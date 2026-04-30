Caturus Closes Gulf Coast Galvan Ranch Acquisition from SM Energy

Transaction scales Caturus to more than 1 Bcfe/d of production across ~280K net acres, creating a multi-year, flexible development runway to meet growing Gulf Coast demand

HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caturus (the "Company") today closed its previously announced acquisition of the Galvan Ranch assets from SM Energy Company ("SM"). The transaction adds approximately 60,000 high‑quality net acres in South Texas and ~250 MMcfe/d of production from 260 producing wells (as of December 2025).

With the addition of Galvan Ranch, Caturus is now producing more than 1 billion cubic feet equivalent per day on a net basis and ranks among the top 10 private U.S. natural gas pure-play producers.

"We're delighted to close this acquisition and meaningfully expand Caturus' scale in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk," said David Lawler, Chief Executive Officer of Caturus. "Galvan Ranch is highly complementary to our existing assets with deep inventory and strong operating characteristics that enhance our ability to reliably produce gas for the growing demand in the Gulf Coast market."

Today's announcement aligns with continued progress at Commonwealth LNG, Caturus' wholly owned 9.5 Mtpa liquefied natural gas export facility under development near Cameron, Louisiana. Commonwealth has reached full commercialization and is advancing through its financing process in preparation for a forthcoming final investment decision.

Together, the parallel growth of Caturus' upstream production base and downstream LNG platform reinforces the wellhead-to-water strategy established by Kimmeridge in building the Caturus platform – integrating scalable, low-cost gas supply with direct access to global LNG markets to create a durable, vertically aligned natural gas company.

About Caturus

Caturus is building America's leading integrated natural gas and LNG company, featuring a unique wellhead-to-water strategy that will deliver responsibly sourced, low-emission fuel to domestic and international markets. The platform comprises Caturus' upstream operations, formerly Kimmeridge Texas Gas, with more than 1 Bcfe/d net production across ~280,000 net acres in Texas, and Commonwealth LNG, a 9.5 Mtpa liquefied natural gas export terminal project located on the U.S. Gulf Coast near Cameron, Louisiana. https://caturus.com/

Media Inquiries :

Caturus

Lyle Hanna

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Ph: 281.794.9606

SOURCE Caturus