CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund Surpasses $100 million in First 5 months

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments, one of the top 180 allocators to private equity worldwide¹, is pleased to announce its Strategic Opportunities Fund ("the Fund") has surpassed over $100 million in managed assets in the first 5 months. The Fund outperformed its benchmark and returned 8.50%² (net of expenses) since its inception on March 1st, 2024.

CAZ's Strategic Opportunities Fund seeks to eliminate many of alternative investing's barriers to entry by giving accredited investors access to a broad portfolio of public and private investments with a low minimum ($25,000). This combination of features has attracted both individual investors and independent wealth managers looking for a differentiated solution for their clients.

"Our early success and growth of the Strategic Opportunities Fund can be attributed to its exposure across a wide variety of noncorrelated public and private market assets," said Christopher Zook, founder and chief investment officer of CAZ Investments. "We will continue to strive to be best in class among our peers, placing our personal capital shoulder to shoulder with our investors. And through our focused Research Team, strong industry relationships and extensive private market experience, we look forward to building on our market-leading positions in GP stakes, buyouts, venture capital, private credit, real estate, energy, and healthcare investments."

The Strategic Opportunities Fund aims to achieve a well-balanced portfolio by allocating capital across a broad range of strategies spanning private equity, credit, venture capital, and secondaries primarily though co-investments, investment in primary funds, and direct investments. The Fund provides access to top tier opportunities across private equity, private credit, real assets, venture capital and more, as well as diversification across all major investments, including GP stakes, disruptive technology, healthcare, professional sports and more. This strategic focus on private markets enables the Fund to offer a level of diversification beyond what traditional public investments like stocks and bonds can provide.

Over the last decade, CAZ has committed approximately $7 billion to private market investments, becoming one of the largest allocators to private equity in the world. With CAZ's strong foundation as a top global allocator to private equity and its substantial buying power, the CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund represents a significant step towards providing sophisticated investors with more inclusive access to high-quality private market investments.

The CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund is a registered vehicle (also referred to as a tender offer fund), that aims to provide long term less volatile returns using growth-oriented private equity investments and yield-generating private credit investments across various market segments, geographies, industries. The balance of the Fund includes a diverse set of liquid assets and credit solutions while also providing growth potential and additional portfolio income.

CAZ Investments is a Houston-based asset management firm with a focus on sourcing complex, thematic opportunities for its own proprietary investment and for its global network of investors. CAZ has a 23-year track record of curating attractive opportunities spanning short sub-prime, disruptive technology, midstream energy, medical royalties, private credit, and GP Stake investments. CAZ has quickly established itself as one of the world's largest investors in GP stakes as well as a top 180 allocator to Private Equity worldwide¹. www.cazinvestments.com

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund(s) before investing. The prospectus {and, if available, the summary prospectus,} contains this and other information about the Fund(s) and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained at (855) 886-2307 or www.cazstrategicopportunitiesfund.com. The CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. CAZ Investment Registered Adviser, LLC is not affiliated with "Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC."

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The value of the fund's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. The Fund is newly formed and has limited operating history. Shareholders should not expect to be able to sell their Shares regardless of how the Fund performs. An investment in the Fund is considered illiquid. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it is permitted to invest a greater portion of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a "diversified" fund. For this reason, the Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer than a fund that invests more widely. The Fund may also be subject to greater market fluctuation and price volatility than a more broadly diversified fund. Please refer to the fund's prospectus for these and other important risk considerations.

Definitions: General Partner Stakes: Minority equity interests in the management companies of established private market alternative asset managers, typically a fund manager; Venture Capital: Capital invested, typically a new or expanding business

