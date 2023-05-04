Cathy Ross Honored in Inc.'s 2023 Female Founders 200

Inc.'s sixth annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathy Ross, co-founder of Fraud.net, has been honored in Inc.'s sixth annual Female Founders list, a group of 200 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.

The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country, and Cathy Ross joins the ranks of honorees, including Eva Longoria, Lena Waithe, and Shonda Rhimes.

Fraud.net co-founder and President Cathy Ross was recently honored in Inc. Magazine's Female Founders 200

The founders cross all industries and bring unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey, reinventing everything and challenging issues in a variety of fields, including finance, technology, and reproductive health.

Cathy Ross shares, "I am deeply honored to be included in the Inc. Female Founders 200. This recognition is not just a personal achievement, but a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire team at my company. We are committed to making a positive impact on the world through our work, and I am excited to see what the future holds."

"These 200 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year's list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

To see Cathy's profile, go to: https://www.inc.com/profile/cathy-ross

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

About Fraud.net

Fraud.net is an end-to-end digital risk management and revenue enhancement ecosystem built for digital financial and commerce companies worldwide. The cloud-born platform helps enterprises detect and prevent digital fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes and to automate customer onboarding and compliance workflows. The platform leverages no-code/low-code architecture, natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading risk management vendors, and custom-tailored AI models, all to enable companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

Learn more at Fraud.net.

SOURCE fraud.net