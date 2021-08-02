Cathay Pacific Airways Returns to Pittsburgh with Freight Forwarder Unique Logistics, Boosting International Cargo Service to PIT

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo operations at Pittsburgh International Airport will get another boost with the return of twice weekly flights from Cathay Pacific Airways.

Cathay Pacific starts service on Aug. 2, 2021, with its Boeing 777-300ER passenger planes that have been converted for cargo, with plans to serve PIT through the end of the year. Planes will arrive on Mondays and Fridays and depart the next day. Cargo onboard the aircraft is for the garment industry.

The aircraft will start their flights from Hanoi, Vietnam, stopping at Cathay Pacific's Cargo Terminal at Hong Kong International Airport before flying nonstop to PIT. Cathay Pacific initially started cargo service to PIT in September 2020 with 20 flights.

PIT's ability to quickly unload cargo and get it on trucks for delivery is one of the reasons Cathay Pacific and freight forwarder partner Unique Logistics chose to return for their latest cargo venture.

"Pittsburgh International Airport's geographic location, community support, and operational efficiencies provide the ideal environment for us to operate service from Vietnam with Cathay Pacific to the Pittsburgh area," said Marc Schlossberg, Executive Vice President of Unique Logistics. "Unique Logistics is contracted to operate around 120 such flights with several airlines from Asia into PIT and other airports in the United States for the remainder of 2021, adding valuable air cargo capacity for US importers."

"Additional flights could be added to PIT as the operation scales up," added Schlossberg.

"Cathay Pacific is excited to resume its partnership with Pittsburgh International Airport and Unique Logistics as we bring back regular cargo service from Hong Kong to Pittsburgh," said Fred Ruggiero, Vice President Cargo, Americas, Cathay Pacific Airways. "As we combine our ability to convert Boeing 777-300ER passenger planes for cargo use with the continued demand in this critical North American market, we further underscore Cathay Pacific's commitment to our freight partners."

Cargo at PIT is growing and includes a diverse roster of air cargo carriers, with Unique Logistics as a key partner.

"Unique Logistics and Cathay Pacific are great partners, and we are looking forward to expanding this partnership into the future," said Bryan Dietz, Senior Vice President of Air Service and Commercial Development at PIT. "This is another step in continuing to build Pittsburgh International Airport into a global logistics center with world-class service. Our speed, efficiency and ideal location offer a unique benefit for carriers and freight forwarders looking to serve the North America market."

In an effort to introduce additional cargo capacity where possible and help support global supply chains, Cathay Pacific reconfigured Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to keep up with growing shipping demands. The passenger aircraft originally seated 275 passengers but was cleared of its seats to be predominantly used for long-haul cargo shipments in 2020.

About Pittsburgh International Airport:

Pittsburgh International Airport is committed to reflecting and serving the community, inspiring the industry, and advancing the region's role as a world leader. PIT was named by Fast Company magazine as One of the Most Innovative Companies in the World as well as a finalist in its World Changing Ideas awards, both in 2020. PIT's ample space and ease of use translate into one of the fastest and most efficient cargo operations in the industry. For more information, visit www.flypittsburgh.com.

About Cathay Pacific:

Cathay Pacific is the home airline of Hong Kong, offering scheduled passenger and cargo services to over 100 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe and Africa, using a fleet of more than 150 aircraft. The company is a member of the Swire group and is a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Cathay Pacific has made substantial investments to develop Hong Kong as one of the world's leading global transportation hubs. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld global alliance.

About Unique Logistics:

Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems.

SOURCE Unique Logistics International, Inc.; Cathay Pacific Airways; Pittsburgh International Airport

Related Links

https://unique-logistics.com

