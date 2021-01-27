CB2 Unveils Next in Design Report, Forecasting Interior Trends for 2021

Despite the challenges faced last year, 2021 is a whole new mood, driven by the following trends:

The Iconic Self : 2021 is a year focused on unapologetic self-expression. From bold statement pieces, large furniture and oversized decor, to a fresh love of vintage, these trends will be positively ushering us into a new era of design, with 64% of interior designers surveyed planning to incorporate bold statements into their 2021 designs.

Home 2.0 : Our homes wore many hats last year—teaching us that our space has the potential to be so much more. Say hello to more permanent home updates in 2021 , including a re-dedication of the dining room and a shift to the not-so-open concept. Outdoor living has also become a more permanent extension of home, with outdoor furniture now being treated with the same level of integrity as indoor furniture.

Optimism Is In : Maximum style is securing its footing in the design world for 2021, with layering and pattern mixing making its way from the runway to the home this year. Additionally, a major shift from calming neutrals to a more cheerful and energetic design language is a whole vibe this year, with 62% of designers surveyed predicting uplifting, mineral-inspired hues to be the colors of choice this year.

The Age of Aquarius: Saturn and Jupiter's new alignment moves us from a conservative energy into a more innovative, forward-thinking one. Where interiors are concerned, a renewed focus on sustainable design and the use of natural materials will take further precedent, with over half of designers surveyed saying stone will be the star material of this year, followed by cast metal.

"2020 renewed the importance of interiors and our passion for providing elevated pieces that energize, uplift and reflect our customer's unique style," said Ryan Turf, President of CB2. "Our first-ever Next In Design Report allows us to share our love of all things design, giving customers a glimpse into the ways our top buyers and designers are reimagining homes for 2021, and beyond."

Before we completely close the books on 2020, the report also reveals precisely how customers were feeling based on the most searched products, materials, and colors that led them to CB2.com. Key findings unveil that:

Searches for "sage" were up 60% - Letting us know that cleansing away the 2020 energy was a major move this past year.

Mirrors were the most searched product of 2020 - With over 4 million searches, it reminded us that 2020 may not have been our year for travel, but was a big year of reflection for all of us, and a crowd-pleasing accessory for the home.

Black and white colors were all the rave - As the most commonly searched colors, it's not surprising that "white desk" made up 29% of white color searches, a big spike since the pandemic and a chic way to WFH.

To explore the full CB2 Next in Design Report, visit catalogs.cb2.com/trend-report-2021.

Methodology

CB2 conducted its interior design survey between December 3 and December 6, 2020. Surveys were emailed to CB2's design trade program. This year's survey collected 900 total responses from interior designers across the United States.

