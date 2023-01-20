Cathode Materials Market worth $52.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Cathode Materials Market by Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-ion), Material (Lithium-Ion (LFP, LCO, NMC, NCA, LMO), Lead-Acid (Lead Dioxide)), End-Use, and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Row) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to grow from USD 25.9 billion in 2022 to USD 52.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2027. Growing demand for various applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial is expected to drive the global cathode materials market.

The lead dioxide cathode materials segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cathode materials market in 2021.

By materials type, the lead dioxide cathode materials segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cathode materials market in 2021. In lead-acid batteries, lead dioxide is the active material used as cathode. This material type segment has accounted largest share due to the demand of lead-acid batteries in various applications. The biggest advantage of lead-acid batteries over competing technologies is cost. It is less expensive than the other battery types that are being developed for high performance vehicles.

The lead-acid segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cathode materials market in 2021.

By battery type, the lead-acid segment accounted for the largest share of the cathode materials market in 2021. The lead-acid battery is one of the widely used battery types. These batteries find applications in automobiles, defense, communications, UPS Systems, among others. The lead-acid battery has seen numerous technological advancements over the years, which have enhanced its performance.

The automotive segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cathode materials market in 2021.

By end-use, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the cathode materials market in 2021. Lead-acid battery is the most used battery in the automotive sector. The growing demand for EVs has increased the demand for lithium-ion batteries in this sector hence creating the demand for cathode materials.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global cathode materials market in 2021

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the cathode materials market in 2021. Asia Pacific region is a hub for various growing manufacturing industries such as automotive, consumer electronics and others. Cathode materials are widely used in these industries, and their growth helps to contribute to the larger demand for cathode materials in the region.

Umicore (Belgium), POSCO (South Korea), BASF (Germany), Hitachi Chemical (Japan), Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (Japan), Showa Denko (Japan), Nichia Corporation (Japan), L&F Co Ltd (South Korea), Pulead Technology Industry (China), TODA KOGYO CORP.(Japan), NEI Corporation (USA), Gravita India (India), Ascend Elements Inc (US), LG Chem (South Korea), American Elements (US), Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt (China), Shenzhen Dynanonic Co., Ltd. (China), Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd. (China), and EV Metals Group (Australia) are some of the leading players operating in the cathode materials market.

