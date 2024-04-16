Cave Pets™ Is Pioneering Regenerative Organic Certified® As the First and Only ROC™ Pet Nutrition Brand in the Industry

SARASOTA, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cave Pets , the newly launched pet nutrition brand with clinically-studied superfoods formulated to improve the health of pets and heal the planet, announced it has been designated as Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) from the Regenerative Organic Alliance. Cave Pets co-founder Jason Dewberry said the certification is significant because it ensures the brand is meeting the highest standards in the world for soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker fairness.

Cave Pets recently launched its line of premium supplements to make history's most powerful superfoods available to pets on a daily basis. The product launch includes Chomps + Treats, Blend Powders, and Regenerative Organic Certified® Mushroom Powders with clinically studied, whole food nutrients to help pets thrive at any age. Cave Pets is in a unique position as possibly the only pet brand in the world that is vertically integrated, sources ingredients, and manufactures supplements on more than 4,000 acres of Regenerative Organic Certified® farmland in Tennessee and Missouri.

"We recognized the need for transparency and accountability in pet food production," said Dewberry. "It's not common knowledge that there is an 'ecological pawprint' associated with producing pet food. We believe it is our responsibility to our pets to be good stewards of the land and replenish the soil that produces the food we eat. Our goals include rebuilding topsoil, increasing carbon capture, and growing food in the most sustainable way possible to transform the health of pets and the planet."

The Regenerative Organic Certified® standard was launched by Patagonia, Dr. Bronner's, and the Rodale Institute in 2019 to set the world's highest bar for the way food and fiber are grown. The certification builds on existing organic standards in agriculture as well as requirements for healthy soil and farmworker and animal welfare practices. The organization certifies farms, ranches, and grower groups, and licenses companies who use ROC™ ingredients in their products. In addition, the standard assures consumers their purchase of Regenerative Organic Certified® products makes a positive impact at every level: environmental, ethical, and social. To earn certification, farmers and brands must first be USDA Organic Certified.

"We are pleased that Cave Pets has joined more than 100 brands in recognizing the critical need for regenerative organic agriculture," said Elizabeth Whitlow, Executive Director of Regenerative Organic Alliance. "This is a massive step forward for the pet nutrition industry, and our expectation is that other brands in the category will follow suit by taking the steps to become Regenerative Organic Certified."

Dewberry added that early reviews from customers and retailers have been positive.

"We're spreading the message that Cave Pets is in a unique position as possibly the only pet brand in the world that is vertically integrated, sources ingredients, and manufactures supplements on more than 4,000 acres of Regenerative Organic Certified® farmland in Tennessee and Missouri," he said. "By adding ROC™ to our organic certification, we are elevating industry standards by leading the pet category into the regenerative farming space. Dewberry added. "We have a huge opportunity to impact pet food production practices in a positive way that will improve the health of millions of pets while also healing the planet."

ABOUT CAVE PETS™

Cave Pets™ was launched to provide all pets with clinically studied superfoods and primitive nutrients while adhering to regenerative organic farming practices to heal the planet. Backed by modern science, Cave Pets offers functional nutrition to meet the daily needs of pets with a full supplement lineup of easy-to-feed treats, tablets, and powders. The company dedicates 1% of all revenue to regenerative agriculture, nutrition, and climate health. For more information, visit www.cavepets.com

ABOUT REGENERATIVE ORGANIC CERTIFIED®

Regenerative Organic Certified® is a revolutionary certification for food, textiles, and personal care ingredients. Regenerative Organic Certified® farms and products meet the highest standards in the world for soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker fairness. ROC™ is overseen by the non-profit Regenerative Organic Alliance. For more information, visit www.regenorganic.org.

