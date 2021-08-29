Catholic Charities USA Launches Text-to-Give as Hurricane Ida Reaches the Gulf Coast

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), the official domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church, has launched a text-to-give campaign to provide direct assistance to victims of Hurricane Ida through the response efforts of its local agencies in the hurricane's path.

Donations will provide much-needed support to those impacted by the disaster, including shelter, food and other humanitarian needs. Catholic Charities USA will direct 100 percent of the funds raised to its agencies with residents impacted by Hurricane Ida.