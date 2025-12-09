Catholic International University Launches New Microcredentialing Program for Macro Career Impact

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic International University is pleased to announce the launch of its new Microcredentialing Program , an innovative academic pathway designed to help learners strengthen their careers, deepen their intellectual formation, and explore new professional opportunities with confidence. Rooted in the Catholic intellectual tradition and responsive to the evolving needs of today's workforce, these short, targeted learning experiences offer meaningful academic and career value. Students can begin or resume higher education through attainable credentials that stack directly into degree programs, while also gaining rapid, high-quality upskilling for advancement or career transition.

The University's growing portfolio includes graduate certificates in Catholic Social Teaching, Catechetical Leadership, Church History, Sacred Scripture, Liberal Arts Education, Catholic School Leadership, Person-Centered Technology, and Ecclesial Administration & Management. Undergraduate offerings include certificates in Catechetical Coordination, Sacred Scripture, Philosophy, History, Management and Finance, and Management and Marketing. Together, these programs provide flexible pathways for individuals seeking personal enrichment, foundational academic preparation, or specialized professional development, all within an intellectually rigorous, mission-driven environment.

As part of Catholic International University's ongoing commitment to accessible, mission-aligned education, the Microcredentialing Program is intentionally designed to serve a wide range of learners. This includes working adults, ministry leaders, educators, and those discerning a return to academic life. By offering high-quality, stackable credentials at a manageable pace, the university invites students to pursue meaningful formation without putting their family, ministry, or professional responsibilities on hold.

Catholic International University's Microcredentialing Program represents a significant step in expanding access to lifelong learning. By aligning its offerings with industry, ministry, and community needs, the university empowers learners to build momentum, unlock new possibilities, and shape purpose-driven careers. With these microcredentials, students gain not only knowledge but the confidence and direction to take meaningful steps toward a brighter academic and professional future.

