CathVision to Showcase Innovations at AF Symposium, Present New Science

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision, a leader in advanced electrophysiology (EP) solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the AF Symposium in Boston this January. Renowned for its innovative technology and strong dedication to advancing EP labs globally, CathVision will showcase its latest accomplishments, including a presentation of new scientific research.

CathVision at the AF Symposium 2025

CathVision is proud to participate in the AF Symposium, one of the leading global events focused on managing cardiac arrhythmias. Visitors to the CathVision booth will be able to explore the latest advancements in the ECGenius System, designed to provide physicians with high-quality cardiac signal data and optimized workflows. Attendees will also have the chance to discuss the latest research and development efforts and upcoming trials, including unipolar signal analysis for pulsed-field ablation and automated measures for conduction system pacing.

New Science Presented with NYU

CathVision will present new research on atrial tachycardia entrainment software in collaboration with Dr. Alexander Kushnir and Dr. Larry Chinitz at New York University (NYU) Langone Health. This study highlights the capabilities of CathVision's technology in providing deeper clinical insights, automating measurements, and displaying information in innovative ways, ultimately enhancing physician decision-making in complex ablation cases. The findings reinforce CathVision's commitment to advancing the field of electrophysiology.

Dr. Kushnir, the lead NYU Langone Health researcher on the project, stated, "The goal of a cardiac ablation procedure is to specifically target the arrhythmia circuit. Entrainment mapping is a critical tool that is frequently underutilized due to challenges with implementing and interpreting the technique. Our work with CathVision has led to the development of cutting-edge entrainment tools designed to help physicians detect and entrain reentrant arrhythmias and identify optimal ablation targets. We look forward to studying the power of this technology in prospective trials."

About CathVision

CathVision is a medical technology company developing advanced electrophysiology solutions, including the innovative ECGenius System and its AI-driven platform, CARDIALYTICS. Our mission is to empower physicians to make informed clinical decisions by providing precise cardiac electrical signals that aid in diagnosing, characterizing, and treating heart rhythm disorders. Founded in 2013, CathVision is headquartered in Denmark, and its U.S. office is in Minnesota.

