Catholic Financial Life is Number 1 in Social Responsibility and Celebrates 11 Consecutive Years as a Top Workplace

MILWAUKEE, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Financial Life, a Trusted Fraternal Life brand, is the first and only company in Southeast Wisconsin to receive the top award for social responsibility and has been recognized as a Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for eleven years straight.

"I'm incredibly proud that Catholic Financial Life stands out among companies in our market for our continued commitment to serve the community," said John Borgen, Trusted Fraternal Life President and CEO. "Our associates, who believe in and live our mission and values, are why we won this award. Providing financial security and positively impacting the lives of others is in our DNA; it is

who we are and why we exist."

The Social Responsibility Award recognizes one company with an outstanding record of community outreach. Catholic Financial Life made a multimillion-dollar charitable impact in 2023, with over

$1.6 million raised and donated to local nonprofits and over 78,000 hours volunteered for local charities by members.

Catholic Financial Life's mission is serving God through serving others, providing financial security, and enhancing quality of life. "Our mission is magnetic and attracts associates who enjoy working for a purposeful organization. I'm energized by the good work our associates and members do and excited to continue being a force for good," said Borgen.

In addition to participating in the Top Workplace associate survey, Catholic Financial Life continually solicits feedback and encourages innovative ideas from associates to help shape the organization and achieve strategic goals.

Associates and advisors at Catholic Financial Life experience rewarding careers in the life insurance and financial services industry where they can live their faith and positively impact the quality of life in local communities.

About Catholic Financial Life – a Trusted Fraternal Life brand

Catholic Financial Life, a Trusted Fraternal Life brand, helps members protect their loved ones and achieve financial security through life insurance, retirement planning, education savings, and more. Kroll Bond Rating Agency upgraded the organization's financial strength to an "A" rating with a stable outlook in 2023. For more than 155 years, we have been a force for good—enhancing the quality of life in communities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.cfl.org

Contact: Debbie Michalak

T: (414) 278-6487

[email protected]

SOURCE Catholic Financial Life