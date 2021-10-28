Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results

News provided by

Caterpillar Inc.

Oct 28, 2021, 06:30 ET

DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Third-quarter 2021 sales and revenues increased 25% to $12.4 billion
  • Third-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.60; adjusted profit per share of $2.66
  • Strong balance sheet; returned $2.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter

Third Quarter

($ in billions except profit per share)

2021

2020

Sales and Revenues

$12.4

$9.9

Profit Per Share

$2.60

$1.22

Adjusted Profit Per Share

$2.66

$1.52

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced third-quarter 2021 sales and revenues of $12.4 billion, a 25% increase compared with $9.9 billion in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services, and favorable price realization.

Operating profit margin was 13.4% for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 10.0% for the third quarter of 2020. Third-quarter 2021 profit per share was $2.60, compared with third-quarter 2020 profit per share of $1.22. Adjusted profit per share in the third quarter of 2021 was $2.66, compared with third-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of $1.52. Third-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of $2.66 reflected strong operational performance and a lower-than-expected effective tax rate. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs, while the third quarter of 2020 also excluded remeasurement losses of $0.12 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was $5.8 billion and the company ended the third quarter with $9.4 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company repurchased $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion.

"Our global team continues to execute our long-term strategy for profitable growth while working to mitigate supply chain challenges as we serve our customers," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our third-quarter results reflect higher sales and revenues across our three primary segments and in all regions."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Third Quarter 2021 vs. Third Quarter 2020

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar third-quarter 2021 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the third quarter of 2020 (at left) and the third quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $12.397 billion, an increase of $2.516 billion, or 25%, compared with $9.881 billion in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, along with favorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories by $600 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared with a decrease of $300 million during the third quarter of 2021.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Third
Quarter
2020

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment /
Other

Third
Quarter
2021

$

Change

%

Change
















Construction Industries

$

4,056

$

957

$

218

$

38

$

(14)

$

5,255

$

1,199

30%

Resource Industries

1,816

522

43

22

3

2,406

590

32%

Energy & Transportation

4,161

628

(6)

44

250

5,077

916

22%

All Other Segment

106

10

(1)

1

3

119

13

12%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(911)

1

2



(242)

(1,150)

(239)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

9,228

2,118

256

105



11,707

2,479

27%
















Financial Products Segment

724







38

762

38

5%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(71)







(1)

(72)

(1)


Financial Products Revenues

653







37

690

37

6%
















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

9,881

$

2,118

$

256

$

105

$

37

$

12,397

$

2,516

25%
















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales
and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

Third Quarter 2021


























Construction Industries

$

2,417

36%

$

528

130%

$

1,240

56%

$

1,076

(13%)

$

5,261

30%

$

(6)

(175%)

$

5,255

30%

Resource Industries

674

38%

417

55%

456

19%

744

32%

2,291

34%

115

3%

2,406

32%

Energy & Transportation

1,924

21%

329

49%

1,144

3%

744

34%

4,141

19%

936

36%

5,077

22%

All Other Segment

18

80%



(100%)

3

200%

14

8%

35

40%

84

4%

119

12%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(19)











(2)



(21)



(1,129)



(1,150)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

5,014

31%

1,274

77%

2,843

24%

2,576

8%

11,707

27%



—%

11,707

27%




























Financial Products Segment

478

7%

68

8%

105

5%

111

(2%)

762

5%



—%

762

5%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(37)



(13)



(9)



(13)



(72)







(72)


Financial Products Revenues

441

7%

55

4%

96

7%

98

(1%)

690

6%



—%

690

6%




























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

5,455

28%

$

1,329

72%

$

2,939

23%

$

2,674

8%

$

12,397

25%

$



—%

$

12,397

25%




























Third Quarter 2020


























Construction Industries

$

1,781



$

230



$

796



$

1,241



$

4,048



$

8



$

4,056


Resource Industries

487



269



384



564



1,704



112



1,816


Energy & Transportation

1,584



221



1,113



557



3,475



686



4,161


All Other Segment

10



1



1



13



25



81



106


Corporate Items and Eliminations

(22)



(2)











(24)



(887)



(911)


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

3,840



719



2,294



2,375



9,228







9,228






























Financial Products Segment

448



63



100



113



724







724


Corporate Items and Eliminations

(37)



(10)



(10)



(14)



(71)







(71)


Financial Products Revenues

411



53



90



99



653







653






























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$

4,251



$

772



$

2,384



$

2,474



$

9,881



$





$

9,881






























Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Third Quarter 2021 vs. Third Quarter 2020

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar third-quarter 2021 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the third quarter of 2020 (at left) and the third quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.664 billion, an increase of $679 million, or 69%, compared with $985 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses as well as higher manufacturing costs.

Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected higher variable labor and burden, primarily freight, and higher period manufacturing and material costs, partially offset by favorable cost absorption and lower warranty expense. Cost absorption was favorable as inventory increased during the third quarter of 2021.

The increase in both SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs was mainly driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021, and investments aligned with the company's strategy for profitable growth, including acquisition-related expenses.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Third Quarter
2021

Third Quarter
2020

$

Change

%

 Change

Construction Industries

$

859

$

585

$

274

47%

Resource Industries

297

167

130

78%

Energy & Transportation

696

492

204

41%

All Other Segment

5

27

(22)

(81%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(286)

(346)

60


Machinery, Energy & Transportation

1,571

925

646

70%








Financial Products Segment

173

142

31

22%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(7)

(15)

8


Financial Products

166

127

39

31%








Consolidating Adjustments

(73)

(67)

(6)










Consolidated Operating Profit

$

1,664

$

985

$

679

69%








Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2021 was income of $225 million, compared with income of $14 million in the third quarter of 2020. The change was primarily due to favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange gains (losses), the absence of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations that occurred in the third quarter of 2020 and favorable pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs.

    The company experienced foreign currency exchange net gains in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the euro, compared with net losses in the third quarter of 2020.

  • The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2021 reflected a lower estimated annual tax rate of 25%, compared with 31% for the third quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2020 was approximately 28%. The decrease in the estimated annual tax rate from full-year 2020 was primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2021.

    In the third quarter of 2021, the company recorded a $39 million benefit due to the change from the second-quarter estimated annual tax rate of 26%. In addition, the company recorded discrete tax benefits of $36 million to reflect changes in estimates related to prior year U.S. taxes in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $80 million in the third quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2020, a discrete tax benefit of $13 million was recorded for settlement of stock-based compensation awards along with a $12 million tax benefit related to the $77 million of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)















Segment Sales















Third Quarter
2020

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Third Quarter
2021

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$

4,056

$

957

$

218

$

38

$

(14)

$

5,255

$

1,199

30%

















Sales by Geographic Region









Third Quarter
2021

Third Quarter
2020

$

Change

%

Change







North America

$

2,417

$

1,781

$

636

36%







Latin America

528

230

298

130%







EAME

1,240

796

444

56%







Asia/Pacific

1,076

1,241

(165)

(13%)







External Sales

5,261

4,048

1,213

30%







Inter-segment

(6)

8

(14)

(175%)







Total Sales

$

5,255

$

4,056

$

1,199

30%
























Segment Profit









Third Quarter
2021

Third Quarter
2020

 

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$

859

$

585

$

274

47%







Segment Profit Margin

16.3%

14.4%

1.9 pts



























































Construction Industries' total sales were $5.255 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.199 billion, or 30%, compared with $4.056 billion in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Overall, dealers decreased inventories more during the third quarter of 2020 than during the third quarter of 2021.

  • In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand from improving non-residential construction, as well as continued strength in residential construction and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the third quarter of 2020 than during the third quarter of 2021.
  • Sales increased in Latin America mostly due to higher sales volume led by the impact of changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand across the region. Dealers decreased inventories during the third quarter of 2020, compared with an increase during the third quarter of 2021.
  • In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume from the impact of changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand. Dealers decreased inventories during the third quarter of 2020, compared with an increase during the third quarter of 2021.
  • Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific mainly due to lower sales volume, reflecting the impact of changes in dealer inventory. Dealers decreased inventories during the third quarter of 2021, compared with an increase during the third quarter of 2020. Lower sales in China, driven by lower end-user demand and impacts of changes in dealer inventory, were partially offset by increased sales across the rest of the region.

Construction Industries' profit was $859 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $274 million, or 47%, compared with $585 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs, which largely reflected higher variable labor and burden, primarily freight, and material costs.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)















Segment Sales















Third Quarter
2020

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Third Quarter
2021

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$

1,816

$

522

$

43

$

22

$

3

$

2,406

$

590

32%

















Sales by Geographic Region









Third Quarter
2021

Third Quarter
2020

$

Change

%

Change







North America

$

674

$

487

$

187

38%







Latin America

417

269

148

55%







EAME

456

384

72

19%







Asia/Pacific

744

564

180

32%







External Sales

2,291

1,704

587

34%







Inter-segment

115

112

3

3%







Total Sales

$

2,406

$

1,816

$

590

32%
























Segment Profit











Third Quarter
2021

Third Quarter
2020

 

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$

297

$

167

$

130

78%







Segment Profit Margin

12.3%

9.2%

3.1 pts



























































Resource Industries' total sales were $2.406 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $590 million, or 32%, compared with $1.816 billion in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts, partially offset by the impacts of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the third quarter of 2021 than during the third quarter of 2020. End-user demand was higher in both mining and heavy construction and quarry and aggregates.

Resource Industries' profit was $297 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $130 million, or 78%, compared with $167 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs. Increased manufacturing costs reflected higher variable labor and burden, primarily freight, and material costs.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)















Segment Sales















Third Quarter
2020

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Third Quarter
2021

$

 Change

%

 Change

Total Sales

$

4,161

$

628

$

(6)

$

44

$

250

$

5,077

$

916

22%

















Sales by Application









Third Quarter
2021

Third Quarter
2020

$

Change

%

Change







Oil and Gas

$

1,088

$

734

$

354

48%








Power Generation

1,010

1,034

(24)

(2%)








Industrial

948

730

218

30%








Transportation

1,095

977

118

12%








External Sales

4,141

3,475

666

19%








Inter-segment

936

686

250

36%








Total Sales

$

5,077

$

4,161

$

916

22%

























Segment Profit









Third Quarter
2021

Third Quarter
2020

 

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$

696

$

492

$

204

41%








Segment Profit Margin

13.7%

11.8%

1.9 pts



























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.077 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $916 million, or 22%, compared with $4.161 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales except Power Generation, which decreased slightly.

  • Oil and Gas – Sales increased for reciprocating engines aftermarket parts, primarily in North America, turbines and turbine-related services and reciprocating engines used in gas compression.
  • Power Generation – Sales decreased slightly due to timing of turbines and turbine-related services. Reciprocating engines were about flat compared to the third quarter of 2020, with aftermarket parts slightly higher offset by slightly lower engine sales.
  • Industrial – Sales were up due to higher demand across all regions.
  • Transportation – Sales increased in rail services and marine.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $696 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $204 million, or 41%, compared with $492 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Increased manufacturing costs were mainly driven by higher variable labor and burden, primarily freight, period manufacturing costs and material, partially offset by the absence of inventory write-downs that occurred in the third quarter of 2020. In addition, segment profit was favorably impacted by other operating income/expense.

Both SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs were driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense and investments aligned with growth initiatives, including acquisition-related expenses.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)















Revenues by Geographic Region









Third
Quarter 2021

Third
Quarter 2020

$

Change

%

Change







North America

$

478

$

448

$

30

7%







Latin America

68

63

5

8%







EAME

105

100

5

5%







Asia/Pacific

111

113

(2)

(2%)







Total Revenues

$

762

$

724

$

38

5%
























Segment Profit









Third
Quarter 2021

Third
Quarter 2020

 

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit

$

173

$

142

$

31

22%
























Financial Products' segment revenues were $762 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $38 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2020.

Financial Products' segment profit was $173 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $31 million, or 22%, compared with $142 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment, lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial and higher net yield on average earning assets. These favorable impacts were partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

At the end of the third quarter of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.41%, compared with 3.81% at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $76 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $125 million for the third quarter of 2020. As of September 30, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $378 million, or 1.41% of finance receivables, compared with $402 million, or 1.46% of finance receivables, at June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2020 was $479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $293 million in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $68 million from the third quarter of 2020. Higher corporate costs were more than offset by lower restructuring costs, favorable impacts of segment methodology differences and a favorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans.

Notes

i.    Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
ii.   End-user demand is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
iii.   Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 13.
iv.  Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
v.   Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021, to discuss its 2021 third-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits and (ii) remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations in the third quarter of 2020. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating
Profit

Operating
Profit
Margin

Profit
Before
Taxes

Provision
(Benefit)
for Income
Taxes

Effective
Tax Rate

Profit

Profit per
Share















Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 - U.S. GAAP

$

1,664

13.4%

$

1,775

$

368

20.7%

$

1,426

$

2.60

Restructuring costs

35

0.3%

35

6

15.0%

29

$

0.06

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 - Adjusted

$

1,699

13.7%

$

1,810

$

374

20.7%

$

1,455

$

2.66















Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 - U.S. GAAP

$

985

10.0%

$

863

$

187

21.7%

$

668

$

1.22

Restructuring costs

112

1.1%

112

13

12.0%

99

$

0.18

Remeasurement losses of pension obligations



—%

77

12

15.6%

65

$

0.12

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 - Adjusted

$

1,097

11.1%

$

1,052

$

212

20.2%

$

832

$

1.52















Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 14 to 24 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Sales and revenues:






  Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

11,707

$

9,228

$

35,091

$

28,452

  Revenues of Financial Products

690

653

2,082

2,061

  Total sales and revenues

12,397

9,881

37,173

30,513








Operating costs:






  Cost of goods sold

8,617

6,919

25,510

21,298

  Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,340

1,126

3,943

3,426

  Research and development expenses

427

344

1,247

1,041

  Interest expense of Financial Products

111

137

352

461

  Other operating (income) expenses

238

370

854

1,114

  Total operating costs

10,733

8,896

31,906

27,340








Operating profit

1,664

985

5,267

3,173








  Interest expense excluding Financial Products

114

136

376

384

  Other income (expense)

225

14

751

265








Consolidated profit before taxes

1,775

863

5,642

3,054








  Provision (benefit) for income taxes

368

187

1,313

839

  Profit of consolidated companies

1,407

676

4,329

2,215








  Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

21

(5)

44

8








Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,428

671

4,373

2,223








Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2

3

4

5








Profit 1

$

1,426

$

668

$

4,369

$

2,218
















Profit per common share

$

2.62

$

1.23

$

8.00

$

4.08

Profit per common share — diluted 2

$

2.60

$

1.22

$

7.94

$

4.05








Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)






– Basic

544.0

542.3

545.8

543.9

– Diluted 2

547.6

546.4

550.2

547.8









1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)


September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,446

$

9,352

Receivables – trade and other

7,647

7,317

Receivables – finance

8,919

9,463

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,215

1,930

Inventories

13,666

11,402

Total current assets

41,893

39,464




Property, plant and equipment – net

11,904

12,401

Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,273

1,185

Long-term receivables – finance

12,605

12,222

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,744

1,523

Intangible assets

1,121

1,308

Goodwill

6,353

6,394

Other assets

3,891

3,827

Total assets

$

80,784

$

78,324




Liabilities


Current liabilities:


Short-term borrowings:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$



$

10

-- Financial Products

3,247

2,005

Accounts payable

7,218

6,128

Accrued expenses

3,579

3,642

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,075

1,096

Customer advances

1,155

1,108

Dividends payable



562

Other current liabilities

2,319

2,017

Long-term debt due within one year:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

48

1,420

-- Financial Products

6,335

7,729

Total current liabilities

25,976

25,717




Long-term debt due after one year:


-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

9,759

9,749

-- Financial Products

17,395

16,250

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,395

6,872

Other liabilities

4,564

4,358

Total liabilities

64,089

62,946




Shareholders' equity


Common stock

6,352

6,230

Treasury stock

(26,608)

(25,178)

Profit employed in the business

38,361

35,167

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,440)

(888)

Noncontrolling interests

30

47

Total shareholders' equity

16,695

15,378

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

80,784

$

78,324

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

Cash flow from operating activities:


Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$

4,373

$

2,223

Adjustments for non-cash items:


Depreciation and amortization

1,766

1,815

Net gain on remeasurement of pension obligations



(55)

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(321)

(38)

Other

102

919

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:


Receivables – trade and other

(326)

1,473

Inventories

(2,195)

(139)

Accounts payable

1,232

(596)

Accrued expenses

46

(286)

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

934

(547)

Customer advances

39

13

Other assets – net

138

(15)

Other liabilities – net

(2)

(512)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

5,786

4,255

Cash flow from investing activities:


Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(673)

(686)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,014)

(805)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

877

550

Additions to finance receivables

(9,603)

(9,278)

Collections of finance receivables

9,221

9,656

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

44

37

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(449)

(93)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

23

13

Proceeds from sale of securities

424

239

Investments in securities

(934)

(512)

Other – net

(8)

(80)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(2,092)

(959)

Cash flow from financing activities:


Dividends paid

(1,733)

(1,683)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

122

110

Common shares repurchased

(1,622)

(1,130)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

6,931

9,418

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(8,620)

(6,789)

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)

1,324

(2,138)

Other – net

(4)

(1)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(3,602)

(2,213)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(9)

(56)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

83

1,027

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,366

8,292

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

9,449

$

9,319

Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &
Transportation

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

11,707

$

11,707

$



$



Revenues of Financial Products

690



787

(97)

1

Total sales and revenues

12,397

11,707

787

(97)










Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

8,617

8,618



(1)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,340

1,147

200

(7)

2

Research and development expenses

427

427





Interest expense of Financial Products

111



111



Other operating (income) expenses

238

(56)

310

(16)

2

Total operating costs

10,733

10,136

621

(24)










Operating profit

1,664

1,571

166

(73)










Interest expense excluding Financial Products

114

114





Other income (expense)

225

143

9

73

3









Consolidated profit before taxes

1,775

1,600

175












Provision (benefit) for income taxes

368

331

37



Profit of consolidated companies

1,407

1,269

138












Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

21

23



(2)

4









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,428

1,292

138

(2)










Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2

1

3

(2)

5









Profit 6

$

1,426

$

1,291

$

135

$




1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

9,228

$

9,228

$



$



Revenues of Financial Products

653



740

(87)

1

Total sales and revenues

9,881

9,228

740

(87)










Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

6,919

6,921



(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,126

943

189

(6)

2

Research and development expenses

344

344





Interest expense of Financial Products

137



137



Other operating (income) expenses

370

95

287

(12)

2

Total operating costs

8,896

8,303

613

(20)










Operating profit

985

925

127

(67)










Interest expense excluding Financial Products

136

136





Other income (expense)

14

(62)

9

67

3









Consolidated profit before taxes

863

727

136












Provision (benefit) for income taxes

187

133

54



Profit of consolidated companies

676

594

82












Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

(5)

(4)



(1)

4









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

671

590

82

(1)










Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

3



4

(1)

5









Profit 6

$

668

$

590

$

78

$




1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

35,091

$

35,091

$



$



Revenues of Financial Products

2,082



2,371

(289)

1

Total sales and revenues

37,173

35,091

2,371

(289)










Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

25,510

25,515



(5)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,943

3,471

483

(11)

2

Research and development expenses

1,247

1,247





Interest expense of Financial Products

352



352



Other operating (income) expenses

854

(30)

931

(47)

2

Total operating costs

31,906

30,203

1,766

(63)










Operating profit

5,267

4,888

605

(226)










Interest expense excluding Financial Products

376

376





Other income (expense)

751

819

56

(124)

3









Consolidated profit before taxes

5,642

5,331

661

(350)










Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,313

1,158

155



Profit of consolidated companies

4,329

4,173

506

(350)










Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

44

52



(8)

4









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

4,373

4,225

506

(358)










Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

4

3

9

(8)

5









Profit 6

$

4,369

$

4,222

$

497

$

(350)


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Sales and revenues:







Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

28,452

$

28,452

$



$



Revenues of Financial Products

2,061



2,350

(289)

1

Total sales and revenues

30,513

28,452

2,350

(289)










Operating costs:







Cost of goods sold

21,298

21,302



(4)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,426

2,867

572

(13)

2

Research and development expenses

1,041

1,041





Interest expense of Financial Products

461



462

(1)

3

Other operating (income) expenses

1,114

227

927

(40)

2

Total operating costs

27,340

25,437

1,961

(58)










Operating profit

3,173

3,015

389

(231)










Interest expense excluding Financial Products

384

383



1

3

Other income (expense)

265

60

(7)

212

4









Consolidated profit before taxes

3,054

2,692

382

(20)










Provision (benefit) for income taxes

839

720

119



Profit of consolidated companies

2,215

1,972

263

(20)










Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

8

18



(10)

5









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,223

1,990

263

(30)










Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

5

2

13

(10)

6









Profit 7

$

2,218

$

1,988

$

250

$

(20)


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,446

$

8,554

$

892

$



Receivables – trade and other

7,647

3,175

430

4,042

1,2

Receivables – finance

8,919



13,095

(4,176)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,215

1,831

425

(41)

3

Inventories

13,666

13,666





Total current assets

41,893

27,226

14,842

(175)










Property, plant and equipment – net

11,904

7,957

3,947



Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,273

389

215

669

1,2

Long-term receivables – finance

12,605



13,301

(696)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,744

2,279

105

(640)

4

Intangible assets

1,121

1,121





Goodwill

6,353

6,353





Other assets

3,891

3,233

1,869

(1,211)

5

Total assets

$

80,784

$

48,558

$

34,279

$

(2,053)










Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings

$

3,247

$



$

3,247

$



Accounts payable

7,218

7,112

240

(134)

6

Accrued expenses

3,579

3,234

345



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,075

2,031

44



Customer advances

1,155

1,155





Dividends payable









Other current liabilities

2,319

1,694

689

(64)

4,7

Long-term debt due within one year

6,383

48

6,335



Total current liabilities

25,976

15,274

10,900

(198)










Long-term debt due after one year

27,154

9,786

17,395

(27)

8

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,395

6,394

1



Other liabilities

4,564

3,905

1,371

(712)

4

Total liabilities

64,089

35,359

29,667

(937)










Shareholders' equity







Common stock

6,352

6,352

919

(919)

9

Treasury stock

(26,608)

(26,608)





Profit employed in the business

38,361

34,138

4,212

11

9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,440)

(715)

(725)



Noncontrolling interests

30

32

206

(208)

9

Total shareholders' equity

16,695

13,199

4,612

(1,116)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

80,784

$

48,558

$

34,279

$

(2,053)


1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

8

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

9

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,352

$

8,822

$

530

$



Receivables – trade and other

7,317

3,846

397

3,074

1,2

Receivables – finance

9,463



13,681

(4,218)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,930

1,376

624

(70)

3

Inventories

11,402

11,402





Total current assets

39,464

25,446

15,232

(1,214)










Property, plant and equipment – net

12,401

8,309

4,092



Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,185

363

164

658

1,2

Long-term receivables – finance

12,222



12,895

(673)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,523

2,058

110

(645)

4

Intangible assets

1,308

1,308





Goodwill

6,394

6,394





Other assets

3,827

3,158

1,871

(1,202)

5

Total assets

$

78,324

$

47,036

$

34,364

$

(3,076)










Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Short-term borrowings

$

2,015

$

10

$

2,005

$



Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies





1,000

(1,000)

6

Accounts payable

6,128

6,060

212

(144)

7

Accrued expenses

3,642

3,099

543



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,096

1,081

15



Customer advances

1,108

1,108





Dividends payable

562

562





Other current liabilities

2,017

1,530

580

(93)

4,8

Long-term debt due within one year

9,149

1,420

7,729



Total current liabilities

25,717

14,870

12,084

(1,237)










Long-term debt due after one year

25,999

9,764

16,250

(15)

6

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,872

6,872





Other liabilities

4,358

3,691

1,385

(718)

4

Total liabilities

62,946

35,197

29,719

(1,970)










Shareholders' equity







Common stock

6,230

6,230

919

(919)

9

Treasury stock

(25,178)

(25,178)





Profit employed in the business

35,167

31,091

4,065

11

9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(888)

(352)

(536)



Noncontrolling interests

47

48

197

(198)

9

Total shareholders' equity

15,378

11,839

4,645

(1,106)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

78,324

$

47,036

$

34,364

$

(3,076)


1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy & Transportation

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:







Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$

4,373

$

4,225

$

506

$

(358)

1, 5

Adjustments for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization

1,766

1,162

604



Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(321)

(255)

(66)



Other

102

104

(135)

133

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:







Receivables – trade and other

(326)

(338)

40

(28)

2, 3

Inventories

(2,195)

(2,194)



(1)

2

Accounts payable

1,232

1,194

28

10

2

Accrued expenses

46

117

(71)



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

934

905

29



Customer advances

39

39





Other assets – net

138

133

24

(19)

2

Other liabilities – net

(2)

(193)

144

47

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

5,786

4,899

1,103

(216)

Cash flow from investing activities:







Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(673)

(670)

(11)

8

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,014)

(23)

(997)

6

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

877

71

818

(12)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(9,603)



(10,292)

689

3

Collections of finance receivables

9,221



9,946

(725)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables





100

(100)

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

44



44



Net intercompany borrowings



1,000

3

(1,003)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(449)

(449)





Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

23

23





Proceeds from sale of securities

424

44

380



Investments in securities

(934)

(542)

(392)



Other – net

(8)

59

(67)



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(2,092)

(487)

(468)

(1,137)

Cash flow from financing activities:







Dividends paid

(1,733)

(1,733)

(350)

350

5

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

122

122





Common shares repurchased

(1,622)

(1,622)





Net intercompany borrowings



(3)

(1,000)

1,003

4

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

6,931

494

6,437



Payments on debt > 90 days

(8,620)

(1,910)

(6,710)



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

1,324

(10)

1,334



Other – net

(4)

(4)





Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(3,602)

(4,666)

(289)

1,353

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(9)

(14)

5



Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

83

(268)

351



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,366

8,822

544



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

9,449

$

8,554

$

895

$




1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)




Supplemental Consolidating Data

Consolidated

Machinery,
Energy & Transportation

Financial

Products

Consolidating

Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:







Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$

2,223

$

1,990

$

263

$

(30)

1, 5

Adjustments for non-cash items:







Depreciation and amortization

1,815

1,217

598



Net gain on remeasurement of pension obligations

(55)

(55)





Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(38)

(5)

(33)



Other

919

494

167

258

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:







Receivables – trade and other

1,473

616

(54)

911

2, 3

Inventories

(139)

(130)



(9)

2

Accounts payable

(596)

(599)

(6)

9

2

Accrued expenses

(286)

(314)

28



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(547)

(512)

(35)



Customer advances

13

13





Other assets – net

(15)

(136)

26

95

2

Other liabilities – net

(512)

(514)

83

(81)

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

4,255

2,065

1,037

1,153

Cash flow from investing activities:







Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(686)

(687)

(11)

12

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(805)

2

(823)

16

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

550

119

451

(20)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(9,278)



(10,234)

956

3

Collections of finance receivables

9,656



10,822

(1,166)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables





971

(971)

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

37



37



Net intercompany borrowings



599

6

(605)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(93)

(93)





Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

13

13





Proceeds from sale of securities

239

17

222



Investments in securities

(512)

(15)

(497)



Other – net

(80)

(21)

(59)



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(959)

(66)

885

(1,778)

Cash flow from financing activities:







Dividends paid

(1,683)

(1,683)

(20)

20

5

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

110

110





Common shares repurchased

(1,130)

(1,130)





Net intercompany borrowings



(6)

(599)

605

4

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

9,418

1,991

7,427



Payments on debt > 90 days

(6,789)

(18)

(6,771)



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

(2,138)

(5)

(2,133)



Other – net

(1)

(1)





Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(2,213)

(742)

(2,096)

625

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(56)

(47)

(9)



Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,027

1,210

(183)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

8,292

7,302

990



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

9,319

$

8,512

$

807

$




1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

Related Links

https://www.caterpillar.com/

Also from this source

Caterpillar Names First Chief Sustainability & Strategy...

Caterpillar Inc. to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics