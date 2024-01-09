Caterpillar to Amplify Electrification and Energy Solutions at CES 2024

Featuring breakthrough innovations and next-generation products and services, plus the chance to explore career opportunities at the forefront of electrification.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is set to demonstrate the Power of Possible at CES® 2024, one of the largest tech events in the world. The exhibit will highlight Caterpillar's electric machines and energy solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers as they electrify their job sites. As a technology leader for nearly a century, Caterpillar continues to innovate and invest in electrification, alternative fuels, connectivity, and digital solutions to help our customers meet their sustainability goals.

At CES 2024, Caterpillar will highlight electric machines and energy solutions, including the R1700 XE - a high-productivity, zero exhaust emission loader.
"We are thrilled to return to CES to showcase our advancements in energy solutions. This event is renowned as the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators, making it the ideal place for us to demonstrate our leadership in power systems and integrated service solutions, which help our customers in the energy transition," said Rod Shurman, senior vice president of Caterpillar's Electrification + Energy Solutions Division.

The Caterpillar Experience
Exhibit visitors will be drawn to the two electric machines on display: a zero-exhaust-emission underground loader for mining that includes the industry's only onboard battery with fast-charging capabilities and a mini excavator.

Furthermore, the exhibit will demonstrate Caterpillar's broad portfolio of integrated solutions designed to help customers electrify their job sites as they build a better, more sustainable world.

  • On-site power generation — generators capable of running on renewable fuels, solar panels and hydrogen-powered fuel cells.
  • Energy storage solutions that work with any combination of diesel, natural gas or renewable energy sources for optimal power.
  • Chargers tested and validated to work with equipment on harsh construction and mining sites.
  • Rugged battery packs with built-in telematics.
  • Inverters that transfer power from a generator or battery to the machine's electric motor, which in turn delivers optimized power.
  • Digital monitoring and advanced analytics that make it easier to operate battery-electric machines and infrastructure.

CES 2024 takes place from Tuesday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Jan. 12, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is expected to draw 130,000 attendees. More information on the Caterpillar CES experience can be found at: Caterpillar: The Power of Possible at CES.

About Caterpillar
With 2022 sales and revenues of $59.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

