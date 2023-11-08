Catholic Education Arizona Honored with Prestigious Awards: ACE Awards, Best Places to Work, and ATHENA Nomination

News provided by

Catholic Education Arizona

08 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

PHOENIX, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Education Arizona proudly received two prestigious awards from the Phoenix Business Journal in recognition of its exceptional work in bringing affordable education to underserved students. The Phoenix Business Journal named the School Tuition Organization (STO) as an honoree of the Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards and Best Places to Work Award.

Continue Reading

Nancy Padberg, MBA, President and CEO of Catholic Education Arizona remarked, "I am so proud of our Dream Team, their commitment to the mission and to one another. You can only achieve this recognition, record revenue results and community impact with a healthy culture built on trust, respect and value for one another!"

Nancy is a 2023 ATHENA Leadership Award Nominee from the Greater Phoenix Chamber, acknowledging her outstanding leadership and dedication to creating future leaders. The ATHENA Award honors outstanding women in leadership roles.

Catholic Education Arizona ranked amongst the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing businesses in the Valley in the annual ACE Awards in the Top NonProfit Organization Category. Other winners in the NonProfit category were the notable Arizona Humane Society, Boys & Girls Club of the Valley, FSL and Child Crisis Arizona.

The Phoenix Business Journal also named the STO as an honoree of the Best Places to Work award in the micro-business category. This award serves as a testament to the organization's dedication to corporate excellence, a healthy culture, and a passion for bringing quality Catholic education to underserved children.

Board Chairman, Bryan Brady, said, "We are delighted that Nancy and her team have been recognized for their award-winning, exceptional culture and impressive revenue growth. As business leaders know, culture drives performance. Many underserved students will benefit from Catholic Education Arizona's performance."

Individuals and corporations continue to support Catholic Education Arizona and The Diocese of Phoenix Catholic Schools because of their impressive results:

  • 99.8% graduation rate
  • 96% matriculation to higher education, trade school, or enter military service
  • 1000s of service hours conducted annually

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to families attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix. Since 1998, $338 million has been raised and 153,000 scholarships have been awarded. Catholic Education Arizona is changing lives one scholarship at a time through tax credits, planned gifts, and donations. Visit www.ceaz.org or call (602) 218-6542 to learn more.

Contact: Debra Preach, Chief Operating Officer
Catholic Education Arizona
[email protected]
(602)-296-4738 

SOURCE Catholic Education Arizona

Also from this source

Catholic Education Arizona Receives $750,000 Grant from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust to Support New Changing Lives Division

Catholic Education Arizona Receives $750,000 Grant from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust to Support New Changing Lives Division

Catholic Education Arizona is honored to announce it has been awarded a generous grant from Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. The grant is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Awards

Image1

Religion

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.