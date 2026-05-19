Cato Networks Integrates with Cyera DSPM to Deliver Data-Aware Security Operations

New integration embeds Cyera DSPM's actionable data intelligence into Cato XOps to enable risk-based detection, faster response, and protection of critical business data

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, delivering the leading network security platform for the AI era, today announced an integration with Cyera's Data Security Platform Management (DSPM) that brings its actionable data intelligence into Cato XOps. The integration enables enterprises to prioritize threats based on data sensitivity and business context, transforming how security teams detect, investigate, and respond to data risks with rich context and scale.

While traditional security tools generate alerts based on activity, they often lack the context needed to determine whether sensitive data is at risk. As a result, security teams are left to investigate incidents without clear insight into potential business impact. Additionally, fragmented tools and siloed telemetry limit visibility, which forces security teams to correlate manually across disparate systems.

Cato XOps combines XDR and AIOps together in a single solution, aggregating and correlating massive volumes of telemetry in a single data lake. By integrating Cyera DSPM into Cato XOps, enterprises gain a unified view of network, endpoint, cloud, and data security telemetry. This enriched dataset combines Cato's broad, high-volume telemetry with Cyera's deep data intelligence and sensitivity insights. This allows security teams to understand not only what happened in the attack chain, but what data was involved and how critical it is to the business.

The integration between Cato and Cyera delivers:

Data-aware detection and response: Security alerts are enriched with data sensitivity and context, which leverages Cato's large-scale telemetry and Cyera's data intelligence to enable security teams to prioritize incidents involving regulated or high-value data.

Security alerts are enriched with data sensitivity and context, which leverages Cato's large-scale telemetry and Cyera's data intelligence to enable security teams to prioritize incidents involving regulated or high-value data. Data-driven Zero Trust enforcement: Insights into data access paths can enable precise segmentation and access controls, which reduces exposure and enforcing least-privilege principles.

Insights into data access paths can enable precise segmentation and access controls, which reduces exposure and enforcing least-privilege principles. Unified data investigation and remediation: Security teams gain a single, comprehensive view of network, endpoint, cloud, and data security—all correlated within Cato's single data lake—with the ability to take action within Cato XOps.

"Security teams have long been forced to make critical decisions without understanding the true business impact of a data incident," said Aviram Katzenstein, Chief Platform Officer at Cato Networks. "The Cato SASE Platform already processes massive amounts of security telemetry in a single data lake. By integrating Cyera DSPM into Cato XOps, we're bringing data security telemetry directly into security operations. This enables enterprises to move beyond alert fatigue and focus on what matters most, real time protection of their most critical data."

Availability

The Cato and Cyera technical integration is generally available to customers worldwide.

Resources

For more information about the Cyera integration, read the blog.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, a leader in SASE and AI security, delivers secure, zero-trust access everywhere to thousands of customers worldwide. Built for organizations operating across all cloud and hybrid environments, the Cato SASE Platform unifies networking, security, and access, providing them as elastic, modular capabilities that organizations can easily adopt and grow over time. Cato combines the Cato Cloud, a purpose-built global network, with simplified operational experience, all delivered across a robust, AI-driven platform. With Cato, organizations modernize confidently, operate with greater resilience, and innovate faster, without added complexity or risk.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

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SOURCE Cato Networks