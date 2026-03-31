Cato Networks Unveils Modular Adoption Model for AI-Native Cybersecurity Platform

Cato offers standalone modules (AI Security, SD-WAN, SSE, and UZTNA) powered by a converged platform that unlocks operational simplicity, resilient connectivity, and stronger security

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, delivering the leading converged cybersecurity platform for the AI era, today announced a new modular adoption model for the Cato SASE Platform, which enables organizations to start with the capabilities they need today and expand over time without sacrificing the advantages of a true platform.

For too long, many vendors have claimed to offer a platform. However, in practice they deliver a portfolio (a collection of separately built or acquired products loosely connected under a single brand). While this approach may simplify procurement, it often creates operational complexity, increases operational overhead, and introduces visibility gaps.

With Cato, organizations can adopt networking and security capabilities with any combination of AI Security, SD-WAN, SSE, and Universal ZTNA. Each module stands on its own as a complete, enterprise-grade solution. Any module that is added will compound value through a converged platform foundation with a single management console, single policy framework, and single data lake.

"Most platforms today are portfolios in disguise. They are collections of products that shift complexity to the customer and become harder to operate over time. A true platform should do the opposite," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO at Cato Networks. "With the Cato SASE Platform, modular adoption is possible because the architecture is unified from the start. Organizations can begin with what they need and expand over time without reintroducing complexity, increasing cost, or compromising security."

Cato SASE Platform: Deploy What You Need, When You Need It

Cato helped define the SASE market and is now setting the standard for what it means to be a true platform. The Cato SASE Platform converges networking and security in a single cloud-native architecture to enable a simpler, more flexible way to adopt capabilities.

The Cato SASE Platform delivers centralized control and shared intelligence, eliminating security gaps and improving detection and response across both networking and security. It runs on the Cato Neural Edge, a GPU-powered global private backbone spanning 85+ PoPs—providing performance, resiliency, and AI-driven security at scale. This design delivers on the Cato Commitment: seamless, secure access with predictable, high-availability performance. The Cato SASE Platform just works.

With the Cato SASE Platform, Cato now offers the following modules:

AI Security: Used by Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies, Cato AI Security is built to secure and govern every AI interaction (from shadow AI to AI applications and AI agents).

Used by Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies, Cato AI Security is built to secure and govern every AI interaction (from shadow AI to AI applications and AI agents). SD-WAN: Cato SD-WAN eliminates hardware complexity and CapEx constraints with zero-touch deployment—delivered from Cato's global private backbone. Cato provides a 99.999% uptime SLA for consistent performance worldwide.

Cato SD-WAN eliminates hardware complexity and CapEx constraints with zero-touch deployment—delivered from Cato's global private backbone. Cato provides a 99.999% uptime SLA for consistent performance worldwide. SSE: Cato SSE provides secure access to the internet, SaaS, and private applications, while applying consistent security everywhere for users without any network changes.

Cato SSE provides secure access to the internet, SaaS, and private applications, while applying consistent security everywhere for users without any network changes. Universal ZTNA: Cato UZTNA reduces risk while simplifying operations by enforcing a single policy for every user type at every location with continuous risk-based verification and application-level segmentation.

Organizations that are ready to transform their networking and security architecture from the ground up can adopt a full SASE deployment today with the Cato SASE Platform. In July 2025, Cato was named as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms for a second consecutive year. As the category creator of SASE, Cato is best equipped to enable enterprises to converge and dramatically simplify the delivery of networking and security to the business.

Availability and Pricing

The Cato SASE Platform is generally available to customers worldwide.

Cato's simplified pricing structure is designed for real-world flexibility. Cato's user-based and site-bandwidth pricing allows customers to scale up instantly to meet demand. Licenses can be deployed gradually during the first 12 months, while supporting flexible consumption to accommodate bursts in users or traffic. This removes upfront guesswork, supports phased adoption, and ensures customers only commit once usage patterns are clear without slowing down the business.

Resources

For more information about the new Cato SASE Platform and the platform economy, read the blog.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms, Jonathan Forest, Neil MacDonald, Dale Koeppen, 9 July 2025

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About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, a leader in SASE and AI security, delivers secure, zero-trust access everywhere to thousands of customers worldwide. Built for organizations operating across all cloud and hybrid environments, the Cato SASE Platform unifies networking, security, and access, providing them as elastic, modular capabilities that organizations can easily adopt and grow over time. Cato combines the Cato Cloud, a purpose-built global network, with simplified operational experience, all delivered across a robust, AI-driven platform. With Cato, organizations modernize confidently, operate with greater resilience, and innovate faster, without added complexity or risk.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

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SOURCE Cato Networks