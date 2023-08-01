Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results
01 Aug, 2023, 06:30 ET
- Second-quarter 2023 sales and revenues increased 22% to $17.3 billion
- Second-quarter 2023 profit per share of $5.67; adjusted profit per share of $5.55
- Returned $2.0 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter
|
Second Quarter
|
($ in billions except profit per share)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Sales and Revenues
|
$17.3
|
$14.2
|
Profit Per Share
|
$5.67
|
$3.13
|
Adjusted Profit Per Share
|
$5.55
|
$3.18
IRVING, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced second-quarter 2023 sales and revenues of $17.3 billion, a 22% increase compared with $14.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization.
Operating profit margin was 21.1% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 13.6% for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 21.3% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 13.8% for the second quarter of 2022. Second-quarter 2023 profit per share was $5.67, compared with second-quarter 2022 profit per share of $3.13. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2023 was $5.55, compared with second-quarter 2022 adjusted profit per share of $3.18. Second-quarter 2023 and 2022 adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs. Second-quarter 2023 adjusted profit per share also excluded a discrete tax benefit to adjust deferred tax balances. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 12.
For the first half of 2023, enterprise operating cash flow was $4.8 billion, and the company ended the second quarter with $7.4 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company repurchased $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion.
"I'm proud of our global team's strong operational performance in the second quarter. Our results reflect continued healthy demand as we achieved double-digit top-line growth and record adjusted profit per share while generating strong ME&T free cash flow," said Jim Umpleby, Chairman and CEO. "Our team remains committed to serving our customers, executing our strategy and continuing to invest for long-term profitable growth."
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2022 (at left) and the second quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.
Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $17.318 billion, an increase of $3.071 billion, or 22%, compared with $14.247 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the second quarter of 2023 (primarily Energy & Transportation), compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2022 (primarily Construction Industries).
Sales were higher across the three primary segments.
|
Sales and Revenues by Segment
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Second
|
Sales
Volume
|
Price
Realization
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Construction Industries
|
$ 6,033
|
$ 606
|
$ 629
|
$ (105)
|
$ (9)
|
$ 7,154
|
$ 1,121
|
19 %
|
Resource Industries
|
2,961
|
250
|
375
|
(47)
|
24
|
3,563
|
602
|
20 %
|
Energy & Transportation
|
5,705
|
932
|
417
|
(32)
|
197
|
7,219
|
1,514
|
27 %
|
All Other Segment
|
118
|
(4)
|
—
|
(1)
|
3
|
116
|
(2)
|
(2 %)
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(1,278)
|
(13)
|
1
|
(2)
|
(215)
|
(1,507)
|
(229)
|
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
13,539
|
1,771
|
1,422
|
(187)
|
—
|
16,545
|
3,006
|
22 %
|
Financial Products Segment
|
798
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
125
|
923
|
125
|
16 %
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(90)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(60)
|
(150)
|
(60)
|
Financial Products Revenues
|
708
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
65
|
773
|
65
|
9 %
|
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
|
$ 14,247
|
$ 1,771
|
$ 1,422
|
$ (187)
|
$ 65
|
$ 17,318
|
$ 3,071
|
22 %
|
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
|
North America
|
Latin America
|
EAME
|
Asia/Pacific
|
External Sale
|
Inter-Segment
|
Total Sales
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
$
|
% Chg
|
Second Quarter 2023
|
Construction Industries
|
$ 3,968
|
32 %
|
$ 566
|
(11 %)
|
$ 1,438
|
20 %
|
$ 1,149
|
— %
|
$ 7,121
|
19 %
|
$ 33
|
(21 %)
|
$ 7,154
|
19 %
|
Resource Industries
|
1,342
|
31 %
|
538
|
15 %
|
517
|
6 %
|
1,076
|
18 %
|
3,473
|
20 %
|
90
|
36 %
|
3,563
|
20 %
|
Energy & Transportation
|
3,120
|
37 %
|
459
|
20 %
|
1,479
|
22 %
|
899
|
17 %
|
5,957
|
28 %
|
1,262
|
18 %
|
7,219
|
27 %
|
All Other Segment
|
16
|
(11 %)
|
—
|
— %
|
4
|
(20 %)
|
14
|
(7 %)
|
34
|
(11 %)
|
82
|
3 %
|
116
|
(2 %)
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(32)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
(40)
|
(1,467)
|
(1,507)
|
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
8,414
|
33 %
|
1,561
|
5 %
|
3,436
|
18 %
|
3,134
|
10 %
|
16,545
|
22 %
|
—
|
— %
|
16,545
|
22 %
|
Financial Products Segment
|
593
|
17 %
|
102
|
17 %
|
118
|
22 %
|
110
|
1 %
|
923
|
16 %
|
—
|
— %
|
923
|
16 %
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(85)
|
(21)
|
(21)
|
(23)
|
(150)
|
—
|
(150)
|
Financial Products Revenues
|
508
|
10 %
|
81
|
23 %
|
97
|
11 %
|
87
|
(5 %)
|
773
|
9 %
|
—
|
— %
|
773
|
9 %
|
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
|
$ 8,922
|
32 %
|
$ 1,642
|
6 %
|
$ 3,533
|
18 %
|
$ 3,221
|
10 %
|
$ 17,318
|
22 %
|
$ —
|
— %
|
$ 17,318
|
22 %
|
Second Quarter 2022
|
Construction Industries
|
$ 3,006
|
$ 635
|
$ 1,202
|
$ 1,148
|
$ 5,991
|
$ 42
|
$ 6,033
|
Resource Industries
|
1,027
|
466
|
489
|
913
|
2,895
|
66
|
2,961
|
Energy & Transportation
|
2,277
|
382
|
1,215
|
766
|
4,640
|
1,065
|
5,705
|
All Other Segment
|
18
|
—
|
5
|
15
|
38
|
80
|
118
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(20)
|
(2)
|
—
|
(3)
|
(25)
|
(1,253)
|
(1,278)
|
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
6,308
|
1,481
|
2,911
|
2,839
|
13,539
|
—
|
13,539
|
Financial Products Segment
|
505
|
87
|
97
|
109
|
798
|
—
|
798
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(42)
|
(21)
|
(10)
|
(17)
|
(90)
|
—
|
(90)
|
Financial Products Revenues
|
463
|
66
|
87
|
92
|
708
|
—
|
708
|
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
|
$ 6,771
|
$ 1,547
|
$ 2,998
|
$ 2,931
|
$ 14,247
|
$ —
|
$ 14,247
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2022 (at left) and the second quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.
Operating profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $3.652 billion, an increase of $1.708 billion, or 88%, compared with $1.944 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives and an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans.
|
Profit (Loss) by Segment
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Second Quarter
|
Second Quarter
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Construction Industries
|
$ 1,803
|
$ 989
|
$ 814
|
82 %
|
Resource Industries
|
740
|
355
|
385
|
108 %
|
Energy & Transportation
|
1,269
|
659
|
610
|
93 %
|
All Other Segment
|
10
|
31
|
(21)
|
(68 %)
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
(272)
|
(230)
|
(42)
|
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
3,550
|
1,804
|
1,746
|
97 %
|
Financial Products Segment
|
240
|
217
|
23
|
11 %
|
Corporate Items and Eliminations
|
17
|
17
|
—
|
Financial Products
|
257
|
234
|
23
|
10 %
|
Consolidating Adjustments
|
(155)
|
(94)
|
(61)
|
Consolidated Operating Profit
|
$ 3,652
|
$ 1,944
|
$ 1,708
|
88 %
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the second quarter of 2023 was income of $127 million, compared with income of $260 million in the second quarter of 2022. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs, partially offset by higher investment and interest income and lower unrealized losses on marketable securities.
- The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2023 reflected an estimated annual global tax rate of 23%, compared with approximately 24% for the second quarter of 2022, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2022 was approximately 23%.
In the second quarter of 2023, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of $88 million due to a change in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets compared to a benefit of $55 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily for a prior year tax adjustment due to a change in estimate.
|
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Segment Sales
|
Second
|
Sales
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Total Sales
|
$ 6,033
|
$ 606
|
$ 629
|
$ (105)
|
$ (9)
|
$ 7,154
|
$ 1,121
|
19 %
|
Sales by Geographic Region
|
Second
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
North America
|
$ 3,968
|
$ 3,006
|
$ 962
|
32 %
|
Latin America
|
566
|
635
|
(69)
|
(11 %)
|
EAME
|
1,438
|
1,202
|
236
|
20 %
|
Asia/Pacific
|
1,149
|
1,148
|
1
|
— %
|
External Sales
|
7,121
|
5,991
|
1,130
|
19 %
|
Inter-segment
|
33
|
42
|
(9)
|
(21 %)
|
Total Sales
|
$ 7,154
|
$ 6,033
|
$ 1,121
|
19 %
|
Segment Profit
|
Second
|
Second
|
Change
|
%
Change
|
Segment Profit
|
$ 1,803
|
$ 989
|
$ 814
|
82 %
|
Segment Profit Margin
|
25.2 %
|
16.4 %
|
8.8 pts
Construction Industries' total sales were $7.154 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.121 billion, or 19%, compared with $6.033 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2022, compared with a modest increase during the second quarter of 2023.
- In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2022, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2023.
- Sales decreased in Latin America primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased more during the second quarter of 2023 than during the second quarter of 2022.
- In EAME, sales increased primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was primarily due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2022, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2023.
- Sales were about flat in Asia/Pacific.
Construction Industries' profit was $1.803 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $814 million, or 82%, compared with $989 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.
|
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Segment Sales
|
Second
|
Sales
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Total Sales
|
$ 2,961
|
$ 250
|
$ 375
|
$ (47)
|
$ 24
|
$ 3,563
|
$ 602
|
20 %
|
Sales by Geographic Region
|
Second
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
North America
|
$ 1,342
|
$ 1,027
|
$ 315
|
31 %
|
Latin America
|
538
|
466
|
72
|
15 %
|
EAME
|
517
|
489
|
28
|
6 %
|
Asia/Pacific
|
1,076
|
913
|
163
|
18 %
|
External Sales
|
3,473
|
2,895
|
578
|
20 %
|
Inter-segment
|
90
|
66
|
24
|
36 %
|
Total Sales
|
$ 3,563
|
$ 2,961
|
$ 602
|
20 %
|
Segment Profit
|
Second
|
Second
|
Change
|
%
Change
|
Segment Profit
|
$ 740
|
$ 355
|
$ 385
|
108 %
|
Segment Profit Margin
|
20.8 %
|
12.0 %
|
8.8 pts
Resource Industries' total sales were $3.563 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $602 million, or 20%, compared with $2.961 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was due to higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by lower aftermarket parts sales volume.
Resource Industries' profit was $740 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $385 million, or 108%, compared with $355 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs.
|
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Segment Sales
|
Second
|
Sales
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Inter-
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Total Sales
|
$ 5,705
|
$ 932
|
$ 417
|
$ (32)
|
$ 197
|
$ 7,219
|
$ 1,514
|
27 %
|
Sales by Application
|
Second
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
Oil and Gas
|
$ 1,760
|
$ 1,232
|
$ 528
|
43 %
|
Power Generation
|
1,645
|
1,186
|
459
|
39 %
|
Industrial
|
1,318
|
1,117
|
201
|
18 %
|
Transportation
|
1,234
|
1,105
|
129
|
12 %
|
External Sales
|
5,957
|
4,640
|
1,317
|
28 %
|
Inter-segment
|
1,262
|
1,065
|
197
|
18 %
|
Total Sales
|
$ 7,219
|
$ 5,705
|
$ 1,514
|
27 %
|
Segment Profit
|
Second
|
Second
|
Change
|
%
Change
|
Segment Profit
|
$ 1,269
|
$ 659
|
$ 610
|
93 %
|
Segment Profit Margin
|
17.6 %
|
11.6 %
|
6.0 pts
Energy & Transportation's total sales were $7.219 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.514 billion, or 27%, compared with $5.705 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization.
- Oil and Gas – Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services. Sales also increased in reciprocating engines used in gas compression and well servicing applications.
- Power Generation – Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications, and small reciprocating engines. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.
- Industrial – Sales were up across all regions.
- Transportation – Sales increased in marine and rail services.
Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.269 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $610 million, or 93%, compared with $659 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were driven by higher material costs and increased period manufacturing costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives.
|
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
|
(Millions of dollars)
|
Revenues by Geographic Region
|
Second
|
Second
|
$
Change
|
%
Change
|
North America
|
$ 593
|
$ 505
|
$ 88
|
17 %
|
Latin America
|
102
|
87
|
15
|
17 %
|
EAME
|
118
|
97
|
21
|
22 %
|
Asia/Pacific
|
110
|
109
|
1
|
1 %
|
Total Revenues
|
$ 923
|
$ 798
|
$ 125
|
16 %
|
Segment Profit
|
Second
|
Second
|
Change
|
%
Change
|
Segment Profit
|
$ 240
|
$ 217
|
$ 23
|
11 %
Financial Products' segment revenues were $923 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $125 million, or 16%, compared with $798 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates across all regions.
Financial Products' segment profit was $240 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $23 million, or 11%, compared with $217 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses.
At the end of the second quarter of 2023, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.15%, compared with 2.19% at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with less than $1 million for the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2023, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $320 million, or 1.15% of finance receivables, compared with $348 million, or 1.27% of finance receivables at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2022 was $346 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables.
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $255 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $42 million from the second quarter of 2022. Lower corporate costs and decreased expenses due to timing differences were more than offset by an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and unfavorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences.
Notes
About Caterpillar
With 2022 sales and revenues of $59.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring costs and (ii) certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
|
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
|
Operating
|
Operating
|
Profit
|
Provision
|
Effective
|
Profit
|
Profit per
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 - U.S. GAAP
|
$ 3,652
|
21.1 %
|
$ 3,652
|
$ 752
|
20.6 %
|
$ 2,922
|
$ 5.67
|
Restructuring costs
|
31
|
0.2 %
|
31
|
6
|
20.0 %
|
25
|
0.05
|
Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments
|
—
|
— %
|
—
|
88
|
— %
|
(88)
|
(0.17)
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 - Adjusted
|
$ 3,683
|
21.3 %
|
$ 3,683
|
$ 846
|
23.0 %
|
$ 2,859
|
$ 5.55
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 - U.S. GAAP
|
$ 1,944
|
13.6 %
|
$ 2,096
|
$ 427
|
20.4 %
|
$ 1,673
|
$ 3.13
|
Restructuring costs
|
28
|
0.2 %
|
28
|
2
|
10.0 %
|
26
|
0.05
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 - Adjusted
|
$ 1,972
|
13.8 %
|
$ 2,124
|
$ 429
|
20.2 %
|
$ 1,699
|
$ 3.18
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.
The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 13 to 23 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Sales and revenues:
|
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
$ 16,545
|
$ 13,539
|
$ 31,644
|
$ 26,425
|
Revenues of Financial Products
|
773
|
708
|
1,536
|
1,411
|
Total sales and revenues
|
17,318
|
14,247
|
33,180
|
27,836
|
Operating costs:
|
Cost of goods sold
|
11,065
|
9,975
|
21,168
|
19,534
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
1,528
|
1,425
|
2,991
|
2,771
|
Research and development expenses
|
528
|
480
|
1,000
|
937
|
Interest expense of Financial Products
|
245
|
120
|
462
|
226
|
Other operating (income) expenses
|
300
|
303
|
1,176
|
569
|
Total operating costs
|
13,666
|
12,303
|
26,797
|
24,037
|
Operating profit
|
3,652
|
1,944
|
6,383
|
3,799
|
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
|
127
|
108
|
256
|
217
|
Other income (expense)
|
127
|
260
|
159
|
513
|
Consolidated profit before taxes
|
3,652
|
2,096
|
6,286
|
4,095
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
752
|
427
|
1,460
|
896
|
Profit of consolidated companies
|
2,900
|
1,669
|
4,826
|
3,199
|
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
|
24
|
4
|
40
|
11
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
2,924
|
1,673
|
4,866
|
3,210
|
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
2
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
Profit 1
|
$ 2,922
|
$ 1,673
|
$ 4,865
|
$ 3,210
|
Profit per common share
|
$ 5.70
|
$ 3.15
|
$ 9.46
|
$ 6.03
|
Profit per common share — diluted 2
|
$ 5.67
|
$ 3.13
|
$ 9.41
|
$ 5.99
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
|
– Basic
|
512.9
|
531.0
|
514.3
|
532.6
|
– Diluted 2
|
515.0
|
534.1
|
517.1
|
536.1
|
1
|
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
|
2
|
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 7,387
|
$ 7,004
|
Receivables – trade and other
|
9,416
|
8,856
|
Receivables – finance
|
9,288
|
9,013
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
3,163
|
2,642
|
Inventories
|
17,746
|
16,270
|
Total current assets
|
47,000
|
43,785
|
Property, plant and equipment – net
|
12,124
|
12,028
|
Long-term receivables – trade and other
|
1,161
|
1,265
|
Long-term receivables – finance
|
12,022
|
12,013
|
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
|
2,607
|
2,213
|
Intangible assets
|
630
|
758
|
Goodwill
|
5,293
|
5,288
|
Other assets
|
4,590
|
4,593
|
Total assets
|
$ 85,427
|
$ 81,943
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term borrowings:
|
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
$ —
|
$ 3
|
-- Financial Products
|
5,548
|
5,954
|
Accounts payable
|
8,443
|
8,689
|
Accrued expenses
|
4,493
|
4,080
|
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
|
1,755
|
2,313
|
Customer advances
|
2,137
|
1,860
|
Dividends payable
|
663
|
620
|
Other current liabilities
|
3,109
|
2,690
|
Long-term debt due within one year:
|
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
1,043
|
120
|
-- Financial Products
|
8,123
|
5,202
|
Total current liabilities
|
35,314
|
31,531
|
Long-term debt due after one year:
|
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
8,535
|
9,498
|
-- Financial Products
|
14,450
|
16,216
|
Liability for postemployment benefits
|
4,084
|
4,203
|
Other liabilities
|
4,788
|
4,604
|
Total liabilities
|
67,171
|
66,052
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
6,478
|
6,560
|
Treasury stock
|
(33,391)
|
(31,748)
|
Profit employed in the business
|
47,094
|
43,514
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(1,946)
|
(2,457)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
21
|
22
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
18,256
|
15,891
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 85,427
|
$ 81,943
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
Cash flow from operating activities:
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
$ 4,866
|
$ 3,210
|
Adjustments for non-cash items:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,074
|
1,110
|
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
|
(355)
|
(283)
|
Loss on divestiture
|
572
|
—
|
Other
|
106
|
49
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
|
Receivables – trade and other
|
(465)
|
283
|
Inventories
|
(1,560)
|
(2,003)
|
Accounts payable
|
34
|
427
|
Accrued expenses
|
381
|
(80)
|
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
|
(562)
|
(445)
|
Customer advances
|
284
|
514
|
Other assets – net
|
81
|
86
|
Other liabilities – net
|
366
|
(322)
|
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|
4,822
|
2,546
|
Cash flow from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
|
(683)
|
(586)
|
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
|
(774)
|
(688)
|
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
|
368
|
468
|
Additions to finance receivables
|
(6,973)
|
(6,705)
|
Collections of finance receivables
|
6,759
|
6,519
|
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
|
29
|
21
|
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
|
(20)
|
(36)
|
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
|
(14)
|
1
|
Proceeds from sale of securities
|
463
|
1,204
|
Investments in securities
|
(1,078)
|
(2,118)
|
Other – net
|
41
|
32
|
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
|
(1,882)
|
(1,888)
|
Cash flow from financing activities:
|
Dividends paid
|
(1,238)
|
(1,187)
|
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
|
(22)
|
4
|
Common shares repurchased
|
(1,829)
|
(1,924)
|
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
|
3,299
|
4,015
|
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
|
(2,303)
|
(4,246)
|
Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)
|
(406)
|
(553)
|
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|
(2,499)
|
(3,891)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
(60)
|
(7)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
381
|
(3,240)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
7,013
|
9,263
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 7,394
|
$ 6,023
|
Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery,
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Sales and revenues:
|
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
$ 16,545
|
$ 16,545
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Revenues of Financial Products
|
773
|
—
|
955
|
(182)
|
1
|
Total sales and revenues
|
17,318
|
16,545
|
955
|
(182)
|
Operating costs:
|
Cost of goods sold
|
11,065
|
11,068
|
—
|
(3)
|
2
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
1,528
|
1,389
|
143
|
(4)
|
2
|
Research and development expenses
|
528
|
528
|
—
|
—
|
Interest expense of Financial Products
|
245
|
—
|
245
|
—
|
Other operating (income) expenses
|
300
|
10
|
310
|
(20)
|
2
|
Total operating costs
|
13,666
|
12,995
|
698
|
(27)
|
Operating profit
|
3,652
|
3,550
|
257
|
(155)
|
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
|
127
|
127
|
—
|
—
|
Other income (expense)
|
127
|
(10)
|
(18)
|
155
|
3
|
Consolidated profit before taxes
|
3,652
|
3,413
|
239
|
—
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
752
|
691
|
61
|
—
|
Profit of consolidated companies
|
2,900
|
2,722
|
178
|
—
|
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
|
24
|
24
|
—
|
—
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
2,924
|
2,746
|
178
|
—
|
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
2
|
(1)
|
3
|
—
|
Profit 4
|
$ 2,922
|
$ 2,747
|
$ 175
|
$ —
|
1
|
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
|
2
|
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
|
3
|
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
|
4
|
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery,
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Sales and revenues:
|
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
$ 13,539
|
$ 13,539
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Revenues of Financial Products
|
708
|
—
|
828
|
(120)
|
1
|
Total sales and revenues
|
14,247
|
13,539
|
828
|
(120)
|
Operating costs:
|
Cost of goods sold
|
9,975
|
9,978
|
—
|
(3)
|
2
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
1,425
|
1,261
|
167
|
(3)
|
2
|
Research and development expenses
|
480
|
480
|
—
|
—
|
Interest expense of Financial Products
|
120
|
—
|
120
|
—
|
Other operating (income) expenses
|
303
|
16
|
307
|
(20)
|
2
|
Total operating costs
|
12,303
|
11,735
|
594
|
(26)
|
Operating profit
|
1,944
|
1,804
|
234
|
(94)
|
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
|
108
|
108
|
—
|
—
|
Other income (expense)
|
260
|
180
|
(14)
|
94
|
3
|
Consolidated profit before taxes
|
2,096
|
1,876
|
220
|
—
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
427
|
374
|
53
|
—
|
Profit of consolidated companies
|
1,669
|
1,502
|
167
|
—
|
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
|
4
|
7
|
—
|
(3)
|
4
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
1,673
|
1,509
|
167
|
(3)
|
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
(3)
|
5
|
Profit 6
|
$ 1,673
|
$ 1,509
|
$ 164
|
$ —
|
1
|
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
|
2
|
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
|
3
|
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
|
4
|
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
|
5
|
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
|
6
|
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30,2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery,
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Sales and revenues:
|
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
$ 31,644
|
$ 31,644
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Revenues of Financial Products
|
1,536
|
—
|
1,890
|
(354)
|
1
|
Total sales and revenues
|
33,180
|
31,644
|
1,890
|
(354)
|
Operating costs:
|
Cost of goods sold
|
21,168
|
21,172
|
—
|
(4)
|
2
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
2,991
|
2,709
|
301
|
(19)
|
2
|
Research and development expenses
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
—
|
—
|
Interest expense of Financial Products
|
462
|
—
|
462
|
—
|
Other operating (income) expenses
|
1,176
|
599
|
613
|
(36)
|
2
|
Total operating costs
|
26,797
|
25,480
|
1,376
|
(59)
|
Operating profit
|
6,383
|
6,164
|
514
|
(295)
|
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
|
256
|
256
|
—
|
—
|
Other income (expense)
|
159
|
(24)
|
(37)
|
220
|
3
|
Consolidated profit before taxes
|
6,286
|
5,884
|
477
|
(75)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
1,460
|
1,339
|
121
|
—
|
Profit of consolidated companies
|
4,826
|
4,545
|
356
|
(75)
|
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
|
40
|
43
|
—
|
(3)
|
4
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
4,866
|
4,588
|
356
|
(78)
|
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
1
|
(1)
|
5
|
(3)
|
5
|
Profit 6
|
$ 4,865
|
$ 4,589
|
$ 351
|
$ (75)
|
1
|
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
|
2
|
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
|
3
|
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
|
4
|
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
|
5
|
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
|
6
|
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30,2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery,
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Sales and revenues:
|
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
|
$ 26,425
|
$ 26,425
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Revenues of Financial Products
|
1,411
|
—
|
1,641
|
(230)
|
1
|
Total sales and revenues
|
27,836
|
26,425
|
1,641
|
(230)
|
Operating costs:
|
Cost of goods sold
|
19,534
|
19,538
|
—
|
(4)
|
2
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
2,771
|
2,443
|
339
|
(11)
|
2
|
Research and development expenses
|
937
|
937
|
—
|
—
|
Interest expense of Financial Products
|
226
|
—
|
226
|
—
|
Other operating (income) expenses
|
569
|
(12)
|
621
|
(40)
|
2
|
Total operating costs
|
24,037
|
22,906
|
1,186
|
(55)
|
Operating profit
|
3,799
|
3,519
|
455
|
(175)
|
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
|
217
|
217
|
—
|
—
|
Other income (expense)
|
513
|
337
|
1
|
175
|
3
|
Consolidated profit before taxes
|
4,095
|
3,639
|
456
|
—
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
896
|
786
|
110
|
—
|
Profit of consolidated companies
|
3,199
|
2,853
|
346
|
—
|
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
|
11
|
15
|
—
|
(4)
|
4
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
3,210
|
2,868
|
346
|
(4)
|
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
—
|
4
|
(4)
|
5
|
Profit 6
|
$ 3,210
|
$ 2,868
|
$ 342
|
$ —
|
1
|
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
|
2
|
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
|
3
|
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
|
4
|
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
|
5
|
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
|
6
|
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 7,387
|
$ 6,323
|
$ 1,064
|
$ —
|
Receivables – trade and other
|
9,416
|
3,467
|
591
|
5,358
|
1,2
|
Receivables – finance
|
9,288
|
—
|
14,850
|
(5,562)
|
2
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
3,163
|
2,936
|
308
|
(81)
|
3
|
Inventories
|
17,746
|
17,746
|
—
|
—
|
Total current assets
|
47,000
|
30,472
|
16,813
|
(285)
|
Property, plant and equipment – net
|
12,124
|
8,102
|
4,022
|
—
|
Long-term receivables – trade and other
|
1,161
|
523
|
155
|
483
|
1,2
|
Long-term receivables – finance
|
12,022
|
—
|
12,544
|
(522)
|
2
|
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
|
2,607
|
3,122
|
116
|
(631)
|
4
|
Intangible assets
|
630
|
630
|
—
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
5,293
|
5,293
|
—
|
—
|
Other assets
|
4,590
|
3,802
|
1,966
|
(1,178)
|
5
|
Total assets
|
$ 85,427
|
$ 51,944
|
$ 35,616
|
$ (2,133)
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term borrowings
|
$ 5,548
|
$ —
|
$ 5,548
|
$ —
|
Accounts payable
|
8,443
|
8,364
|
298
|
(219)
|
6,7
|
Accrued expenses
|
4,493
|
4,003
|
490
|
—
|
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
|
1,755
|
1,718
|
37
|
—
|
Customer advances
|
2,137
|
2,121
|
1
|
15
|
7
|
Dividends payable
|
663
|
663
|
—
|
—
|
Other current liabilities
|
3,109
|
2,484
|
729
|
(104)
|
4,8
|
Long-term debt due within one year
|
9,166
|
1,043
|
8,123
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
35,314
|
20,396
|
15,226
|
(308)
|
Long-term debt due after one year
|
22,985
|
8,574
|
14,450
|
(39)
|
9
|
Liability for postemployment benefits
|
4,084
|
4,084
|
—
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
4,788
|
3,855
|
1,617
|
(684)
|
4
|
Total liabilities
|
67,171
|
36,909
|
31,293
|
(1,031)
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
6,478
|
6,478
|
905
|
(905)
|
10
|
Treasury stock
|
(33,391)
|
(33,391)
|
—
|
—
|
Profit employed in the business
|
47,094
|
42,739
|
4,344
|
11
|
10
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(1,946)
|
(815)
|
(1,131)
|
—
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
21
|
24
|
205
|
(208)
|
10
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
18,256
|
15,035
|
4,323
|
(1,102)
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 85,427
|
$ 51,944
|
$ 35,616
|
$ (2,133)
|
1
|
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
|
2
|
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
|
3
|
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
|
4
|
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
|
5
|
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
|
6
|
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
|
7
|
Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to accrued expenses or customer advances.
|
8
|
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
|
9
|
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
|
10
|
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 7,004
|
$ 6,042
|
$ 962
|
$ —
|
Receivables – trade and other
|
8,856
|
3,710
|
519
|
4,627
|
1,2
|
Receivables – finance
|
9,013
|
—
|
13,902
|
(4,889)
|
2
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
2,642
|
2,488
|
290
|
(136)
|
3
|
Inventories
|
16,270
|
16,270
|
—
|
—
|
Total current assets
|
43,785
|
28,510
|
15,673
|
(398)
|
Property, plant and equipment – net
|
12,028
|
8,186
|
3,842
|
—
|
Long-term receivables – trade and other
|
1,265
|
418
|
339
|
508
|
1,2
|
Long-term receivables – finance
|
12,013
|
—
|
12,552
|
(539)
|
2
|
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
|
2,213
|
2,755
|
115
|
(657)
|
4
|
Intangible assets
|
758
|
758
|
—
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
5,288
|
5,288
|
—
|
—
|
Other assets
|
4,593
|
3,882
|
1,892
|
(1,181)
|
5
|
Total assets
|
$ 81,943
|
$ 49,797
|
$ 34,413
|
$ (2,267)
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term borrowings
|
$ 5,957
|
$ 3
|
$ 5,954
|
$ —
|
Accounts payable
|
8,689
|
8,657
|
294
|
(262)
|
6
|
Accrued expenses
|
4,080
|
3,687
|
393
|
—
|
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
|
2,313
|
2,264
|
49
|
—
|
Customer advances
|
1,860
|
1,860
|
—
|
—
|
Dividends payable
|
620
|
620
|
—
|
—
|
Other current liabilities
|
2,690
|
2,215
|
635
|
(160)
|
4,7
|
Long-term debt due within one year
|
5,322
|
120
|
5,202
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
31,531
|
19,426
|
12,527
|
(422)
|
Long-term debt due after one year
|
25,714
|
9,529
|
16,216
|
(31)
|
8
|
Liability for postemployment benefits
|
4,203
|
4,203
|
—
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
4,604
|
3,677
|
1,638
|
(711)
|
4
|
Total liabilities
|
66,052
|
36,835
|
30,381
|
(1,164)
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
6,560
|
6,560
|
905
|
(905)
|
9
|
Treasury stock
|
(31,748)
|
(31,748)
|
—
|
—
|
Profit employed in the business
|
43,514
|
39,435
|
4,068
|
11
|
9
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(2,457)
|
(1,310)
|
(1,147)
|
—
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
22
|
25
|
206
|
(209)
|
9
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
15,891
|
12,962
|
4,032
|
(1,103)
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 81,943
|
$ 49,797
|
$ 34,413
|
$ (2,267)
|
1
|
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
|
2
|
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
|
3
|
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
|
4
|
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
|
5
|
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
|
6
|
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
|
7
|
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
|
8
|
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
|
9
|
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Six Months Ended June 30,2023
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery,
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Cash flow from operating activities:
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
$ 4,866
|
$ 4,588
|
$ 356
|
$ (78)
|
1,5
|
Adjustments for non-cash items:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,074
|
690
|
384
|
—
|
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
|
(355)
|
(338)
|
(17)
|
—
|
Loss on divestiture
|
572
|
572
|
—
|
—
|
Other
|
106
|
198
|
(368)
|
276
|
2
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
|
Receivables – trade and other
|
(465)
|
132
|
57
|
(654)
|
2,3
|
Inventories
|
(1,560)
|
(1,558)
|
—
|
(2)
|
2
|
Accounts payable
|
34
|
(28)
|
2
|
60
|
2
|
Accrued expenses
|
381
|
318
|
63
|
—
|
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
|
(562)
|
(550)
|
(12)
|
—
|
Customer advances
|
284
|
283
|
1
|
—
|
Other assets – net
|
81
|
149
|
5
|
(73)
|
2
|
Other liabilities – net
|
366
|
211
|
71
|
84
|
2
|
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|
4,822
|
4,667
|
542
|
(387)
|
Cash flow from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
|
(683)
|
(678)
|
(11)
|
6
|
2
|
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
|
(774)
|
(7)
|
(772)
|
5
|
2
|
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
|
368
|
27
|
350
|
(9)
|
2
|
Additions to finance receivables
|
(6,973)
|
—
|
(7,957)
|
984
|
3
|
Collections of finance receivables
|
6,759
|
—
|
7,516
|
(757)
|
3
|
Net intercompany purchased receivables
|
—
|
—
|
(83)
|
83
|
3
|
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
|
29
|
—
|
29
|
—
|
Net intercompany borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
4
|
(4)
|
4
|
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
|
(20)
|
(20)
|
—
|
—
|
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
|
(14)
|
(14)
|
—
|
—
|
Proceeds from sale of securities
|
463
|
332
|
131
|
—
|
Investments in securities
|
(1,078)
|
(866)
|
(212)
|
—
|
Other – net
|
41
|
41
|
—
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
|
(1,882)
|
(1,185)
|
(1,005)
|
308
|
Cash flow from financing activities:
|
Dividends paid
|
(1,238)
|
(1,238)
|
(75)
|
75
|
5
|
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
|
(22)
|
(22)
|
—
|
—
|
Common shares repurchased
|
(1,829)
|
(1,829)
|
—
|
—
|
Net intercompany borrowings
|
—
|
(4)
|
—
|
4
|
4
|
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
|
3,299
|
—
|
3,299
|
—
|
Payments on debt > 90 days
|
(2,303)
|
(95)
|
(2,208)
|
—
|
Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days
|
(406)
|
(3)
|
(403)
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|
(2,499)
|
(3,191)
|
613
|
79
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
(60)
|
(12)
|
(48)
|
—
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
381
|
279
|
102
|
—
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
7,013
|
6,049
|
964
|
—
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 7,394
|
$ 6,328
|
$ 1,066
|
$ —
|
1
|
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
|
2
|
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
|
3
|
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
|
4
|
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
|
5
|
Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.
|
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Six Months Ended June 30,2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
|
Supplemental Consolidating Data
|
Consolidated
|
Machinery,
|
Financial
Products
|
Consolidating
Adjustments
|
Cash flow from operating activities:
|
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
|
$ 3,210
|
$ 2,868
|
$ 346
|
$ (4)
|
1
|
Adjustments for non-cash items:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,110
|
715
|
395
|
—
|
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
|
(283)
|
(232)
|
(51)
|
—
|
Other
|
49
|
(54)
|
(93)
|
196
|
2
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
|
Receivables – trade and other
|
283
|
(32)
|
12
|
303
|
2,3
|
Inventories
|
(2,003)
|
(2,003)
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
Accounts payable
|
427
|
396
|
11
|
20
|
2
|
Accrued expenses
|
(80)
|
(89)
|
9
|
—
|
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
|
(445)
|
(428)
|
(17)
|
—
|
Customer advances
|
514
|
515
|
(1)
|
—
|
Other assets – net
|
86
|
(44)
|
(25)
|
155
|
2
|
Other liabilities – net
|
(322)
|
(323)
|
149
|
(148)
|
2
|
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|
2,546
|
1,289
|
735
|
522
|
Cash flow from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
|
(586)
|
(583)
|
(5)
|
2
|
2
|
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
|
(688)
|
(11)
|
(683)
|
6
|
2
|
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
|
468
|
43
|
433
|
(8)
|
2
|
Additions to finance receivables
|
(6,705)
|
—
|
(7,175)
|
470
|
3
|
Collections of finance receivables
|
6,519
|
—
|
6,896
|
(377)
|
3
|
Net intercompany purchased receivables
|
—
|
—
|
615
|
(615)
|
3
|
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
|
21
|
—
|
21
|
—
|
Net intercompany borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
(3)
|
4
|
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
|
(36)
|
(36)
|
—
|
—
|
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
Proceeds from sale of securities
|
1,204
|
1,014
|
190
|
—
|
Investments in securities
|
(2,118)
|
(1,724)
|
(394)
|
—
|
Other – net
|
32
|
58
|
(26)
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
|
(1,888)
|
(1,238)
|
(125)
|
(525)
|
Cash flow from financing activities:
|
Dividends paid
|
(1,187)
|
(1,187)
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
|
4
|
4
|
—
|
—
|
Common shares repurchased
|
(1,924)
|
(1,924)
|
—
|
—
|
Net intercompany borrowings
|
—
|
(3)
|
—
|
3
|
4
|
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
|
4,015
|
—
|
4,015
|
—
|
Payments on debt > 90 days
|
(4,246)
|
(13)
|
(4,233)
|
—
|
Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days
|
(553)
|
(141)
|
(412)
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|
(3,891)
|
(3,264)
|
(630)
|
3
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
(7)
|
—
|
(7)
|
—
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(3,240)
|
(3,213)
|
(27)
|
—
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
9,263
|
8,433
|
830
|
—
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 6,023
|
$ 5,220
|
$ 803
|
$ —
|
1
|
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
|
2
|
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
|
3
|
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
|
4
|
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
