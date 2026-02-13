Caturus and Aramco Trading Americas LLC Sign 20-Year LNG Offtake Agreement

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caturus, an independent integrated natural gas and LNG company, today announced the signing of a Sale and Purchase Agreement ("SPA") between Commonwealth LNG and Aramco Trading, a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco. Under the SPA, Aramco Trading will purchase 1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG from the Commonwealth LNG export facility currently under development on the Gulf Coast in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

"We're pleased to welcome Aramco Trading among an expanding group of prominent international customers who have entered into offtake contracts from the Commonwealth LNG facility," said Caturus CEO David Lawler. "This agreement highlights the strong international demand for U.S. LNG and underscores how our longstanding relationships and capabilities position Caturus to serve global markets."

"Our contract with Aramco Trading underscores the differentiated value Caturus can bring through our global reach in offering wellhead to water services," Lawler added.

"This agreement reflects Aramco Trading's efforts to secure a reliable, long-term energy supply for global markets while strengthening our presence in the LNG sector," said Mohammed K. Al Mulhim, Aramco Trading President & CEO. "Our contract with Commonwealth LNG allows us to diversify supply sources, strengthen energy security, and deliver value across the entire energy chain."

Commonwealth is advancing toward a final investment decision with line of sight to secure its remaining capacity. Aramco Trading joins Glencore, JERA, PETRONAS, Meruria, and EQT among international energy companies entering into long-term offtake contracts with the platform.

Commonwealth's Phase 1 development will generate an estimated $3.5 billion in annual export revenue. The project is expected to employ approximately 2,000 workers at the peak of construction and provide approximately 300 full-time jobs when the facility begins operations in 2030. Technip Energies, a world leader in modular engineering, design, and delivery of LNG projects, is providing engineering, procurement, and construction services.

The SPA will become fully effective upon the satisfaction of customary conditions, including an affirmative final investment decision on the Commonwealth LNG project.

About Caturus

Caturus is building America's leading integrated natural gas and LNG company to deliver responsibly sourced, low-emission fuel to domestic and international markets. The platform comprises Caturus Energy, LLC, formerly Kimmeridge Texas Gas, an upstream producer with more than 600 MMcfe/d across approximately 250,000 net acres in Texas, and Commonwealth LNG, a 9.5 Mtpa liquefied natural gas export terminal project located on the U.S. Gulf Coast near Cameron, Louisiana.

www.caturus.com

About Commonwealth LNG

Commonwealth LNG, LLC is developing a 9.5 Mtpa liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project located near Cameron, Louisiana. The project's leadership team is committed to building a world-class LNG facility while relentlessly focusing on safety, managing risk and achieving best in class environmental standards.

www.CommonwealthLNG.com

About Aramco Trading

Aramco Trading is the trading arm of Saudi Aramco that trades a wide range of commodities including oil, gas and metals.

https://www.aramcotrading.com

Media Inquiries :

Commonwealth LNG

Lyle Hanna

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Ph: 281.794.9606

Caturus / Kimmeridge

Daniel Yunger / Hallie Wolff / Emma Cloyd

Email: [email protected]

Ph: 917.574.8582 / 917.842.1127

SOURCE Caturus