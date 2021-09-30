CB2 Reunites with Kravitz Design to Unveil a Globally Inspired Collection

"Our first collaboration with Kravitz Design was really a turning point; the synergies of the Kravitz Design team and CB2 have been aligned for years," said CB2 President Ryan Turf. "For this collection, the blend of African warmth and Parisian chic all felt so natural. Together we've found a new openness to take more risks in pattern, materials and scale, while still holding true to our collective vision of making great design accessible."

An unapologetically global point of view, inspired by Lenny Kravitz's travel and homes, the collection exudes liveable luxury and unparalleled craftsmanship including:

Lighting: Mixing natural materials on lamp shades with reactive glazes that add an artisanal and hand-crafted touch to the design, the rattan lighting pieces standout for both scale and warmth.





"Home should be a place where you feel like yourself and your spirit is comfortable," said Lenny Kravitz, founder of Kravitz Design. "The new collection is based on a mélange of places, things and people that I have encountered through my travels, which is evident in the design elements of the new pieces. CB2 and Kravitz Design have both grown as companies, becoming more adept at designing and editing. This new assortment reflects that elevated aesthetic, focusing on quality, craftsmanship and high-design."

The new CB2 x Kravitz Design collection includes more than 70 new products. Highlights include:

Paseo Carved Wood Credenza: Made with FSC certified white oak, the paseo carved wood Credenza is stained with carbon black, white, and dark walnut. The pattern on the doors is a bold statement for any room.





ishes with a simple silhouette to form the perfect seat. Made of oak wood in a dark walnut finish, the seat has light wire brushing and sits on top of brass toned cast aluminum legs and a footrest.

The collection is now available exclusively at cb2.com . Products span furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, decor, and bath and range in price from $7.95-$2,399.

About CB2

CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today's modern consumer by offering high quality, sophisticated design at an approachable price. The brand is today's destination for timeless yet edgy home collections, creating furniture and decor to inspire creativity and celebrate individuality with an eclectic mix of products and decorating ideas. In addition to being a leader in online retail, CB2 is expanding its physical footprint and currently has 20 locations across the U.S and Canada. CB2 is part of Crate and Barrel Holdings, which is owned by The Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit cb2.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Kravitz Design

Kravitz Design, Inc. is a creative studio founded by Renaissance man and legendary music icon Lenny Kravitz.

With a modern sensibility and a focus on creating environments and products the work of Kravitz Design conveys a soulfulness through a natural, relaxed sense of style. The studio has executed a variety of projects globally working with some of the world's most renowned brands such as Steinway & Sons, Pepsi, Leica, Dom Perignon, SBE, Fred Segal, Rocky Mountain Hardware and CB2. Kravitz Design is currently working on a number of residential and commercial projects slated for completion in 2022. www.kravitzdesign.com @kravitz_design

