Cathay Pacific to make Terminal 6 its new home at JFK

The new Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

"We are thrilled to partner with a world-renowned carrier like Cathay Pacific, who shares our vision and commitment to an outstanding guest experience," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. "We can't wait to welcome Cathay Pacific's passengers to our world-class T6 facility, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership," Thody added.

Cathay Pacific Senior Vice President, Americas Chris van den Hooven said: "This represents a huge milestone in Cathay Pacific's 28 years of connecting New York with our home, Hong Kong and from 1 July it will be 20 years since we commenced our regular non-stop service. It has long been our ambition to provide our customers a signature Cathay Pacific airport experience at JFK. We are delighted about our partnership with JFK Millennium Partners, which will make this dream a reality."

Cathay Pacific General Manager Customer Experience and Design Vivian Lo said: "New York JFK is among the top locations in our global lounge strategy. We are truly excited by this opportunity to bring the signature Cathay Pacific lounge experience to our premium customers at this important port in our network. This new lounge will feature a number of exciting developments that will put it at the forefront of our lounge proposition, and we look forward to sharing more details with our customers at the appropriate time."

Cathay Pacific has been a pioneer in connecting New York and Hong Kong since its inaugural flights in 1996, which initially made a stop in Vancouver. On July 1, 2004, a significant advancement occurred as the airline launched regular scheduled non-stop services, solidifying its reputation as one of the most established and longest-serving Asian airlines in North America. Celebrating two decades of continuous non-stop operations this year, Cathay Pacific's flights have been instrumental in fostering enhanced connectivity between two of the world's most dynamic cities.

Today, Cathay Pacific operates three flights per day from JFK Terminal 8 to Hong Kong using Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 widebody aircraft. One of only a few Skytrax 5-star rated airlines in the world, Cathay Pacific joins other premium international carriers in choosing the new Terminal 6 as their future home at JFK airport.

On March 31, 2024, Cathay Pacific reinstated its legendary First class service from JFK to Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), furthering the airline's commitment to the North American market and providing a superior long-haul flight experience between two of the world's most important financial centers.

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and part of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey's $19 billion redevelopment of JFK airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first five gates opening in early 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. New York City-inspired retail, dining options and amenities totaling nearly 100,000 square feet will create a unique New York sense of place. Terminal 6 airlines and their passengers will enjoy a boutique-style, world-class terminal that is digital-first, efficient and full of the latest passenger conveniences, technology and amenities, including:

10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft

Less than 5 minute average walking distance from the TSA security screening exit to gates

State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies

One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

Up to five airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge

Digital concierge services

A new ground transportation center

A curated collection of New York City -inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

-inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of & Sustainably-sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout the Terminal

Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES underway

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that includes Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side. For more information, visit anewjfk.com/jmp-terminal6/

About Cathay Pacific

Premium full-service airline Cathay Pacific is the home carrier of Hong Kong, and a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. Cathay also comprises cargo division Cathay Cargo, low-cost carrier HK Express, and its lifestyle business. Cathay is a member of the Swire Group and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE).

Cathay is a premium travel lifestyle brand that brings together all that we love about travel with everyday lifestyle. The range of products and services includes flights, holidays, shopping, dining, wellness and payment. All our travel lifestyle offerings are designed to bring customers exciting offers, rewards, experiences and hand-picked partners.

For more than seven decades, Cathay Pacific has been connecting our home city of Hong Kong to the world. Now we're bringing that connection to more of our customers' lives. The new era of Cathay elevates their every bite, tap, step, stay and flight to greater heights. www.cathaypacific.com

