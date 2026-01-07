Caterpillar Unveils AI-Powered Future and Invests in the Workforce Building It

New Cat AI Assistant joins the Cat ecosystem as company previews machines built for the next frontier in autonomy: construction

NVIDIA collaboration will accelerate the ability to turn insights into action, transforming how work gets done

Company pledges $25 million to support the workforce building a better, more sustainable world

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today unveiled a set of AI-powered and autonomous innovations that mark a major step forward for heavy industry, transforming machines into intelligent, connected systems that help customers build and power the world's critical infrastructure.

Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed delivers a keynote at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed took the CES® keynote stage with Chief Digital Officer Ogi Redzic and Chief Technology Officer Jaime Mineart for a future-facing keynote to showcase how AI, autonomy and edge computing are converging to create the next generation of heavy equipment – and committed $25 million to the future workforce who will help build it.

Building the Invisible Layer of the Tech Stack

As AI accelerates transformation across industries, it depends on the physical world – an invisible layer of the tech stack that provides the foundation for modern technology. Caterpillar builds, powers and now makes more intelligent the machines that enable that progress, from the equipment that mines for critical minerals used in semiconductors and batteries to machines used to construct roads, bridges, data centers and energy systems. At CES 2026, the company demonstrated how it is advancing Industrial AI, moving it from vision to reality.

Introducing Cat AI Assistant: Turning Data into Decisions at the Jobsite

Caterpillar introduced Cat AI Assistant, a powerful AI solution that unifies Caterpillar's diverse portfolio of digital applications and high-quality data into one simple, conversational experience. Using Caterpillar's own trusted data stored on the Helios unified data platform, the Cat AI Assistant provides customers with reliable, context-rich information to make daily work easier. The goal is to help customers stay one step ahead from the office to the jobsite, and soon even into the cab of the machine. [Click here to learn about Cat AI Assistant, or see it interface with a mini excavator in Caterpillar's West Hall Booth 5019.]

Expanded Collaboration with NVIDIA: Where AI Meets the Physical World

Caterpillar and NVIDIA announced an expanded collaboration aimed at accelerating an AI-enabled future including on-board AI features, AI agents at the scale of our products and industries, as well as safer, leaner, more resilient production systems. The collaboration leverages NVIDIA AI Infrastructure and Caterpillar's century of building and maintaining the physical world to set a new standard for industrial innovation. [Read more about our collaboration here and in the NVIDIA blog post.]

Caterpillar's Leadership in Autonomy Paves the Way Forward

Caterpillar highlighted how decades of leadership in autonomous mining equipment and support from AI will now revolutionize the construction industry. After more than 30 years of deploying autonomous machines in some of the world's most demanding mining environments, Caterpillar is expanding that expertise to the yellow iron seen on everyday construction sites. The company previewed five autonomous machines designed to operate safely and reliably in complex construction environments. [Read more in our autonomy release.]

Building the Future Starts with People

While technology is transforming operations, Creed reaffirmed the company's commitment to the most important part of the invisible layer of the tech stack – people. To ensure employees and customers are equipped to use advanced technologies as new roles emerge, Caterpillar is pledging $25 million over five years to launch a global innovation prize. The initiative will identify, test and scale solutions that help workers with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital and autonomous environment. [Read more about Caterpillar's $25M pledge to workforce education here.]

With $30 billion invested in research and development over the past 20 years and plans to increase investment in digital and technology by 2.5 times through 2030, the company is delivering advanced technology solutions to help solve its customers' toughest challenges.

For more information or to watch a replay of the keynote, visit caterpillar.com/ces.

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Power & Energy – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.