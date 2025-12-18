CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund surpasses $500 million, converts to simplified interval fund, secures approval on major custodial platforms

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CAZ Investments ("CAZ"), one of the world's 120 largest private equity allocators with $10.3 billion in assets under management and a global network of over 8,600 investors across 50 states and 41 countries, today announced the CAZ Strategic Opportunities fund has now surpassed $500 million in assets.

CAZ has also strategically converted the fund from a tender offer structure to an interval fund structure, available to both accredited and non-accredited investors. By converting to an interval fund, investors also benefit from lower minimums ($2,500), daily subscriptions with no subscription document required, quarterly liquidity, no performance fees (mgmt. fee only), and 1099 Tax Reporting. The CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund is available on major custodial platforms such as Schwab, Fidelity, CAIS, Pershing and others. The fund has generated a 14.75% annualized return (net of fees) since its inception on 3/1/2024, and a 15.89% return over the last 12 months (as of 10/31/2025).

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance information current to the most recent month-end, please call toll-free 713-403-8250. The Adjusted Expense Ratio is 1.00%. The Adviser has contractually agreed to waive fees or reimburse expenses to limit total annual fund operating expenses (excluding management fees, Rule 12b-1 distribution and service fees, acquired fund fees and expenses, interest expenses, and certain extraordinary expenses) to no more than 1.00% of the Fund's average monthly net assets (the "Expense Cap"). The gross expense ratio for class I is 3.02%. The Adviser may recoup waived fees, reimbursed expenses or directly paid expenses if (i) the waived fees, reimbursed expenses or directly paid expenses have fallen to a level below the Expense Cap and (ii) the reimbursement amount does not raise the level of waived fees, reimbursed expenses or directly paid expenses in the month the reimbursement is being made to a level that exceeds the Expense Cap applicable at that time. These contractual arrangements will remain in effect until January 9, 2027 unless the Fund's Board of Trustees approves their earlier termination.

"We are very pleased with the response from the wealth management industry. Our shift to an interval fund should now allow them to include the fund in portfolio models and retirement plans. Our rapid growth, surpassing the half a billion-dollar threshold, proves that the industry is hungry for simplified access to a portfolio of private market investments while still maintaining their right to scheduled liquidity." said Christopher Zook, founder and Chief Investment Officer of CAZ Investments.

More about the Fund

The CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund is structured as a registered interval fund and aims to provide long-term, less fluctuating returns by investing a significant portion of its assets in growth oriented private equity investments and private credit investments across various market segments, geographies, and industries. The balance of the fund includes a diverse set of liquid assets and credit solutions to target greater liquidity for the fund while also providing growth potential and additional prospective portfolio income.

About CAZ Investments

CAZ Investments is a Houston-based alternative investments firm that thematically curates unique and exclusive opportunities for its global network of investors. Founded in 2001, CAZ has grown to become one of the top 120 allocators to Private Equity worldwide. With more than $10 billion in assets currently deployed, CAZ has partnered with its network to provide exposure to asset classes such as GP Stakes, Professional Sports Ownership, Disruptive Technology, Energy, Real Estate and more.

The CAZ global network consists of over 8,300 investors in all 50 states and 41 countries. The group includes more than 500+ wealth management firms and investment advisors, in addition to family offices and institutional investors, who value the innovative and differentiated opportunities that CAZ develops.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund(s) before investing. The prospectus {and, if available, the summary prospectus,} contains this and other information about the Fund(s) and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained at 713-403-8250 or www.cazstrategicopportunitiesfund.com. The CAZ Strategic Opportunities Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. CAZ Investments is not affiliated with Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC.

Risk Considerations: Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The value of the fund's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. The Fund is newly formed and has limited operating history.

Shareholders should not expect to be able to sell their Shares regardless of how the Fund performs. An investment in the Fund is considered illiquid. The Fund's Board of Trustees has complete discretion to determine whether the Fund will engage in any share repurchase, and if so, the terms of such repurchase. No assurances can be given that the Fund will engage in a share repurchase in any given quarter and, in any case, repurchases will not begin until fifth full calendar quarter after the Fund has commenced operations.

The Fund's distributions may be funded from unlimited amounts of offering proceeds or borrowings, which may constitute a return of capital and reduce the amount of capital available to the Fund for investment. Any capital returned to shareholders through distributions will be distributed after payment of fees and expenses. A return of capital to shareholders is a return of a portion of their original investment in the Fund, thereby reducing the tax basis of their investment. As a result of such reduction in tax basis, shareholders may be subject to tax in connection with the sale of Fund Shares, even if such Shares are sold at a loss relative to the shareholder's original investment.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means it is permitted to invest a greater portion of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a "diversified" fund. For this reason, the Fund may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an individual issuer than a fund that invests more widely. The Fund may also be subject to greater market fluctuation and price volatility than a more broadly diversified fund. Please refer to the fund's prospectus for these and other important risk considerations.

