and development expenses

446

446





Interest expense of Financial Products

116



116



Other operating (income) expenses

293



307

(14)

2

Total operating costs

11,100

10,540

582

(22)










Operating profit

1,789

1,653

214

(78)










Interest expense excluding Financial Products

120

120





Other income (expense)

201

445

28

(272)

3









Consolidated profit before taxes

1,870

1,978

242

(350)










Provision (benefit) for income taxes

470

415

55



Profit of consolidated companies

1,400

1,563

187

(350)










Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

14

17



(3)

4









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,414

1,580

187

(353)










Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

1

3

(3)

5









Profit 6

$

1,413

$

1,579

$

184

$

(350)


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

9,310

$

9,310

$



$



Revenues of Financial Products

687



780

(93)

1

Total sales and revenues

9,997

9,310

780

(93)










Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

7,113

7,114



(1)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,179

984

201

(6)

2

Research and development expenses

341

341





Interest expense of Financial Products

149



149



Other operating (income) expenses

431

122

320

(11)

2

Total operating costs

9,213

8,561

670

(18)










Operating profit

784

749

110

(75)










Interest expense excluding Financial Products

135

135





Other income (expense)

29

(57)

31

55

3









Consolidated profit before taxes

678

557

141

(20)










Provision (benefit) for income taxes

227

190

37



Profit of consolidated companies

451

367

104

(20)










Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

8

13



(5)

4









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

459

380

104

(25)










Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

1

5

(5)

5









Profit 6

$

458

$

379

$

99

$

(20)


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

23,384

$

23,384

$



$



Revenues of Financial Products

1,392



1,584

(192)

1

Total sales and revenues

24,776

23,384

1,584

(192)










Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

16,893

16,897



(4)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,603

2,324

283

(4)

2

Research and development expenses

820

820





Interest expense of Financial Products

241



241



Other operating (income) expenses

616

26

621

(31)

2

Total operating costs

21,173

20,067

1,145

(39)










Operating profit

3,603

3,317

439

(153)










Interest expense excluding Financial Products

262

262





Other income (expense)

526

676

47

(197)

3









Consolidated profit before taxes

3,867

3,731

486

(350)










Provision (benefit) for income taxes

945

827

118



Profit of consolidated companies

2,922

2,904

368

(350)










Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

23

29



(6)

4









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,945

2,933

368

(356)










Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2

2

6

(6)

5









Profit 6

$

2,943

$

2,931

$

362

$

(350)



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

19,224

$

19,224

$



$



Revenues of Financial Products

1,408



1,610

(202)

1

Total sales and revenues

20,632

19,224

1,610

(202)










Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

14,379

14,381



(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,300

1,924

383

(7)

2

Research and development expenses

697

697





Interest expense of Financial Products

324



325

(1)

3

Other operating (income) expenses

744

132

640

(28)

2

Total operating costs

18,444

17,134

1,348

(38)










Operating profit

2,188

2,090

262

(164)










Interest expense excluding Financial Products

248

247



1

3

Other income (expense)

251

122

(16)

145

4









Consolidated profit before taxes

2,191

1,965

246

(20)










Provision (benefit) for income taxes

652

587

65



Profit of consolidated companies

1,539

1,378

181

(20)










Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

13

22



(9)

5









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,552

1,400

181

(29)










Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2

2

9

(9)

6









Profit 7

$

1,550

$

1,398

$

172

$

(20)


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and short-term investments

$

10,831

$

10,028

$

803

$



Receivables – trade and other

7,840

3,169

455

4,216

1,2

Receivables – finance

9,523



13,863

(4,340)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,080

1,756

479

(155)

3

Inventories

12,672

12,672





Total current assets

42,946

27,625

15,600

(279)










Property, plant and equipment – net

12,014

8,035

3,979



Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,206

375

176

655

1,2

Long-term receivables – finance

12,590



13,273

(683)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,455

1,980

103

(628)

4

Intangible assets

1,176

1,176





Goodwill

6,372

6,372





Other assets

3,938

3,250

1,899

(1,211)

5

Total assets

$

81,697

$

48,813

$

35,030

$

(2,146)










Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings

$

3,425

$

4

$

3,421

$



Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies









Accounts payable

6,921

6,830

215

(124)

6

Accrued expenses

3,556

3,191

365



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,759

1,719

40



Customer advances

1,157

1,157





Dividends payable

608

608





Other current liabilities

2,126

1,658

646

(178)

4,7

Long-term debt due within one year

7,956

50

7,906



Total current liabilities

27,508

15,217

12,593

(302)










Long-term debt due after one year

26,204

9,780

16,452

(28)

8

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,581

6,580

1



Other liabilities

4,524

3,851

1,374

(701)

4

Total liabilities

64,817

35,428

30,420

(1,031)










Shareholders' equity







Common stock

6,293

6,293

919

(919)

9

Treasury stock

(25,240)

(25,240)





Profit employed in the business

36,934

32,846

4,077

11

9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,154)

(563)

(591)



Noncontrolling interests

47

49

205

(207)

9

Total shareholders' equity

16,880

13,385

4,610

(1,115)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

81,697

$

48,813

$

35,030

$

(2,146)


1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

8

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

9

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and short-term investments

$

9,352

$

8,822

$

530

$



Receivables – trade and other

7,317

3,846

397

3,074

1,2

Receivables – finance

9,463



13,681

(4,218)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,930

1,376

624

(70)

3

Inventories

11,402

11,402





Total current assets

39,464

25,446

15,232

(1,214)










Property, plant and equipment – net

12,401

8,309

4,092



Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,185

363

164

658

1,2

Long-term receivables – finance

12,222



12,895

(673)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,523

2,058

110

(645)

4

Intangible assets

1,308

1,308





Goodwill

6,394

6,394





Other assets

3,827

3,158

1,871

(1,202)

5

Total assets

$

78,324

$

47,036

$

34,364

$

(3,076)










Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings

$

2,015

$

10

$

2,005

$



Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies





1,000

(1,000)

6

Accounts payable

6,128

6,060

212

(144)

7

Accrued expenses

3,642

3,099

543



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,096

1,081

15



Customer advances

1,108

1,108





Dividends payable

562

562





Other current liabilities

2,017

1,530

580

(93)

4,8

Long-term debt due within one year

9,149

1,420

7,729



Total current liabilities

25,717

14,870

12,084

(1,237)










Long-term debt due after one year

25,999

9,764

16,250

(15)

6

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,872

6,872





Other liabilities

4,358

3,691

1,385

(718)

4

Total liabilities

62,946

35,197

29,719

(1,970)










Shareholders' equity







Common stock

6,230

6,230

919

(919)

9

Treasury stock

(25,178)

(25,178)





Profit employed in the business

35,167

31,091

4,065

11

9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(888)

(352)

(536)



Noncontrolling interests

47

48

197

(198)

9

Total shareholders' equity

15,378

11,839

4,645

(1,106)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

78,324

$

47,036

$

34,364

$

(3,076)


1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:







Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$

2,945

$

2,933

$

368

$

(356)

1, 5

Adjustments for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization

1,173

772

401



Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

68

111

(43)



Other

(20)

74

(169)

75

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:







Receivables – trade and other

(343)

(206)

11

(148)

2, 3

Inventories

(1,179)

(1,180)



1

2

Accounts payable

893

871

2

20

2

Accrued expenses

22

93

(71)



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

618

593

25



Customer advances

49

49





Other assets – net

(47)

(154)

15

92

2

Other liabilities – net

(133)

(157)

97

(73)

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

4,046

3,799

636

(389)

Cash flow from investing activities:







Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(419)

(417)

(7)

5

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(681)

(13)

(670)

2

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

636

49

595

(8)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(6,203)



(6,680)

477

3

Collections of finance receivables

5,580



6,095

(515)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables





(78)

78

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

27



27



Net intercompany borrowings



1,000

2

(1,002)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(398)

(398)





Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

28

28





Proceeds from sale of securities

276

35

241



Investments in securities

(500)

(225)

(275)



Other – net

(63)

26

(89)



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(1,717)

85

(839)

(963)

Cash flow from financing activities:







Dividends paid

(1,126)

(1,126)

(350)

350

5

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

123

123





Common shares repurchased

(251)

(251)





Net intercompany borrowings



(2)

(1,000)

1,002

4

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

4,906

494

4,412



Payments on debt > 90 days

(5,966)

(1,902)

(4,064)



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

1,460

(6)

1,466



Other – net

(2)

(2)





Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(856)

(2,672)

464

1,352

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

3

(5)

8



Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

1,476

1,207

269



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,366

8,822

544



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$

10,842

$

10,029

$

813

$




1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:







Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$

1,552

$

1,400

$

181

$

(29)

1, 5

Adjustments for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization

1,222

805

417



Net gain on remeasurement of pension obligations

(132)

(132)





Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(32)

40

(72)



Other

674

338

145

191

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:







Receivables – trade and other

1,176

539

(77)

714

2, 3

Inventories

(145)

(137)



(8)

2

Accounts payable

(655)

(664)

(5)

14

2

Accrued expenses

(253)

(237)

(16)



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(648)

(614)

(34)



Customer advances

(2)

(2)





Other assets – net

(7)

30

30

(67)

2

Other liabilities – net

(229)

(391)

84

78

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

2,521

975

653

893

Cash flow from investing activities:







Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(472)

(465)

(7)



Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(526)

1

(540)

13

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

382

104

283

(5)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(6,712)



(7,352)

640

3

Collections of finance receivables

6,801



7,442

(641)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables





920

(920)

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

31



31



Net intercompany borrowings



500

2

(502)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(49)

(49)





Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

13

13





Proceeds from sale of securities

151

12

139



Investments in securities

(369)

(10)

(359)



Other – net

7

(15)

22



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(743)

91

581

(1,415)

Cash flow from financing activities:







Dividends paid

(1,125)

(1,125)

(20)

20

5

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

(10)

(10)





Common shares repurchased

(1,130)

(1,130)





Net intercompany borrowings



(2)

(500)

502

4

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

6,159

1,991

4,168



Payments on debt > 90 days

(4,629)

(12)

(4,617)



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

(477)

8

(485)



Other – net

(1)

(1)





Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(1,213)

(281)

(1,454)

522

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(66)

(54)

(12)



Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

499

731

(232)



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

8,292

7,302

990



Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$

8,791

$

8,033

$

758

$




1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

