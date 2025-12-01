Caterpillar Raises $15.2 Million for United Way, Named a 2025 Leading Corporate Partner

Funds will help individuals and communities thrive across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Panama

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) employees and retirees, together with the Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic organization of Caterpillar, pledged more than $15.2 million to the United Way chapters and their partner agencies across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Panama as part of its 2025-2026 campaign. The campaign matches last year's record-breaking amount.

Caterpillar employees also recorded over 12,000 volunteer hours through the Caterpillar Foundation Volunteer Service Match Program during August and September, which garnered additional matching funds for charities in Caterpillar communities.

"Giving back isn't just what we do at Caterpillar—it's who we are," said Joe Creed, Caterpillar CEO. "For 100 years, we've supported the places where we live and work, knowing that stronger communities benefit us all. We are grateful to our employees and retirees for their generosity and commitment to making a positive impact around the world."

Commitment to Giving

For more than 70 years, United Way has been Caterpillar's only annual solicitation for funds to its employees and retirees. The Caterpillar Foundation matches Caterpillar employees and retirees' donations dollar-for-dollar. Since 2000, more than $251 million has been raised to support the United Way's mission to improve lives around the world to advance the common good.

Caterpillar employees and retirees' dedication to the United Way haven't gone unnoticed – Caterpillar and Caterpillar Foundation was recently named a 2025 Leading Corporate Partner, a new United Way recognition program for corporate partners who raise more than $5 million annually. There are more than 1,100 United Way chapters globally, and Caterpillar's annual campaign supports 508 of these chapters where the company's employees live and work.

Expanding Support

The Caterpillar Foundation is proud to announce a two-year, $250,000 grant to the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas in support of their Pathways to Work initiative. The Foundation grant will support vocational training, work readiness services and aligned certifications in industries like IT and skilled trades through Dallas College.

"The Foundation's mission is to build thriving communities by investing in the skills people need to succeed in the workforce," said Caterpillar Foundation President Asha Varghese. "Through our expanded collaboration with the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, we are helping North Texas young adults access work-ready training and industry-recognized credentials that will open doors to meaningful careers. This investment reflects the Foundation's belief that workforce development is key to creating stronger, more sustainable communities."

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels.

About Caterpillar Foundation

Since its founding in 1952, the Caterpillar Foundation has contributed to helping improve the lives of people around the world. As a company, Caterpillar works alongside its dealers and customers to build the societal infrastructure needed to make the world run. Caterpillar Foundation focuses on the complementary human, natural and basic services infrastructure needed for individuals to thrive and communities to be resilient. Learn more at caterpillar.com/foundation and on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.