PROPWR Secures Strategic Framework Agreement with Caterpillar Inc.

Agreement Enables Acquisition of Up to 2.1 Gigawatts of Incremental Power Generation Capacity by 2031

IRVING, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) ("ProPetro") today announced that its PROPWR business unit has entered into a strategic framework agreement with Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to purchase up to 2.1 gigawatts of power generation assets to support the growing energy demands of data center, oil and gas and industrial customers with efficient, reliable solutions.

PROPWR and Caterpillar to deliver scalable power to customers. (Courtesy: PROPWR)

"We are pleased to build upon the strong momentum PROPWR has established since its inception. This agreement marks a major milestone in the expansion of our strategic collaboration with Caterpillar, reinforcing our position as a leader in high-efficiency power-as-a-service solutions," said Travis Simmering, president of PROPWR.

"By leveraging the global reputation of the Caterpillar brand and the proven success of our historical collaboration, we are poised to enhance reliability, drive operational excellence, and deliver exceptional value to our customers," said Sam Sledge, ProPetro's chief executive officer. "This collaboration will be a key enabler in achieving PROPWR's long-term objectives and sustaining our rapid growth trajectory."

Under this agreement, PROPWR agrees to purchase at least 1.5 GW of incremental power generation assets, with the option to bring the total to approximately 2.1 GW of additional power generation capacity over the next five years. When combined with the approximately 550 megawatts previously ordered, PROPWR is positioned to have approximately 2.6 GW of power generation capacity delivered by year-end 2031 and fully deployed in 2032.

"This agreement reflects the strength of our long-standing collaboration with ProPetro and a shared focus on helping customers meet growing power needs with reliable, scalable solutions," said Tara Rossman, senior vice president of Caterpillar Oil & Gas and Marine. "As demand from data centers and other energy intensive applications continue to accelerate, Caterpillar is committed to supporting PROPWR with proven power generation technologies and the global scale needed to execute over the long term."

Caterpillar Media Contact: Tiffany Heikkila, [email protected], 832-573-0958

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas based provider of premium completion services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. Through its PROPWR division, ProPetro also delivers reliable, adaptable power services through a modern, standardized fleet of gas-to-power solutions, serving data center, oil and gas, and industrial customers in the United States. ProPetro helps bring reliable energy to the world, enabling operational excellence and energy reliability for their customers. For more information, visit www.propetroservices.com.

About Caterpillar

For more than a century, Caterpillar has built a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at www.caterpillar.com.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.