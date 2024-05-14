CathVision to Highlight Post PFA Energy Calculation Measurement Method at HRS 2024

Review of Retrospective Data Demonstrates Importance of Superior Signal Quality and First-in-Class Predictive Filter

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision, a medical technology company developing innovative electrophysiology solutions to enhance clinical decision-making in the EP lab, will showcase a new post-pulsed field ablation (PFA) residual energy calculation method, as well as the AI-powered features of the ECGenius System™, at Heart Rhythm 2024 in Boston, May 16-19. Attendees can visit CathVision at booth 457.¹

Published pivotal trials assessing PFA show that acute techniques do not predict non-durable ablation. Despite the lack of objective, in-procedure measurements of success, PFA is rapidly being adopted as a treatment for atrial fibrillation.

CathVision has developed PFAnalyzer™, a method for calculating residual energy in the tissue after PFA delivery that can help form the basis of an objective, easy-to-use marker of success in procedure.² The ECGenius System's unprecedented low-noise floor and first-in-class Predictive Filter technology enable the energy calculation technique. Data demonstrating the benefit of Predictive Filter's exceptional noise reduction capabilities was recently presented at EHRA 2024.

On May 15, at the Stanford Biodesign New Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat, Dr. Suneet Mittal, chair of the Cardiovascular Service Line for Valley Health System, will present an overview of the ECGenius System, and demonstrate the concept of PFAnalyzer highlighting the advantages of Predictive Filter.

"The field of EP is reassessing the importance of electrogram signals in the context of PFA. Existing bipolar measurement techniques do not tell an accurate story, so we are excited to have found answers in our low-voltage unipolar electrograms," said Mads Matthiesen, CEO of CathVision. "The low noise and superior signal quality made possible by the ECGenius System is uncovering tissue activity that is not evident with other recording systems. This evidence demonstrates how ECGenius System leverages the power of our CARDIALYTICS algorithms to drive a paradigm shift that can further the advantages of PFA."

The ECGenius System, CathVision's cutting-edge EP recording technology and proprietary hardware amplifier, is designed to acquire high-fidelity, low-noise cardiac electrograms. This technology aids electrophysiologists in improving the diagnosis and treatment of complex atrial arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation (AF). The system's data is then utilized by the CARDIALYTICS suite of AI-based algorithms, which enable intelligent electrogram interpretation and provide unprecedented levels of automated analyses. These features are instrumental in helping physicians measure the success of ablation outcomes for complex atrial arrhythmias.

About CathVision

CathVision is a medical technology company that develops electrophysiology solutions centered around an innovative EP recording system and AI-powered analytic tools. Committed to empowering physicians to make more informed clinical decisions in the EP lab, CathVision is redefining the necessity of exceptional cardiac electrical signals to diagnose, characterize, and treat the most common heart rhythm disorders. CathVision was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denmark with a U.S. office in Minnesota.

¹ ECGenius System is cleared for sale in the US. Not approved for sale in the rest of the world.

² PFAnalyzer is not approved for sale.

