Cave Pets™ Evolves Pet Nutrition to The Next Level with First and Only Regenerative Organic Certified® Supplements

Newly launched Chomps, Treats, and Blend Powders Designed to Help Pets Reach Optimal Health and Heal the Planet

SARASOTA, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cave Pets™ , a new omni-channel pet nutrition brand dedicated to improving the lives of pets while healing the planet, announced the launch of premium supplements designed to enhance the overall health of dogs at any stage of life. As the first and only pet nutrition brand with a selection of Regenerative Organic Certified® products, Cave Pets is believed to be the only pet brand in the world sourcing ingredients and manufacturing pet supplements on more than 4,000 acres of vertically integrated, ROC™ farmland in Tennessee and Missouri.

"There is an increasing need for transparency and accountability in pet food and pet nutrition production," said Cave Pets co-founder Jason Dewberry, a natural products industry veteran. "Our Regenerative Organic Certified® status is groundbreaking because it substantiates our mission of evolving pet nutrition while reversing negative impacts in the environment. It also ensures Cave Pets is meeting the highest standards in the world for soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness."

Elizabeth Whitlow, Communications Director of Regenerative Organic Alliance , said the organization is pleased that Cave Pets took an important step by completing the certification process.

"Cave Pets is setting the standard for other brands in the pet nutrition space," said Whitlow. "We imagine a world in which farmers, brands, policymakers, educators, researchers, and individuals come together to create a healthy food system that respects land, animals, empowers people, and restores communities and ecosystems through regenerative farming,"

Inspired by the age-old wisdom of primal nutrition that bridges ancestral diets with the needs of today's modern pets, Cave Pets is making history's most powerful superfoods available to pets on a daily basis. The product launch includes Chomps + Treats, Blend Powders, and Mushroom Powders formulated with clinically studied, whole food nutrients to help pets thrive at any age. Formulated with novel ingredients such as Turkey Tail, Lion's Mane, Reishi mushrooms, probiotics, turmeric, beets, and proprietary blends, the supplements support a healthy immune system, a healthy microbiome, and healthy joints. Available for purchase at www.cavepets.com , and Amazon , the supplements will also be available at specialty retailers and natural grocers later this year. The supplements include:

Super Chomp Treats Liver + Beet

Super Chomp Tablets Multi Glandular + Turmeric

Super Chomp Tablets Multi Glandular + Hemp

Super Chomp Tablets Multi Glandular + Probiotics

Super Blend Powder Multi Glandular + Turmeric

Super Blend Powder Multi Glandular + Hemp

Mushroom Powder Turkey Tail + Probiotics

Mushroom Powder Reishi + Probiotics

Mushroom Powder Multi-Shroom + Probiotics

Mushroom Powder Lion's Mane + Probiotics

"We're excited to bring these innovative, life-changing supplements to pet parents who want the best nutrition to help their pets thrive," said Dewberry. "With mix-in powders that can easily be added to food as well as flavorful tablets and treats, Cave Pets supplements fill nutritional gaps to nourish puppies, adults, and senior dogs so pets can achieve optimal health and live their best lives."

ABOUT CAVE PETS™

Cave Pets™ was launched to provide all pets with clinically studied superfoods and glandular ingredients while adhering to regenerative organic farming practices to heal the planet. Backed by modern science, Cave Pets offers whole food functional nutrition to meet the daily needs of pets with a full supplement lineup of easy-to-feed treats, tablets, and powders. The company dedicates 1% of all revenue to regenerative agriculture, nutrition, and climate health. For more information, visit www.cavepets.com

ABOUT REGENERATIVE ORGANIC CERTIFIED®

Regenerative Organic Certified® is a revolutionary certification for food, textiles, and personal care ingredients. Regenerative Organic Certified® farms and products meet the highest standards in the world for soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker fairness. ROC™ is overseen by the non-profit Regenerative Organic Alliance. For more information, visit www.regenorganic.org

