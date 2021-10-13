Caustic Soda Market Size to Increase by 18.02 Mn Tons | Market Share, Trends, Demand, and Industry Forecast | Technavio

Oct 13, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Caustic Soda Market by Production Process, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the caustic soda market between 2021 and 2025 is 18.02 million tons. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing demand from the alumina industry and increasing pulp and paper production are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the fluctuations in caustic soda prices might limit the market growth.
The caustic soda market report is segmented by production process (membrane cell process, diaphragm cell process, and mercury cell process), application (organic chemical products, SDT, paper and pulp, aluminum, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 69% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for caustic soda in APAC.
Companies mentioned with their offerings
- Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers high-quality caustic soda and various other chemicals.
- Arkema SA: The company offers caustic soda for various applications such as electrochemical nickel plating.
- BASF SE
- Dow Inc.
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.
|
Caustic Soda Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
18.02 mn tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.81
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 69%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kemira Oyj, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., and Solvay SA.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
