Caverion to equip a new hospital in Germany - a project of EUR 50 million

HELSINKI, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion won a multi-stage EU-wide public tendering process by a German hospital alliance, Klinikverbund Südwest. Caverion will be responsible for the installation of refrigeration, heating and sanitation systems to a new hospital in southwestern Germany.

The new hospital has an ideal location on a former airfield between the cities of Sindelfingen and Böblingen. Thanks to optimal use of space, the central five-storey building will have a gross floor area of 112,000 m², providing room for around 700 general care patient beds, 13 operating theatres, all relevant functional units and a separate technical floor. The newly built hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art building technology to ensure energy efficiency.

"Caverion has extensive experience both in handling projects as technical general contractor and in delivering technical solutions with large volumes for hospitals, office buildings, industrial plants and airports. For our customers, we are an experienced partner for technically demanding projects. We are very pleased that the Klinikverbund Südwest has placed its trust in us," explains Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion Germany division.

For more information, please contact: Barbara Gehrmann, Marketing and Communication, Caverion Germany, +49 991 3104 287, [email protected]

