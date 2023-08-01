Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results

Second-quarter 2023 sales and revenues increased 22% to $17.3 billion

Second-quarter 2023 profit per share of $5.67 ; adjusted profit per share of $5.55

; adjusted profit per share of Returned $2.0 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter





Second Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share)

2023 2022 Sales and Revenues

$17.3 $14.2 Profit Per Share

$5.67 $3.13 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$5.55 $3.18

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced second-quarter 2023 sales and revenues of $17.3 billion, a 22% increase compared with $14.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization.

Operating profit margin was 21.1% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 13.6% for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 21.3% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 13.8% for the second quarter of 2022. Second-quarter 2023 profit per share was $5.67, compared with second-quarter 2022 profit per share of $3.13. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2023 was $5.55, compared with second-quarter 2022 adjusted profit per share of $3.18. Second-quarter 2023 and 2022 adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs. Second-quarter 2023 adjusted profit per share also excluded a discrete tax benefit to adjust deferred tax balances. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 12.

For the first half of 2023, enterprise operating cash flow was $4.8 billion, and the company ended the second quarter with $7.4 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company repurchased $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion.

"I'm proud of our global team's strong operational performance in the second quarter. Our results reflect continued healthy demand as we achieved double-digit top-line growth and record adjusted profit per share while generating strong ME&T free cash flow," said Jim Umpleby, Chairman and CEO. "Our team remains committed to serving our customers, executing our strategy and continuing to invest for long-term profitable growth."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2023 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2022 (at left) and the second quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $17.318 billion, an increase of $3.071 billion, or 22%, compared with $14.247 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the second quarter of 2023 (primarily Energy & Transportation), compared with a decrease during the second quarter of 2022 (primarily Construction Industries).

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) Second

Quarter

2022

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

Second

Quarter

2023

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 6,033

$ 606

$ 629

$ (105)

$ (9)

$ 7,154

$ 1,121

19 % Resource Industries 2,961

250

375

(47)

24

3,563

602

20 % Energy & Transportation 5,705

932

417

(32)

197

7,219

1,514

27 % All Other Segment 118

(4)

—

(1)

3

116

(2)

(2 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,278)

(13)

1

(2)

(215)

(1,507)

(229)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 13,539

1,771

1,422

(187)

—

16,545

3,006

22 %































Financial Products Segment 798

—

—

—

125

923

125

16 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (90)

—

—

—

(60)

(150)

(60)



Financial Products Revenues 708

—

—

—

65

773

65

9 %































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 14,247

$ 1,771

$ 1,422

$ (187)

$ 65

$ 17,318

$ 3,071

22 %

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sale

s and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Second Quarter 2023





















































Construction Industries $ 3,968

32 %

$ 566

(11 %)

$ 1,438

20 %

$ 1,149

— %

$ 7,121

19 %

$ 33

(21 %)

$ 7,154

19 % Resource Industries 1,342

31 %

538

15 %

517

6 %

1,076

18 %

3,473

20 %

90

36 %

3,563

20 % Energy & Transportation 3,120

37 %

459

20 %

1,479

22 %

899

17 %

5,957

28 %

1,262

18 %

7,219

27 % All Other Segment 16

(11 %)

—

— %

4

(20 %)

14

(7 %)

34

(11 %)

82

3 %

116

(2 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (32)





(2)





(2)





(4)





(40)





(1,467)





(1,507)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,414

33 %

1,561

5 %

3,436

18 %

3,134

10 %

16,545

22 %

—

— %

16,545

22 %























































Financial Products Segment 593

17 %

102

17 %

118

22 %

110

1 %

923

16 %

—

— %

923

16 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (85)





(21)





(21)





(23)





(150)





—





(150)



Financial Products Revenues 508

10 %

81

23 %

97

11 %

87

(5 %)

773

9 %

—

— %

773

9 %























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 8,922

32 %

$ 1,642

6 %

$ 3,533

18 %

$ 3,221

10 %

$ 17,318

22 %

$ —

— %

$ 17,318

22 %























































Second Quarter 2022





















































Construction Industries $ 3,006





$ 635





$ 1,202





$ 1,148





$ 5,991





$ 42





$ 6,033



Resource Industries 1,027





466





489





913





2,895





66





2,961



Energy & Transportation 2,277





382





1,215





766





4,640





1,065





5,705



All Other Segment 18





—





5





15





38





80





118



Corporate Items and Eliminations (20)





(2)





—





(3)





(25)





(1,253)





(1,278)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 6,308





1,481





2,911





2,839





13,539





—





13,539



























































Financial Products Segment 505





87





97





109





798





—





798



Corporate Items and Eliminations (42)





(21)





(10)





(17)





(90)





—





(90)



Financial Products Revenues 463





66





87





92





708





—





708



























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 6,771





$ 1,547





$ 2,998





$ 2,931





$ 14,247





$ —





$ 14,247





























































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2023 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2022 (at left) and the second quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $3.652 billion, an increase of $1.708 billion, or 88%, compared with $1.944 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives and an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans.

Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions of dollars) Second Quarter

2023

Second Quarter

2022

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 1,803

$ 989

$ 814

82 % Resource Industries 740

355

385

108 % Energy & Transportation 1,269

659

610

93 % All Other Segment 10

31

(21)

(68 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (272)

(230)

(42)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 3,550

1,804

1,746

97 %















Financial Products Segment 240

217

23

11 % Corporate Items and Eliminations 17

17

—



Financial Products 257

234

23

10 %















Consolidating Adjustments (155)

(94)

(61)



















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 3,652

$ 1,944

$ 1,708

88 %

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

Other income (expense) in the second quarter of 2023 was income of $127 million , compared with income of $260 million in the second quarter of 2022. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs, partially offset by higher investment and interest income and lower unrealized losses on marketable securities.





, compared with income of in the second quarter of 2022. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs, partially offset by higher investment and interest income and lower unrealized losses on marketable securities. The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2023 reflected an estimated annual global tax rate of 23%, compared with approximately 24% for the second quarter of 2022, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2022 was approximately 23%.



In the second quarter of 2023, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of $88 million due to a change in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets compared to a benefit of $55 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily for a prior year tax adjustment due to a change in estimate.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Second

Quarter 2022

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Second

Quarter 2023

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 6,033

$ 606

$ 629

$ (105)

$ (9)

$ 7,154

$ 1,121

19 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Second

Quarter 2023

Second

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 3,968

$ 3,006

$ 962

32 %















Latin America

566

635

(69)

(11 %)















EAME

1,438

1,202

236

20 %















Asia/Pacific

1,149

1,148

1

— %















External Sales

7,121

5,991

1,130

19 %















Inter-segment

33

42

(9)

(21 %)















Total Sales

$ 7,154

$ 6,033

$ 1,121

19 %

















































Segment Profit



















Second

Quarter 2023

Second

Quarter 2022

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,803

$ 989

$ 814

82 %















Segment Profit Margin

25.2 %

16.4 %

8.8 pts























































Construction Industries' total sales were $7.154 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.121 billion, or 19%, compared with $6.033 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2022, compared with a modest increase during the second quarter of 2023.

In North America , sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2022, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2023.

, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2022, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2023. Sales decreased in Latin America primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased more during the second quarter of 2023 than during the second quarter of 2022.

primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased more during the second quarter of 2023 than during the second quarter of 2022. In EAME, sales increased primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was primarily due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2022, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2023.

Sales were about flat in Asia/Pacific .

Construction Industries' profit was $1.803 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $814 million, or 82%, compared with $989 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Second

Quarter 2022

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Second

Quarter 2023

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 2,961

$ 250

$ 375

$ (47)

$ 24

$ 3,563

$ 602

20 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Second

Quarter 2023

Second

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 1,342

$ 1,027

$ 315

31 %















Latin America

538

466

72

15 %















EAME

517

489

28

6 %















Asia/Pacific

1,076

913

163

18 %















External Sales

3,473

2,895

578

20 %















Inter-segment

90

66

24

36 %















Total Sales

$ 3,563

$ 2,961

$ 602

20 %

















































Segment Profit



















Second

Quarter 2023

Second

Quarter 2022

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 740

$ 355

$ 385

108 %















Segment Profit Margin

20.8 %

12.0 %

8.8 pts























































Resource Industries' total sales were $3.563 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $602 million, or 20%, compared with $2.961 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was due to higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by lower aftermarket parts sales volume.

Resource Industries' profit was $740 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $385 million, or 108%, compared with $355 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Second

Quarter 2022

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Second

Quarter 2023

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 5,705

$ 932

$ 417

$ (32)

$ 197

$ 7,219

$ 1,514

27 %

































Sales by Application



















Second

Quarter 2023

Second

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$ 1,760

$ 1,232

$ 528

43 %















Power Generation

1,645

1,186

459

39 %















Industrial

1,318

1,117

201

18 %















Transportation

1,234

1,105

129

12 %















External Sales

5,957

4,640

1,317

28 %















Inter-segment

1,262

1,065

197

18 %















Total Sales

$ 7,219

$ 5,705

$ 1,514

27 %

















































Segment Profit



















Second

Quarter 2023

Second

Quarter 2022

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,269

$ 659

$ 610

93 %















Segment Profit Margin

17.6 %

11.6 %

6.0 pts























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $7.219 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.514 billion, or 27%, compared with $5.705 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization.

Oil and Gas – Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services. Sales also increased in reciprocating engines used in gas compression and well servicing applications.

Power Generation – Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications, and small reciprocating engines. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.

Industrial – Sales were up across all regions.

Transportation – Sales increased in marine and rail services.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.269 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $610 million, or 93%, compared with $659 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were driven by higher material costs and increased period manufacturing costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















Second

Quarter 2023

Second

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 593

$ 505

$ 88

17 %















Latin America

102

87

15

17 %















EAME

118

97

21

22 %















Asia/Pacific

110

109

1

1 %















Total Revenues

$ 923

$ 798

$ 125

16 %

















































Segment Profit



















Second

Quarter 2023

Second

Quarter 2022

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 240

$ 217

$ 23

11 %



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $923 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $125 million, or 16%, compared with $798 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates across all regions.

Financial Products' segment profit was $240 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $23 million, or 11%, compared with $217 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.15%, compared with 2.19% at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with less than $1 million for the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2023, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $320 million, or 1.15% of finance receivables, compared with $348 million, or 1.27% of finance receivables at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2022 was $346 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $255 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $42 million from the second quarter of 2022. Lower corporate costs and decreased expenses due to timing differences were more than offset by an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans and unfavorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences.

Notes

i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.

ii. Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 12.

iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.

v. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, to discuss its 2023 second-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring costs and (ii) certain deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Profit

Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income

Taxes

Effective

Tax Rate

Profit

Profit per

Share





























Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,652

21.1 %

$ 3,652

$ 752

20.6 %

$ 2,922

$ 5.67 Restructuring costs

31

0.2 %

31

6

20.0 %

25

0.05 Deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments

—

— %

—

88

— %

(88)

(0.17) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 - Adjusted

$ 3,683

21.3 %

$ 3,683

$ 846

23.0 %

$ 2,859

$ 5.55





























Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 - U.S. GAAP

$ 1,944

13.6 %

$ 2,096

$ 427

20.4 %

$ 1,673

$ 3.13 Restructuring costs

28

0.2 %

28

2

10.0 %

26

0.05 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 - Adjusted

$ 1,972

13.8 %

$ 2,124

$ 429

20.2 %

$ 1,699

$ 3.18































Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 13 to 23 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Sales and revenues:













Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 16,545

$ 13,539

$ 31,644

$ 26,425 Revenues of Financial Products 773

708

1,536

1,411 Total sales and revenues 17,318

14,247

33,180

27,836















Operating costs:













Cost of goods sold 11,065

9,975

21,168

19,534 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,528

1,425

2,991

2,771 Research and development expenses 528

480

1,000

937 Interest expense of Financial Products 245

120

462

226 Other operating (income) expenses 300

303

1,176

569 Total operating costs 13,666

12,303

26,797

24,037















Operating profit 3,652

1,944

6,383

3,799















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 127

108

256

217 Other income (expense) 127

260

159

513















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,652

2,096

6,286

4,095















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 752

427

1,460

896 Profit of consolidated companies 2,900

1,669

4,826

3,199















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 24

4

40

11















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,924

1,673

4,866

3,210















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2

—

1

—















Profit 1 $ 2,922

$ 1,673

$ 4,865

$ 3,210































Profit per common share $ 5.70

$ 3.15

$ 9.46

$ 6.03 Profit per common share — diluted 2 $ 5.67

$ 3.13

$ 9.41

$ 5.99















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)













– Basic 512.9

531.0

514.3

532.6 – Diluted 2 515.0

534.1

517.1

536.1





















1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,387

$ 7,004 Receivables – trade and other 9,416

8,856 Receivables – finance 9,288

9,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,163

2,642 Inventories 17,746

16,270 Total current assets 47,000

43,785







Property, plant and equipment – net 12,124

12,028 Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,161

1,265 Long-term receivables – finance 12,022

12,013 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,607

2,213 Intangible assets 630

758 Goodwill 5,293

5,288 Other assets 4,590

4,593 Total assets $ 85,427

$ 81,943







Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ —

$ 3 -- Financial Products 5,548

5,954 Accounts payable 8,443

8,689 Accrued expenses 4,493

4,080 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,755

2,313 Customer advances 2,137

1,860 Dividends payable 663

620 Other current liabilities 3,109

2,690 Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,043

120 -- Financial Products 8,123

5,202 Total current liabilities 35,314

31,531







Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,535

9,498 -- Financial Products 14,450

16,216 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,084

4,203 Other liabilities 4,788

4,604 Total liabilities 67,171

66,052







Shareholders' equity





Common stock 6,478

6,560 Treasury stock (33,391)

(31,748) Profit employed in the business 47,094

43,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,946)

(2,457) Noncontrolling interests 21

22 Total shareholders' equity 18,256

15,891 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 85,427

$ 81,943

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 4,866

$ 3,210 Adjustments for non-cash items:





Depreciation and amortization 1,074

1,110 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (355)

(283) Loss on divestiture 572

— Other 106

49 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables – trade and other (465)

283 Inventories (1,560)

(2,003) Accounts payable 34

427 Accrued expenses 381

(80) Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (562)

(445) Customer advances 284

514 Other assets – net 81

86 Other liabilities – net 366

(322) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 4,822

2,546 Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (683)

(586) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (774)

(688) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 368

468 Additions to finance receivables (6,973)

(6,705) Collections of finance receivables 6,759

6,519 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 29

21 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (20)

(36) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (14)

1 Proceeds from sale of securities 463

1,204 Investments in securities (1,078)

(2,118) Other – net 41

32 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,882)

(1,888) Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (1,238)

(1,187) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (22)

4 Common shares repurchased (1,829)

(1,924) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 3,299

4,015 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (2,303)

(4,246) Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) (406)

(553) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (2,499)

(3,891) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (60)

(7) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 381

(3,240) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,013

9,263 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,394

$ 6,023



Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 16,545

$ 16,545

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 773

—

955

(182) 1 Total sales and revenues 17,318

16,545

955

(182)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 11,065

11,068

—

(3) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,528

1,389

143

(4) 2 Research and development expenses 528

528

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 245

—

245

—

Other operating (income) expenses 300

10

310

(20) 2 Total operating costs 13,666

12,995

698

(27)



















Operating profit 3,652

3,550

257

(155)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 127

127

—

—

Other income (expense) 127

(10)

(18)

155 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,652

3,413

239

—



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 752

691

61

—

Profit of consolidated companies 2,900

2,722

178

—



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 24

24

—

—



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,924

2,746

178

—



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2

(1)

3

—



















Profit 4 $ 2,922

$ 2,747

$ 175

$ —





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,539

$ 13,539

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 708

—

828

(120) 1 Total sales and revenues 14,247

13,539

828

(120)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 9,975

9,978

—

(3) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,425

1,261

167

(3) 2 Research and development expenses 480

480

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 120

—

120

—

Other operating (income) expenses 303

16

307

(20) 2 Total operating costs 12,303

11,735

594

(26)



















Operating profit 1,944

1,804

234

(94)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 108

108

—

—

Other income (expense) 260

180

(14)

94 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 2,096

1,876

220

—



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 427

374

53

—

Profit of consolidated companies 1,669

1,502

167

—



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 4

7

—

(3) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,673

1,509

167

(3)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

3

(3) 5

















Profit 6 $ 1,673

$ 1,509

$ 164

$ —





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Six Months Ended June 30,2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 31,644

$ 31,644

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 1,536

—

1,890

(354) 1 Total sales and revenues 33,180

31,644

1,890

(354)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 21,168

21,172

—

(4) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,991

2,709

301

(19) 2 Research and development expenses 1,000

1,000

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 462

—

462

—

Other operating (income) expenses 1,176

599

613

(36) 2 Total operating costs 26,797

25,480

1,376

(59)



















Operating profit 6,383

6,164

514

(295)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 256

256

—

—

Other income (expense) 159

(24)

(37)

220 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 6,286

5,884

477

(75)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,460

1,339

121

—

Profit of consolidated companies 4,826

4,545

356

(75)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 40

43

—

(3) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 4,866

4,588

356

(78)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1

(1)

5

(3) 5

















Profit 6 $ 4,865

$ 4,589

$ 351

$ (75)





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Six Months Ended June 30,2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 26,425

$ 26,425

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 1,411

—

1,641

(230) 1 Total sales and revenues 27,836

26,425

1,641

(230)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 19,534

19,538

—

(4) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,771

2,443

339

(11) 2 Research and development expenses 937

937

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 226

—

226

—

Other operating (income) expenses 569

(12)

621

(40) 2 Total operating costs 24,037

22,906

1,186

(55)



















Operating profit 3,799

3,519

455

(175)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 217

217

—

—

Other income (expense) 513

337

1

175 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 4,095

3,639

456

—



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 896

786

110

—

Profit of consolidated companies 3,199

2,853

346

—



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 11

15

—

(4) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 3,210

2,868

346

(4)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

4

(4) 5

















Profit 6 $ 3,210

$ 2,868

$ 342

$ —





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,387

$ 6,323

$ 1,064

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 9,416

3,467

591

5,358 1,2 Receivables – finance 9,288

—

14,850

(5,562) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,163

2,936

308

(81) 3 Inventories 17,746

17,746

—

—

Total current assets 47,000

30,472

16,813

(285)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,124

8,102

4,022

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,161

523

155

483 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,022

—

12,544

(522) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,607

3,122

116

(631) 4 Intangible assets 630

630

—

—

Goodwill 5,293

5,293

—

—

Other assets 4,590

3,802

1,966

(1,178) 5 Total assets $ 85,427

$ 51,944

$ 35,616

$ (2,133)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 5,548

$ —

$ 5,548

$ —

Accounts payable 8,443

8,364

298

(219) 6,7 Accrued expenses 4,493

4,003

490

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,755

1,718

37

—

Customer advances 2,137

2,121

1

15 7 Dividends payable 663

663

—

—

Other current liabilities 3,109

2,484

729

(104) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 9,166

1,043

8,123

—

Total current liabilities 35,314

20,396

15,226

(308)



















Long-term debt due after one year 22,985

8,574

14,450

(39) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,084

4,084

—

—

Other liabilities 4,788

3,855

1,617

(684) 4 Total liabilities 67,171

36,909

31,293

(1,031)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,478

6,478

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (33,391)

(33,391)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 47,094

42,739

4,344

11 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,946)

(815)

(1,131)

—

Noncontrolling interests 21

24

205

(208) 10 Total shareholders' equity 18,256

15,035

4,323

(1,102)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 85,427

$ 51,944

$ 35,616

$ (2,133)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to accrued expenses or customer advances. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,004

$ 6,042

$ 962

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 8,856

3,710

519

4,627 1,2 Receivables – finance 9,013

—

13,902

(4,889) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,642

2,488

290

(136) 3 Inventories 16,270

16,270

—

—

Total current assets 43,785

28,510

15,673

(398)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,028

8,186

3,842

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,265

418

339

508 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,013

—

12,552

(539) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,213

2,755

115

(657) 4 Intangible assets 758

758

—

—

Goodwill 5,288

5,288

—

—

Other assets 4,593

3,882

1,892

(1,181) 5 Total assets $ 81,943

$ 49,797

$ 34,413

$ (2,267)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 5,957

$ 3

$ 5,954

$ —

Accounts payable 8,689

8,657

294

(262) 6 Accrued expenses 4,080

3,687

393

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,313

2,264

49

—

Customer advances 1,860

1,860

—

—

Dividends payable 620

620

—

—

Other current liabilities 2,690

2,215

635

(160) 4,7 Long-term debt due within one year 5,322

120

5,202

—

Total current liabilities 31,531

19,426

12,527

(422)



















Long-term debt due after one year 25,714

9,529

16,216

(31) 8 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,203

4,203

—

—

Other liabilities 4,604

3,677

1,638

(711) 4 Total liabilities 66,052

36,835

30,381

(1,164)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,560

6,560

905

(905) 9 Treasury stock (31,748)

(31,748)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 43,514

39,435

4,068

11 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,457)

(1,310)

(1,147)

—

Noncontrolling interests 22

25

206

(209) 9 Total shareholders' equity 15,891

12,962

4,032

(1,103)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 81,943

$ 49,797

$ 34,413

$ (2,267)





1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Six Months Ended June 30,2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 4,866

$ 4,588

$ 356

$ (78) 1,5 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 1,074

690

384

—

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (355)

(338)

(17)

—

Loss on divestiture 572

572

—

—

Other 106

198

(368)

276 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (465)

132

57

(654) 2,3 Inventories (1,560)

(1,558)

—

(2) 2 Accounts payable 34

(28)

2

60 2 Accrued expenses 381

318

63

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (562)

(550)

(12)

—

Customer advances 284

283

1

—

Other assets – net 81

149

5

(73) 2 Other liabilities – net 366

211

71

84 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 4,822

4,667

542

(387)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (683)

(678)

(11)

6 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (774)

(7)

(772)

5 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 368

27

350

(9) 2 Additions to finance receivables (6,973)

—

(7,957)

984 3 Collections of finance receivables 6,759

—

7,516

(757) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —

—

(83)

83 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 29

—

29

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

—

4

(4) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (20)

(20)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (14)

(14)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of securities 463

332

131

—

Investments in securities (1,078)

(866)

(212)

—

Other – net 41

41

—

—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,882)

(1,185)

(1,005)

308

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (1,238)

(1,238)

(75)

75 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued (22)

(22)

—

—

Common shares repurchased (1,829)

(1,829)

—

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

(4)

—

4 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 3,299

—

3,299

—

Payments on debt > 90 days (2,303)

(95)

(2,208)

—

Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days (406)

(3)

(403)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (2,499)

(3,191)

613

79

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (60)

(12)

(48)

—

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 381

279

102

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,013

6,049

964

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,394

$ 6,328

$ 1,066

$ —





1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Six Months Ended June 30,2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 3,210

$ 2,868

$ 346

$ (4) 1 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 1,110

715

395

—

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (283)

(232)

(51)

—

Other 49

(54)

(93)

196 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other 283

(32)

12

303 2,3 Inventories (2,003)

(2,003)

—

— 2 Accounts payable 427

396

11

20 2 Accrued expenses (80)

(89)

9

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (445)

(428)

(17)

—

Customer advances 514

515

(1)

—

Other assets – net 86

(44)

(25)

155 2 Other liabilities – net (322)

(323)

149

(148) 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 2,546

1,289

735

522

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (586)

(583)

(5)

2 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (688)

(11)

(683)

6 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 468

43

433

(8) 2 Additions to finance receivables (6,705)

—

(7,175)

470 3 Collections of finance receivables 6,519

—

6,896

(377) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —

—

615

(615) 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 21

—

21

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

—

3

(3) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (36)

(36)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 1

1

—

—

Proceeds from sale of securities 1,204

1,014

190

—

Investments in securities (2,118)

(1,724)

(394)

—

Other – net 32

58

(26)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,888)

(1,238)

(125)

(525)

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (1,187)

(1,187)

—

—

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 4

4

—

—

Common shares repurchased (1,924)

(1,924)

—

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

(3)

—

3 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 4,015

—

4,015

—

Payments on debt > 90 days (4,246)

(13)

(4,233)

—

Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days (553)

(141)

(412)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,891)

(3,264)

(630)

3

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (7)

—

(7)

—

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,240)

(3,213)

(27)

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,263

8,433

830

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,023

$ 5,220

$ 803

$ —





1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

