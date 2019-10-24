Caterpillar to Participate at Baird Conference on November 6; Webcast Available

DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield is expected to speak at the Baird Global Industrial Conference 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He is scheduled to speak for 25 minutes, beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. CST. There are no presentation materials for this event.

The event is expected to be webcast in real-time and available to the public at http://wsw.com/webcast/baird57/cat/.

Listeners should go to the website at least 30 minutes before the live event to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days. A transcript is anticipated to be posted afterward on Caterpillar's investor relations website, https://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/events-presentations.html.

About Caterpillar:

For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media .

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

Related Links

http://www.caterpillar.com

