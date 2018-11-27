causaLens Appoints Hedge Fund Veteran and Data Leaders to Advisory Board

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- causaLens, the deep tech startup that predicts the global economy in real-time, has appointed its Strategic Board of Advisors ahead of its upcoming funding round.

The much-anticipated lineup is set to include Jose Marques, the former Head of Trading at Bridgewater Associates and owner of Inferent Capital; Mark Roomans, the current CEO of Morningstar EMEA; and Theodore Mollinger, Director at Moody's.

Founded in 2017, causaLens is in the process of developing the next generation of autonomous predictive technology for complex and dynamic systems, collectively known as the CLPU (causaLens Predictive Unit). Its technology is designed to help large organisations optimise business outcomes at scale.

With a current waiting list of clients that include the world's largest asset management firms, hedge funds, tier-1 investment banks, transport and logistics specialists and trading houses, the firm is currently scaling up the hiring of top engineering and scientific talent.

Darko Matovski, co-founder and CEO of causaLens, said: "We are delighted to have Jose, Mark and Theodore join our advisory board. Their wealth of experience and industry knowledge will propel us to becoming the gatekeepers of the world's most advanced system to predict, in real-time, the state of companies, industries, markets, countries and the world economy."

CausaLens released its propriety system this summer and have so far achieved exponential growth in key markets. With plans underway to accelerate their growth phase in the coming months, the company is set to scale its operations and teams in strategic markets across the US, Europe and Asia in 2019.

