Cattle & Porcine/Swine Reproductive Diseases Market to Hit USD 975.8 Million by 2029 with 5.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

In this report, the cattle & porcine/swine reproductive diseases market is segmented into product type, diseases type, animal type, end user type and region.

Based on product type, the cattle & porcine/swine reproductive diseases market is divided into devices, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and supplements. In 2023, the Diagnostics segment holds the second-largest market share in the cattle & porcine/swine reproductive diseases market due to several key factors. Diagnostic tools are essential for early detection and accurate identification of reproductive diseases, which helps in timely treatment and prevention of disease spread. The rising incidence of reproductive disorders in livestock has increased the demand for advanced diagnostic techniques. Additionally, the growing awareness among farmers and veterinarians about the benefits of regular health monitoring contributes to the segment's growth. Innovations in diagnostic technology, such as rapid testing kits and advanced imaging techniques, further drive market expansion.

Based on the disease types, in 2023, the Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) segment accounted the fastest CAGR in the cattle & porcine/swine reproductive diseases market. This growth is primarily due to its high prevalence and significant economic impact on the swine industry. PRRS causes severe reproductive failure in breeding stock and respiratory issues in young pigs, leading to substantial productivity losses. The virus's ability to mutate rapidly makes it challenging to control, driving the demand for more effective vaccines and treatments. Additionally, increased efforts in research and development to improve PRRS management, along with rising awareness among farmers about the importance of disease prevention, are contributing to the rapid growth of this market segment.

Based on animal type, the cattle & porcine/swine reproductive diseases market is segmented into cattle, and porcine. The cattle segment is expected to have the second highest CAGR in this market in 2023 due to the large-scale nature of the cattle industry, especially in regions reliant on dairy and beef production. Maintaining the health of cattle is of paramount importance. Diseases such as bovine viral diarrhea and brucellosis can significantly reduce productivity and profitability within herds. Consequently, there is a growing demand for effective treatments that also prevent these diseases. Cattle are more susceptible to reproductive diseases than swine, requiring a wider range of veterinary services and products. The global demand for dairy and meat products further emphasizes the need for healthy cattle populations, thereby driving the market.

Based on the type of end users, the cattle & porcine/swine reproductive diseases market includes segments such as cattle and porcine farms, veterinary hospitals and clinics, and veterinary reference laboratories. Among these, the veterinary hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the third-largest market share in the cattle & porcine/swine reproductive diseases market in 2023. This significant growth can be attributed to several factors. These facilities serve as key providers of specialized care, offering advanced treatments and diagnostics specifically for reproductive issues in livestock. Farmers increasingly turn to veterinary hospitals and clinics for expert medical services, recognizing the value of accurate disease detection and effective treatment plans. Additionally, as awareness grows about the importance of regular veterinary visits, farmers are more likely to rely on these institutions for preventive care and disease management. The ability of veterinary clinics and hospitals to provide tailored, high-quality care contributes significantly to their strong market presence.

Based on the regions, North America possess the second highest CAGR in the cattle & porcine/swine reproductive diseases market, during the forecast period. The region has a large-scale livestock industry with extensive cattle and pig farms, creating a high demand for reproductive health products and services. This region also benefits from well-established veterinary research institutions that drive innovation and development in disease management. Moreover, government support and funding for animal health initiatives in countries like US and Canada further contribute to the strong market presence. Additionally, the focus on improving livestock productivity and maintaining high standards of animal welfare bolsters the position of the region in the global market.

The prominent players of global Cattle & porcine/swine reproductive diseases market are Zoetis Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmBH (Germany), Virbac (France), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (US), Vetoquinol S.A. (France), Ceva Santé Animale (France), Idexx Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Biochek Smart Veterinary Diagnostics (Netherlands), Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd. (China), Sequent Scientific Limited (India), Hipra (Spain), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Innovative Diagnostics (France), Colorado Serum Company (US), Indian Immunologicals Ltd (US), Refit Animal Care (India), Calier (US), Megacor Diagnostik GmBH (Austria), Vetanco (Brazil), Biogenesis Bago (Argentina), Advacare Pharma (US), Bio-X Diagnostics S.A. (Belgium), Pax Healthcare (India). These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions to strengthen their presence in the endoscopy equipment market.

Zoetis Inc. (US)

Zoetis Inc. is a leading global company in animal health, specializing in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of vaccines and medicines for livestock and companion animals. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animals, Livestock, and Contract Manufacturing & Human Health. Zoetis' Livestock segment offers products for reproductive diseases in cattle and porcine. With operations in 70 countries, Zoetis' products are distributed across over 120 countries. Key subsidiaries include Allabing de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., Alpharma Animal Health Company (US), and Jilin Pfizer Guoyuan Animal Health Co., Ltd. (China), among others. The company is divided into four geographic regions: the US; Europe, Africa, and the Middle East; Canada and Latin America; and the Asia Pacific. In September 2022, Zoetis acquired Jurox Pty Limited, an Australian animal health company. In March 2024, it announced the acquisition of a 21-acre manufacturing site in Melbourne to expand vaccine development and manufacturing capabilities.

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global healthcare leader providing innovative solutions across pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. The company operates through two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Animal Health. The Animal Health division, branded as MSD Animal Health outside the US and Canada, supplies veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions to veterinarians, farmers, pet owners, and governments. Merck operates in over 140 countries and has 25 manufacturing sites across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its robust R&D network includes 16 centers in countries such as the US, Germany, India, and Japan. Key subsidiaries include MSD Animal Health in the UAE, Switzerland, and Germany, as well as operations in China and Canada. In June 2021, Merck bolstered its cattle health technology by acquiring LIC Automation Ltd. from New Zealand's Livestock Improvement Corporation, enhancing its global presence in animal health technology.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmBH (Germany)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH is a prominent pharmaceutical company specializing in prescription medicines, healthcare products, and pharmaceuticals for humans and animals. The company is organized into three segments: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Other Sales. Its Animal Health division offers a range of products, including parasiticides for both food-producing and companion animals. The company operates its reproductive disease-related products in the U.S. through its subsidiary, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. The company has 146 subsidiaries worldwide, such as Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim Backmittel GmbH (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim Pty. Ltd. (Australia), and others in Italy, Japan, Brazil, and Mexico. In November 2022, the company launched the PRRS Knowledge Manual, a comprehensive handbook summarizing over 25 years of research and best practices for controlling porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV).

