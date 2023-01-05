Cattle Line the Streets of Downtown Denver Marking the Return of First Post-COVID National Western Stock Show & Rodeo Parade

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Western Stock Show & Rodeo, one of Denver's most beloved traditions, kicked off today with a parade through the city's downtown streets. Featuring 30 Longhorn Cattle, Clydesdales and more, locals gathered to watch the first parade to kick off the event since 2019 and to celebrate the 117th year of The National Western Stock Show & Rodeo.

Photo by Evan Semón, VISIT DENVER

Held every January since 1906, the events honor Old West Heritage as the nation's premier livestock, rodeo and horse show, serving agricultural producers and consumers throughout the world. Attracting over 660,000 guests each year, the 16-day event welcomes attendees from 45 states and 30 countries.

