HELSINKI, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion to continue as Kemijoki Oy's operation and maintenance partner at 18 hydropower plants in Finland

Kemijoki Oy has chosen Caverion as its service provider for the Kemijoki and Lieksanjoki hydropower plants to ensure continuous operation and daily maintenance of the plants. The partnership covers 18 hydropower plants. Hydropower is an emission-free and renewable form of energy.

"We decided to continue our agreement with Caverion as we have been pleased with them as our partner, especially with their safety work and the development of digital solutions," says Jarkko Virtanen, Vice President, Electrical and Machinery Technology, Kemijoki Oy.

"Our strong and long-standing partnership continues at Kemijoki hydropower plants - based on the continuous and active development of operations. Together, we develop solutions that enhance the plants' production efficiency and ensure continuous operation," says Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry division.

For more information, please contact: Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry, [email protected]

