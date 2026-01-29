CathVision Demonstrates Clinical Progress in Pulsed Field Ablation With PFAnalyzer - Advancing Lesion Assessment and Restoring Electrogram-Driven Electrophysiology

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision today announced significant clinical and scientific progress in Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) with its PFAnalyzer™ software module, reinforcing the company's differentiated position in electrophysiology (EP) recording and analysis. The work demonstrates how high-fidelity unipolar electrograms can be re-established as a practical and clinically relevant tool in PFA workflows - addressing a growing gap between energy delivery and electrophysiologic feedback.

A research letter entitled "Clinical feasibility of an electrogram analysis tool for lesion assessment and workflow support in pulsed field ablation" has been published in Heart Rhythm. The study was conducted at the University Hospital of Split, Croatia, in collaboration with Mount Sinai, New York, and CathVision.

Key findings

The study confirms the existence of a clinically meaningful low-amplitude unipolar voltage threshold in the ~0.1 mV range that reliably distinguish between electrical silence and residual electrical activity following PFA. These signals, typically filtered out or considered difficult to interpret, were measurable using the ECGenius™ EP Recording System and further processed and visualized in the PFAnalyzer™ module.

The results demonstrate:

Clear separation between electrically silent tissue and residual local activity at voltage levels previously considered below the usable range.

Feasibility of using unipolar electrograms for objective lesion assessment in PFA.

Actionable electrophysiologic feedback during procedures where operators today largely rely on surrogate endpoints.

As PFA adoption accelerates, direct electrophysiologic feedback has often been limited, increasing reliance on surrogate procedural endpoints. This is notable given that ablation non-durability and tissue reconnection are well-established drivers of recurrence, as shown in multiple independent studies, including systematic efforts such as EU-PORIA. In this context, real-time unipolar electrogram analysis may provide clinically relevant insight into tissue effect at the time of ablation, supporting more informed procedural decision-making.

"What this work shows is that clinically meaningful information is still present in PFA - down to voltage levels we previously could not use. With high-fidelity unipolar signals and tools like PFAnalyzer, signal analysis in electrophysiology becomes actionable again during the procedure, not just retrospective," says Dr. Ante Anić, University Hospital of Split.

Upcoming presentations at AF Symposium

CathVision's clinical progress in PFA will be highlighted at the upcoming AF Symposium:

Oral "Spotlight" Presentation

Thursday, February 5th, 8:45 AM (local time)

Presented by Dr. Ante Anić , University Hospital of Split

"PFAnalyzer: Electrogram-guided Pulsed Field Ablation"

Presented by Dr. Ante Anić University Hospital of Split Poster Presentations A Clinically Meaningful Threshold for Residual Local Potentials: Enabling Objective Lesion Assessment in Pulsed Field Ablation

Katić J, Aranza I, Firth K, Koruth JS, Anić A Catheter Placement and Rotation Assistance Using Real-Time Electrogram Analysis: Revealing Hidden Conduction and Optimizing Pulmonary Vein Isolation

Katić J, Aranza I, Firth K, Oraei A, Koruth JS, Anić A Evaluation of Electrode Contact Through Signal Amplitude: Direct, Real-Time Feedback

Katić J, Aranza I, Firth K, Valvik M, Koruth JS, Anić A



Note: The PFAnalyzer™ module is not approved for sale.

About CathVision

CathVision is a medtech company focused on advancing electrophysiology through superior signal acquisition and clinically actionable analytics. Its ECGenius™ EP Recording System and software modules, including PFAnalyzer™, are designed to unlock the full potential of electrograms - particularly in emerging ablation modalities such as pulsed field ablation.

