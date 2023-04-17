Cathode Materials Global Market Report 2023: High Demand for Lithium-Ion Technology in Renewable Energy Industry Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cathode Materials Market by Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-ion), Material (Lithium-Ion (LFP, LCO, NMC, NCA, LMO), Lead-Acid (Lead Dioxide)), End-Use, and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Row) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cathode materials market is projected to grow from USD 25.9 billion in 2022 to USD 52.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2027. The rise in demand for EVs and growing demand for consumer electronics are driving the market.

The lithium-ion battery type is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Based on type, lithium-ion battery is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027, by value. Since power requirement for any application is a major concern for end users, OEMs are increasingly moving toward adopting Li-ion batteries owing to their high capacity and lightweight properties.

The lithium-ion cathode material is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Based on material type, the lithium-ion cathode material is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027, by value. Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC) /(NCM), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), among others, are the majorly used cathode materials in the Li-ion battery industry. These materials have high storage capability, high energy density, long cycle & calendar life, ease of processing, and safety. Hence, such factors will fuel the demand for lithium-ion cathode materials.

The automotive segment is projected to account for the largest market share by end-use during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Based on end-use, the automotive segment is projected to account for the largest market share by end-use during the forecast period, in terms of value. Automotive lead-acid batteries have undergone major developments to accommodate the increased electrical requirements of modern automobiles and the increasing need for efficiency. Furthermore, owing to environmental concerns and awareness about clean and sustainable fuel, there is a rise in the demand for EVs. Government initiatives and regulations support the adoption of EVs around the world. Thus, such factors are expected to boost the demand of cathode materials for the automotive segment.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for HEVs, PHEVs, and EVs

High Demand for Lithium-Ion Technology in Renewable Energy Industry

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics

Restraints

Safety Issues Related to Storage and Transportation of Batteries

Lack of Efficient Recycling Technologies for Battery Materials

Opportunities

Use of Batteries in Energy Storage Devices

Strategic Developments and Technological Advancements in Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Materials

Challenges

Lack of Government Subsidies and Incentives for Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers in Emerging Economies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Cathode Materials Market, by Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lithium-Ion Cathode Materials

6.2.1 Technological Developments in Lithium-Ion Batteries to Fuel Demand for Lithium-Ion Cathode Materials

6.2.1.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate

6.2.1.2 Lithium Cobalt Oxide

6.2.1.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

6.2.1.4 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum

6.2.1.5 Lithium Manganese Oxide

6.3 Lead Dioxide Cathode Materials

6.3.1 Non-Corrosive Property of Lead Dioxide Suitable as Lead Dioxide Cathode Material

6.4 Other Cathode Materials

7 Cathode Materials Market, by Battery Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lithium-Ion

7.2.1 Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Increasing in Ev Industry

7.3 Lead-Acid

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Dominates Market for Cathode Materials in Lead-Acid Battery Segment

7.4 Others

8 Cathode Materials Market, by End-Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Automotive Segment to Dominate Cathode Materials Market

8.3 Consumer Electronics

8.3.1 Demand for Lithium-Ion Cathode Materials Increasing in Consumer Electronics Segment

8.4 Industrial

8.4.1 Construction and Mining Equipment to Create Demand for Battery Cathode Materials

8.5 Others

9 Cathode Materials Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

American Elements

Ascend Elements, Inc.

BASF SE

EV

Gravita India Ltd.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

L&F Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

NEI Corporation

Nichia Corporation

Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd.

Posco

Pulead Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Dynanonic Co., Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Toda Kogyo Corp.

Umicore

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt

