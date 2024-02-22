CATUG and Crystal Bio Establish Strategic Partnership, Launching "CATUG-Crystal" Joint Lab Dedicated to Advanced Nucleic Acid Analytical Services

Crystal Pharmatech

22 Feb, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CATUG Inc. (CATUG) and Crystal Bio, a member of Crystal Pharmatech, announced today a long-term strategic partnership to provide advanced nucleic acid-based drug analytical services. CATUG, a distinguished global entity specializing in integrated nucleic acid and drug delivery CRDMO services, is combining capabilities with Crystal Bio, a premier provider of analytical services for biologics in CMC, preclinical development, and clinical stages. The two specialized organizations will provide clients with comprehensive nucleic acid services and analytical solutions in the North American market.

Driven by a shared mission, both companies are excited to launch the CATUG-Crystal Joint Lab, aiming to serve as a solution provider to tackle diverse analytical challenges in the field of mRNA and nucleic acid therapeutics. The combined objective is to deliver advanced characterization capabilities and a full range of analytical services to support various stages of drug development for nucleic acid-based therapeutics. With joint lab locations in New Jersey and Boston, this collaborative effort delivers on the commitment to provide services to ensure local accessibility, quality, speed, and flexibility.

"Given the rapid evolution of mRNA and nucleic acid therapeutics, there is a growing demand for adept analytical solutions. CATUG has been steadfast in its mission to pioneer top-notch platforms supporting comprehensive solutions in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. Its analytical platforms have been meticulously developed, boasting over 80 platform methods tailored for release & stability testing and extended characterization of DNA, RNAs, and diverse nanoparticle formulations. We are honored to form this partnership with CATUG. Together, we will provide top-notch analytical services to support nucleic acid discovery and development in North American pharmaceutical hubs", said Dr. Alex Chen, co-founder and CEO of Crystal Pharmatech.

Dr. Lin Jin, co-founder and CTO of CATUG, also expressed her excitement for this partnership saying, "Crystal Bio is the premier CRO for intricate analytical challenges in CMC, preclinical, and clinical samples for a range of biologic products, including proteins, peptides, antibodies, ADCs, nucleic acids, and more. We are truly thrilled about our partnership with Crystal Bio. This partnership underscores both parties' shared vision for innovation, quality, and excellence. The launch of CATUG-Crystal joint lab exemplifies our commitment to delivering advanced services that are crucial for various stages of drug development. Together, we are poised to set new standards in the industry, offering cutting-edge analytical solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our clients."

CATUG and Crystal Bio are confident that by combining the local analytical prowess of Crystal Bio with CATUG's proficient expertise in integrated nucleic acids analytical platforms, CATUG-Crystal will deliver best-in-class analytical services and drive advancements in nucleic acid-based drug development to the North American market.

About CATUG

CATUG is a specialized Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) and a one-stop solution in nucleic acid-based therapeutics through its leading DNA, RNA, LNP, and analytical platforms. With strong expertise and know-how, CATUG aims to provide customized solutions in the life cycle of mRNA therapeutics, gene editing, and gene and cell therapy development. For more detailed information on CATUG, please visit https://catug.bio/

About Crystal Bio

Built from Crystal Pharmatech, the leader in crystal form and formulation services, Crystal Bio is a dedicated biologics analytical CRO in the USA. Crystal Bio is committed to addressing the intricate and analytical challenges in CMC, pre-clinical, and clinical samples for biologic products with speed and complete flexibility. For more detailed information on Crystal Bio, please visit https://www.crystalpharmatech.com/crystal-bio/.

