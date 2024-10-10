Cavallo to Demonstrate Order Intelligence at Community Summit 2024 and New Integration with Microsoft Dynamics F&O

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavallo, the leader in Order Intelligence, today announced its continued support and innovation for the upcoming Community Summit North America 2024. Foremost, it will unveil its integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O. The integration, Cavallo for F&O, transforms order management by delivering real-time insights into margin leaks and providing strategic solutions to boost profitability.

As a Platinum Sponsor, Cavallo will showcase its Order Intelligence Platform at Booth #824. Attendees will see live demonstrations of how Cavallo's AI-powered platform quickly and easily identifies and resolves low-margin order issues. Cavallo is also offering attendees a chance to win a $250 Southwest Airlines gift card and their popular Cavallo t-shirts.

Cavallo leverages AI to help distributors, manufacturers, and product-centric brands unlock hidden profit potential within high-volume orders. Businesses can scan tens of thousands of in-flight quotes and orders within seconds and proactively identify and resolve low-margin issues. By addressing growing complexity and high order error rates, Cavallo customers reduce manual errors by 90%, cut order processing times by 80%, and realize a 2-10x increase in pre-tax profit.

By integrating with Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O, Cavallo expands its Microsoft ecosystem footprint and now supports Dynamics ERP users across the cloud with tailored analytics and insights. Customers can easily identify margin erosion, proactively manage churn risks, and implement corrective actions to reclaim lost profits.

In addition to Cavallo's long-standing support of the Microsoft community is its sponsorship of the PowerGP Online Party on Wednesday, October 16, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. As part of the Partner Solutions Showcase, Senior VP Zach Wetta will share insights for optimizing order processes in a session titled "Eliminate Profit Defects: How AI Can Double Margin on Every Order" on the same day at 10:30 a.m. in room 221A.

"Our mission is helping product-centric brands to deliver flawless orders and maximize profits," said Mike Biwer, Cavallo's CEO. "Our latest integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O is the next step to bring innovation and leadership to advance ERP and order management profitability. We look forward to showcasing how our AI-driven solution unlocks hidden profits and drives bottom-line growth."

Join Cavallo at the Community Summit North America 2024 to experience firsthand how Order Intelligence is redefining order management.

For more information and to register for the event, visit www.cavallo.com/community-summit-2024-registration

About Cavallo

Cavallo is a leading innovator in Order Intelligence. Its AI-powered Order Intelligence Platform empowers distributors, manufacturers, and product-centric brands to unlock hidden profit potential within high-volume orders. For more information about Cavallo, please visit www.cavallo.com.

