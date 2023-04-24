Catholic Housing Management Creates New Brand and Website

MIAMI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 30 years the low-income senior housing division, Catholic Housing Management (CHM) operated successfully under the overarching Catholic Health Services brand. As most industries and organizations evolve over time to best meet the needs of their clients and customers, so has CHM. Today marks our next step forward as we unveil our new brand and website that more accurately reflects that evolution and our own brand identity.

Catholic Housing Management Logo

With the new brand comes a fresh new logo displaying the organization's unwavering commitment to the care and welfare of their clients; the graphics demonstrate a warm home held in a safe and friendly hand. Additionally, a highly engaging autonomous website was launched in April this year. It was designed to provide the pertinent details a prospective renter may need, as it offers useful information and details to its current clients, funding sources and community partners.

"We feel the time is right and the moment has come for Catholic Housing Management to adopt its own image separate from Catholic Health Services and express our prominent position in the senior housing industry in the South Florida community. Now our partners and potential renters will have no difficulty finding us and there will be no confusion of our purpose or identity," comments Juana Mejia, Vice President of Real Estate Development and Operations. "We remain proudly and transparently affiliated with Catholic Health Services yet continue to function in parallel fashion."

Catholic Housing Management provides comfortable apartment dwellings with numerous ancillary services to over 2,400 seniors. CHM is responsible for the daily operations, management, refinance and restructuring of 18 communities for mostly low-income independent seniors in both Broward and Mami-Dade counties. They are also responsible for acquisitions/construction of new housing developments. A new community, Casa Sant'Angelo in Miramar is scheduled to open soon.

For more information, please visit www.catholichousing.com.

Contact:

Linda Lamers

CHS, Senior Director Marketing & Communications

(954) 484-1515 x 5238

SOURCE Catholic Health Services