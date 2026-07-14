Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning Opens First Lancaster County Center

LANCASTER, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS), a subsidiary of Milton Hershey School (MHS), celebrated the grand opening of CHS New Danville Tuesday, marking the organization's first Early Childhood Education Center in Lancaster County and the fourth of six initially planned locations in Pennsylvania.

CHS New Danville

Regional leaders, supporters, CHS staff, and community partners gathered at the new Center, located at 393 Long Lane in Pequea Township, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility tours. Remarks were delivered by MHS and CHS President Peter G. Gurt, CHS Interim Executive Director Brittany Tomaso, and CHS New Danville Center Director Jessica Bailey.

The 28,000-square-foot Center will serve 100 children from six weeks to age 5 from under-resourced and overburdened backgrounds, with all costs covered for qualifying families. The Center is enrolled to capacity upon opening, primarily serving families who reside, work, or attend school within the Penn Manor, Solanco, and Lampeter-Strasburg school districts. CHS will work closely with these local districts to ensure continuity of support for children and families while investing in the long-term success of the surrounding communities.

"Opening our first Center in Lancaster County is especially meaningful because of the deep connection Milton and Catherine Hershey shared with this community," said President Gurt. "Lancaster County played an important role in shaping their commitment to helping children and families. As we expand CHS into this region, we are honored to build upon that legacy by providing opportunities for young children to learn, grow, and thrive."

CHS New Danville occupies the former Lancaster Mennonite School campus, a site that has served children and families in Lancaster County for generations. Thoughtfully renovated for its new purpose, the facility includes state-of-the-art classrooms, an Innovation Studio, a Family Success Center, and more than 13,000 square feet of outdoor play space.

The CHS program is centered on a play-based curriculum that promotes children's social, emotional, and cognitive development. Through a partnership with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, enrolled children have access to health services, in addition to physical therapy, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health support, nutritious meals, and personal care items. CHS families partner with the Family Success Team in their Center for goal setting, home visits, and connections to community resources.

"The opening of CHS New Danville is an important step forward in our mission to increase access to high-quality early childhood education and care," said Tomaso. "With the addition of this Center, CHS will serve up to 550 total children during the 2026-27 school year across Dauphin and Lancaster counties. We are excited to partner with local families and communities as we continue expanding the Hersheys' impact."

CHS New Danville employs up to 60 teachers and staff and operates year-round from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Since opening its first Center in Hershey in 2023, CHS has expanded to four locations serving children and families across central Pennsylvania. The next planned Lancaster County locations include CHS Elizabethtown and CHS Lancaster City.

ABOUT CATHERINE HERSHEY SCHOOLS FOR EARLY LEARNING

Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) provides non-residential, year-round weekday care and education to children from six weeks to age 5 from under-resourced and overburdened backgrounds, with all costs covered for qualifying families. CHS is a subsidiary of Milton Hershey School (MHS) and is part of a $350 million initiative to develop six Early Childhood Education Centers in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit chslearn.org.

ABOUT MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL

Milton Hershey School is one of the world's best private schools, where qualifying students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade live on campus and receive an exceptional educational experience—with all costs covered. For more information, visit mhskids.org.

SOURCE Milton Hershey School