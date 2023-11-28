Cathy Ross Honored with Stevie® Award for Women in Business

Fraud.net Co-founder and President Lands Second Win as Thought Leader of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud.net, the leading real-time transaction monitoring company, proudly announces the victory of Cathy Ross, its Co-founder and President, as the recipient of a Stevie® Award for Thought Leadership in the 20th Stevie Awards for Women in Business. This marks Ross's second win, following her 2021 win in the same category.

The Stevie® Awards, acclaimed as "the world's premier business awards" and among "the world's most coveted prizes," were established in 2002 to celebrate and spotlight the accomplishments and positive impacts of global organizations and professionals.

Cathy Ross graciously acknowledges her recognition, remarking, "Receiving the esteemed title of Thought Leader of the Year from the Stevie Awards for Women in Business is truly humbling. I am deeply grateful for the platform it provides to share my expertise in navigating the realms of business, finance, and technology as a female leader. It's an honor to join the ranks of remarkable women in business and continue cultivating opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow."

About Fraud.net

Fraud.net operates a unified risk management and revenue enhancement ecosystem for financial services and digital commerce enterprises worldwide. The cloud-born platform helps organizations prevent fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes and automates customer onboarding and compliance workflows. The platform leverages a no-code/low-code architecture, offers natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading 3rd Party specialists, and relies on custom AI models to enable companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

Learn more about Fraud.net at https://fraud.net/contact/

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

SOURCE fraud.net