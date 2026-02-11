Cavallo Recognized by Sprinterra for Strong Integration with Acumatica ERP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica development and service provider Sprinterra has recognized Cavallo, the leader in AI-powered Profit Maximization, for its strong integration with Acumatica – reinforcing Cavallo's role as a trusted solution within the Acumatica ecosystem.

The recognition reflects Cavallo's investment in solutions that align with how distributors operate: leveraging ERP data without adding complexity, silos, or manual workarounds. By integrating with Acumatica, Cavallo helps distributors extend the value of their ERP with actionable insights around profitability, customer behavior, and sales execution.

"As distributors modernize their ERP environments, they expect connected systems that work together," said Mike Biwer, CEO of Cavallo. "Our integration with Acumatica is designed to function as an extension of the platform, ensuring it is both dependable and practical. This recognition validates our mission to help distributors use their data to drive better day-to-day decision-making."

Distributors using Acumatica rely on visibility across finance, operations, and sales. Cavallo's integration builds on that by making it easier to:

Analyze profitability and customer performance using ERP-trusted data

Act on profitability and customer insight without disrupting core operational workflows

Align sales and leadership teams around a single source of truth

Cavallo's integration supports faster adoption for distribution teams without complex customization or heavy IT involvement. Distributors can layer customer intelligence and profit optimization on top of Acumatica while maintaining reliability and control.

"Successful integrations respect how distributors run their businesses," said Alex Mishkur, Head of Acumatica Practice at Sprinterra. "Cavallo's approach to working with Acumatica data helps customers extend the value of the ERP without unnecessary complexity."

About Cavallo

Cavallo is a leader in AI-driven Profit Maximization. Its platform integrates with top ERP systems to ensure flawless orders and deliver actionable insights to optimize revenue streams for distributors, manufacturers, and product-centric brands. Its real-time analytics and advanced workflows also help businesses enhance customer retention and align sales and marketing initiatives. Cavallo's mission is to help customers to maximize profits at scale. For more information, visit https://www.cavallo.com/acumatica

About Sprinterra

Sprinterra is an Acumatica ISV and development service provider, recognized with Acumatica's Development Excellence Award.

