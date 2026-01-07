Caterpillar Teams With NVIDIA to Revolutionize Heavy Industry with Physical AI and Robotics

AI-powered solutions to transform machines, job sites, factories and supply chains

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced an expanded collaboration with NVIDIA to drive innovation across industries through next-generation, AI-enhanced customer solutions and manufacturing systems. This engagement will transform how work gets done for Caterpillar's customers, dealers and employees.

"As AI moves beyond data to reshape the physical world, it is unlocking new opportunities for innovation — from job sites and factory floors to offices," said Joe Creed, CEO of Caterpillar. "Caterpillar is committed to solving our customers' toughest challenges by leading with advanced technology in our machines and every aspect of business. Our collaboration with NVIDIA is accelerating that progress like never before."

"For a century, Caterpillar has built the industrial machines that shaped the world," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "In the age of AI, NVIDIA and Caterpillar are partnering across the full spectrum — from autonomous construction fleets to the AI data centers powering the next industrial revolution."

Equipping Machines for the AI Generation

Caterpillar is investing to equip its assets for an AI-enabled future. The NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform enables real-time AI inference on Cat construction, mining and power equipment, laying the foundation for next-generation autonomy and intelligent in-cab experiences. These upgrades will ensure assets are ready for AI-assisted and potentially autonomous operations. For example:

In-cab AI features: An intelligent operator assistant providing customers with personalized insights to help them lead with confidence and win with speed, as well as real-time coaching, productivity tips and safety alerts for operators.

An intelligent operator assistant providing customers with personalized insights to help them lead with confidence and win with speed, as well as real-time coaching, productivity tips and safety alerts for operators. Autonomy at scale: Construction and mining machines equipped with AI-driven recommendations, capable of processing billions of data points in milliseconds to navigate complex, variable jobsite conditions.

Construction and mining machines equipped with AI-driven recommendations, capable of processing billions of data points in milliseconds to navigate complex, variable jobsite conditions. A new level of machine intelligence: Cat fleets powered by AI, machine learning, computer vision and edge computing that process sensor data in real time and serve as a digital nervous system for customers' jobsites.

Debuting the Cat® AI Assistant™

At CES 2026, Caterpillar debuted the Cat AI Assistant, a proactive partner embedded in Cat digital and onboard products that helps customers take confident action. The Cat AI Assistant, which was built using NVIDIA Riva open speech models that deliver leading accuracy and lifelike voices, will answer questions and provide personalized recommendations on equipment, parts, maintenance and more.

In cab, it will use voice activation to enable settings, guide troubleshooting and connect users to the right resources across Cat apps and websites. It uses Caterpillar's own trusted data stored on the Helios unified data platform, so customers get reliable, context-rich information to make daily work easier.

Transforming Manufacturing and Supply Chain Operations

To meet evolving industry needs, Caterpillar is using its NVIDIA AI Factory to transform manufacturing and supply and to create safer, leaner, more resilient production systems. Caterpillar's manufacturing digital data platform takes advantage of this accelerated AI infrastructure and NVIDIA AI libraries to automate and accelerate important manufacturing processes, including forecasting and scheduling.

Caterpillar is also building physically accurate digital twins of its factories on NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and OpenUSD. With these digital twins, Caterpillar teams can design, simulate and optimize layouts and production processes before building in the real world.

Driving Industrial Innovation Forward

In collaboration with NVIDIA, Caterpillar is creating an AI-driven ecosystem that transforms machines, jobsites, factories and supply chains — changing how the world builds, moves and powers progress and setting a new standard for the future of industrial innovation.

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Power & Energy – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.