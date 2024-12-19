Cavallo Caps 2024 with Order Intelligence Launch and Expanded ERP Capabilities, Sets its Sights for 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavallo, a leader in AI-driven Order Intelligence solutions, recapped a successful 2024 as it celebrates a year of groundbreaking innovation that helps customers maximize profits. In July, the company launched its Order Intelligence platform, which transforms order management into a strategic advantage, with dramatic improvements in accuracy, efficiency, and order-level profitability. Cavallo also broadened its ERP reach through integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O and Acumatica and reinforced its commitment to customers using Microsoft Dynamics GP by enhancing its SalesPad solution.

"2024 was a big year for us," said Mike Biwer, CEO of Cavallo. "We launched Order Intelligence, expanded ERP integrations, and stayed laser-focused on driving efficiency and profitability for our customers. Looking ahead to 2025, we're excited to deliver deeper AI-driven insights, expanded ERP support, and innovative tools to maximize customer profits."

Order Intelligence helps distributors, manufacturers, and product-centric brands address the growing complexity of order management and the need to understand customers better. Leveraging AI and data insights, Cavallo customers quickly streamline workflows, reduce manual errors, and deliver flawless orders. Every day, Cavallo aligns its strategy and teams to the principle of "Flawless Orders = Max Profits" and a focus on enhancing how businesses optimize profits at the line level.

During 2024, Cavallo's commitment to its "People First" core value resulted in direct community support with more than 100 volunteer hours dedicated to nearly 10 West Michigan non-profit organizations. The company also received industry recognition for excellence, being honored as a '2024 Top Tech Startup' by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and recognized as a 'Top Software & Tech' company by Supply & Demand Chain Executives.

For 2025, Cavallo is excited to announce the return of ELAVATE'25. The user conference will return to Grand Rapids, Michigan, in August, bringing customers, partners and industry experts together to share ideas and best practices. Cavallo's Order Intelligence plans include expanding into four additional ERP systems and introducing new AI-powered customer insights. The company's SalesPad platform will also continue to see advancements, with inventory management improvements, improved support for eCommerce, and a soon-to-be-announced cloud migration capability.

Cavallo is a leading innovator in Order Intelligence. Its AI-powered Order Intelligence Platform empowers distributors, manufacturers, and product-centric brands to unlock hidden profit potential within high-volume orders. For more information about Cavallo, please visit www.cavallo.com .

