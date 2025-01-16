Cavallo to Showcase How Order Intelligence Increases Profits at Acumatica Summit 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavallo, a leader in AI-powered Order Intelligence solutions, today announced it is participating in Acumatica Summit 2025 as a Gold Sponsor. The event will take place January 26-29 at the Wynn Las Vegas. Cavallo, Booth #113, will provide attendees with an inside look into its Order Intelligence platform, which empowers distributors and manufacturers to deliver flawless orders to drive profitability.

Having announced its integration with Acumatica in November 2024, Cavallo is committed to supporting the vibrant Acumatica community with its new advancements in Order Intelligence innovation. These include improved real-time insights and enhanced customer analytics that are powered by machine learning to drive customer retention and increase long-term profitability.

Cavallo is also a new member of acu-connect–a community of Acumatica users, experts, and partners–and looks forward to participating in the acu-connect Passport Game at Acumatica Summit 2025.

Cavallo Order Intelligence leverages AI and purpose-built analytics to help distributors, manufacturers, and product-centric brands unlock hidden profits and optimize their entire order lifecycle. Businesses can scan tens of thousands of in-flight quotes and orders within seconds and proactively identify and resolve low-margin issues. By addressing growing complexity and high order error rates, Cavallo customers reduce manual errors by 90%, cut order processing times by 80%, and realize a 2-10x increase in pre-tax profit.

"Our mission is to deliver breakthrough profitability to distributors and manufacturers using leading ERP systems like Acumatica," said Mike Biwer, CEO of Cavallo. "Our new partnership with Acumatica is based on collaboration and innovation to help businesses unlock hidden profits, improve customer retention, and take complete control of their order processes."

Attendees visiting Booth #113 can see demonstrations of Cavallo's order-centric approach and enhanced analytics to ensure customer satisfaction and profitability. Cavallo's Order Intelligence integration with Acumatica empowers distributors with a purpose-built solution that is easy to implement and proven to deliver benefits from day one. Only Cavallo helps customers tap the power of flawless orders to improve efficiency and accuracy, identify purchasing trends, and mitigate risks to boost profits.

Cavallo is a leading innovator in Order Intelligence, offering AI-powered solutions that optimize order processes, eliminate inefficiencies, and drive profitability at scale. Purpose-built for distributors, manufacturers, and product-centric brands, it powers businesses to integrate with leading ERP systems seamlessly. For more information, visit www.cavallo.com.

