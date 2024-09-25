Cavallo SVP Zach Wetta to Share Insights on How to Eliminate Profit Defects at Community Summit North America

Cavallo's Order Intelligence software ensures every order delivers maximum profitability

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavallo , a leader in Order Intelligence, today announced its continued support and participation at the upcoming Community Summit North America. The event is the largest independent gathering for Microsoft business applications users, partners, and ISVs. This year's event will be held in San Antonio, Texas, from October 13 to 17, 2024.

Cavallo SVP Zach Wetta will share insights during a speaking session titled "Eliminate Profit Defects: How AI Can Double Margin on Every Order" on Wednesday, October 16, at 10:30 a.m. Wetta will outline practical strategies to discover hidden profits and enhance order management efficiencies for product-centric brands, growth-minded business owners, and financial leaders.

For complete information on the Community Summit and Wetta's speaking session, please visit https://www.summitna.com/ .

In his session, Wetta will explore how AI can revolutionize order processing by identifying low-margin discrepancies, reducing manual errors by 90% and cutting order processing times by 80%. Attendees will learn steps to streamline operations, process up to seven times more orders without additional staff, and leverage GP, BC, and F&O metrics to uncover a 2-10x increase in pre-tax profit. This session offers invaluable insights for attendees looking to maximize profitability and operational efficiency through advanced AI solutions.

As a Platinum Sponsor, Cavallo will showcase its state-of-the-art Order Intelligence platform at booth #824, with live demonstrations on how the platform transforms the way businesses handle complex order management processes. Cavallo's breakthrough software utilizes AI to scan thousands of orders in seconds, identifying and resolving low-margin issues before they escalate to ensure every order delivers maximum profitability.

Cavallo's commitment to the Microsoft Dynamics user community continues through its ongoing efforts to provide advanced tools and insights that help businesses eliminate margin leakage and improve order accuracy.

