CathVision Unveils EMR Integration and a New Report Generator in an ECGenius™ System Update

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision, an electrophysiology (EP) solution innovator, is proud to unveil the latest ECGenius System update. This release brings essential enhancements to streamline workflows and boost procedural efficiency in EP labs. Notably, the EMR integration functionalities and new report generator are important additions, demonstrating our commitment to continuous system development.

Streamlining Documentation with a New Report Generator

The new report generator offers a streamlined approach to documentation for electrophysiologists. This innovative tool empowers physicians to efficiently craft personalized reports summarizing procedural data, ultimately minimizing manual input. With this efficient solution, physicians can devote more time to patient care and be confident in generating precise reports for every procedure.

EMR Integration for Seamless Data Transfer

CathVision has enhanced the ECGenius System with advanced Electronic Medical Record (EMR) functionality. This noteworthy upgrade streamlines data transfer between the ECGenius platform and hospital EMR systems, making information more accessible and supporting the efficiency of administrative processes in the EP lab.

Additional Enhancements for Improved User Experience

In addition to these updates, this release brings several exciting improvements designed to enhance the user experience, such as:

  • Improved trace spread functionality for more precise signal interpretation
  • Convenient direct printing from the ECGenius software
  • Streamlined user interface refinements
  • Practical new hotkeys and shortcuts
  • Updated stim monitor configurations

CathVision is excited to introduce these user-focused improvements, demonstrating its dedication to ongoing enhancement.

About CathVision

CathVision is a medical technology company developing advanced electrophysiology solutions, including the innovative ECGenius System and its AI-driven platform, CARDIALYTICS. Our mission is to empower physicians to make informed clinical decisions by providing precise cardiac electrical signals that aid in diagnosing, characterizing, and treating heart rhythm disorders. Founded in 2013, CathVision is headquartered in Denmark, and its U.S. office is in Minnesota.

For more information about the ECGenius System, CARDIALYTICS, or these updates, please visit www.cathvision.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CathVision

