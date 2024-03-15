CBAK Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

DALIAN, China, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company") a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter of 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues from sales of batteries were $36.8 million , an increase of 30.9% from $28.1 million in the same period of 2022.

- Net revenues from batteries used in light electric vehicles were $1.4 million, a decrease of 69.5% from $4.5 million in the same period of 2022.



- Net revenues from batteries used in electric vehicles were $0.5 million, a decrease of 88.8% from $4.7 million in the same period of 2022.



- Net revenues from residential energy supply & uninterruptible supplies were $35.0 million, an increase of 84.3% from $19.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross margin for the battery business was 36.0%, an increase of 27.7 percentage points from 8.3% in the same period of 2022.





Net income from the battery business was $6.6 million , compared to a net loss of $6.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Full Year of 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues from sales of batteries were $133.0 million , an increase of 40.4% from $94.7 million in 2022.

- Net revenues from batteries used in light electric vehicles were $5.6 million, a decrease of 12.6% from $6.4 million in 2022.



- Net revenues from batteries used in electric vehicles were $2.9 million, a decrease of 38.6% from $4.7 million in 2022.



- Net revenues from residential energy supply & uninterruptible supplies were $124.5 million, an increase of 48.9% from $83.6 million in 2022.

Gross margin for the battery business was 23.8%, an increase of 14.9 percentage points from 8.9% in 2022.



Net income for the battery business was $13.4 million , compared to a net loss of $7.8 million in 2022.

Yunfei Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are delighted to announce a strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2023, concluding the year on a positive note. Our primary battery business sustained its growth trajectory from the previous quarter, supported by ongoing orders from key clients, including the Viessmann Group, one of Europe's largest battery manufacturers, Anker Innovations, NSURE Energy, PowerOAK (the parent company of BlueTTI), and Hello Tech (the parent company of Jackery). This steady influx of orders propelled a consistent increase in both sales and profits for our battery business. While economic challenges resulted in reduced orders and lower gross margins for our competitors, we experienced high product demand at our Dalian facilities, outpacing supply. In response, we secured a new facility in Shangqiu city, Henan province, China to address our clients' urgent needs. Notably, our battery business achieved a record-high gross margin last quarter. With our solid foundation across products and orders, enhanced visibility, and growing recognition in global markets, we are poised to expand our core businesses and attract more esteemed clients in the coming years to fuel our continued growth."

Jiewei Li, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board of the Company, added, "We closed the year with robust fourth quarter financial results from our battery business, achieving a 30.9% increase in net revenues and positive net income for the second consecutive quarter. As of December 31, 2023, our Dalian and Nanjing lithium production facilities had no outstanding secured bank loans. We believe that our solid fundamentals will continue to serve as a strong foundation for our business. Looking ahead to 2024, we are confident in our growth trajectory and project another year of net income for our battery business. We will share detailed net income guidance at an appropriate time."

Fourth Quarter of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues[1] were $56.2 million, representing an increase of 3.2% compared to $54.5 million in the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in revenue from the Company's battery business, partially offset by a decrease in sales from Hitrans, which was affected by the slowdown in the raw materials market.

Among these revenues, detailed revenues from our battery business are:

Battery Business

2022 Fourth Quarter



2023 Fourth Quarter



% Change YoY

Net Revenues ($)



28,133,129





36,830,478





30.9

Gross Profits ($)



2,320,001





13,243,436





470.8

Gross Margin



8.3 %



36.0 %



-

Net Income/(loss) ($)



-6,353,106





6,622,297





-

Net Revenues from Battery Business on Applications ($)























Electric Vehicles



4,674,703





524,543





-88.8

Light Electric Vehicles



4,508,699





1,377,369





-69.5

Residential Energy Supply & Uninterruptable supplies



18,947,555





34,928,566





84.3

Total



28,130,957





36,830,478





30.9





[1] Net revenues consist of the Company's self-operated battery business and Hitrans, which was acquired in 2021, an independently managed raw materials business. Hitrans had a strong client base and higher revenues at the time of acquisition. Following the acquisition, the Company maintained Hitrans' core management team and refrained from interfering in its day-to-day operations. The Company has no additional financial obligations to Hitrans, and its financial health will not significantly affect the financial standing of the Company's battery business, as it is only reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Cost of revenues was $43.5 million, representing a decrease of 14.2% from $50.7 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease in the cost of revenues corresponds to the Company's higher gross profit from the battery business.

Gross profit was $12.7 million, representing an increase of 235.3% from $3.8 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin was 22.6%, compared to 7.0% in the same period of 2022.

Total operating expenses were $18.6 million, representing an increase of 47.6% from $12.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Research and development expenses were $3.9 million , an increase of 48.4% from $2.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses were $2.1 million , compared with $-0.4 million in the same period of 2022.

General and administrative expenses were $4.5 million , an increase of 40.6% from $3.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Provision for doubtful accounts was $0.74 million , compared to $0.76 million in the same period of 2022.

Operating loss amounted to $5.9 million, compared to an operating loss of $8.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Finance income, net amounted to $0.6 million, compared to $0.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Change in fair value of warrants was nil, compared to $1.01 million in the same period of 2022. The change in fair value of the warrants liability is mainly due to the share price movement.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $4.8 million, compared to net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $10.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting the change in fair value of warrants) was $4.8 million, compared to a net loss of $11.7 million in the same period of 2022, mainly due to the weaker performance of Hitrans, which was affected by the slowdown in the raw materials market.

Full Year of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were $204.4 million, representing a decrease of 17.8% compared to $248.7 million in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in sales from Hitrans, which was affected by the slowdown in the raw materials market.

Among these revenues, detailed revenues from our battery business are:

Battery Business

2022



2023



% Change YoY

Net Revenues ($)



94,715,189





132,993,518





40.4

Gross Profits ($)



8,382,142





31,580,168





276.8

Gross Margin



8.9 %



23.8 %



-

Net Income (Loss) ($)



-7,768,248





13,369,180





-

Net Revenues from Battery Business on Applications ($)























Electric Vehicles



4,694,694





2,883,385





-38.6

Light Electric Vehicles



6,415,277





5,607,435





-12.6

Residential Energy Supply & Uninterruptable supplies



83,603,046





124,502,698





48.9

Total



94,713,017





132,993,518





40.4



Cost of revenues was $172.7 million, representing a decrease of 25.1% from $230.6 million in 2022. The decrease in the cost of revenues was in line with the decrease of net revenues.

Gross profit was $31.7 million, representing an increase of 75.3% from $18.1 million in 2022. Gross margin was 15.5%, compared to 7.3% in 2022.

Total operating expenses were $39.0 million, representing an increase of 31.2% from $29.6 million in 2022.

Research and development expenses were $11.9 million , an increase of 12.2% from $10.6 million in 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses were $4.9 million , an increase of 144.2% from $2.0 million in 2022.

General and administrative expenses were $13.8 million , an increase of 41.6% from $9.7 million in 2022.

Provision for expected credit losses was $1.0 million , compared to $0.8 million in 2022.

Operating loss amounted to $7.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $11.5 million in 2022.

Finance income, net amounted to $0.4 million, compared to $0.5 million in 2022.

Change in fair value of warrants was $0.1 million, compared to $5.7 million in 2022. The change in fair value of the warrants liability is mainly due to the share price movement.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $2.5 million, compared to net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $9.5 million in 2022.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy (after deducting the change in fair value of warrants) was $2.6 million, compared to a net loss of $15.2 million in 2022, mainly due to the weaker performance of Hitrans, which was affected by the slowdown in the raw materials market.

Basic and diluted loss per share were both $0.03, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.11 in 2022.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only estimates or predictions of future events based on information currently available to our management and management's current beliefs about the potential outcome of future events. Whether these future events will occur as management anticipates, whether we will achieve our business objectives, and whether our revenues, operating results, or financial condition will improve in future periods are subject to numerous risks. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: significant legal and operational risks associated with having substantially all of our business operations in China, that the Chinese government may exercise significant oversight and discretion over the conduct of our business and may intervene in or influence our operations at any time, which could result in a material change in our operations and/or the value of our securities or could significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to offer or continue to offer securities to investors and could cause the value of such securities to significantly decline or be worthless, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic or other health epidemics, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to meet its contractual obligations, the uncertain markets for the Company's products and business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of our products and solutions that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. You should read these factors and the other cautionary statements made in this press release. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2022 and 2023

(In US$ except for number of shares)













December 31,

2022





December 31,

2023



Assets



















Current assets



















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 6,519,212



$ 4,643,267

Pledged deposits







30,836,864





54,179,549

Trade and bills receivable, net







27,413,575





28,653,047

Inventories







49,446,291





33,413,422

Prepayments and other receivables







5,915,080





7,459,254

Receivables from former subsidiary







5,518,052





74,946

Income tax recoverable







57,934





-

Total current assets







125,707,008





128,423,485























Property, plant and equipment, net







90,004,527





91,628,832

Construction in progress







9,954,202





37,797,862

Long-term investments, net







945,237





2,565,005

Prepaid land use rights







12,361,163





11,712,704

Intangible assets, net







1,309,058





841,360

Deposit paid for acquisition of long-term investments







-





7,101,492

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net







1,264,560





1,084,520

Deferred tax assets, net







2,486,979





-

Total assets





$ 244,032,734



$ 281,155,260























Liabilities



















Current liabilities



















Trade and bills payable





$ 67,491,435





82,429,575

Short-term bank borrowings







14,907,875





32,587,676

Other short-term loans







689,096





339,552

Accrued expenses and other payables







25,605,661





41,992,540

Payable to a former subsidiary, net







358,067





411,111

Deferred government grants, current







1,299,715





375,375

Product warranty provisions







26,215





23,870

Warrants liability







136,000





-

Operating lease liability, current







575,496





691,992

Finance lease liability, current







844,297





1,643,864























Total current liabilities







111,933,857





160,495,555























Deferred government grants, non-current







5,577,020





6,203,488

Product warranty provisions







450,613





522,574

Operating lease liability, non-current







607,222





475,302

Accrued expenses and other payables, non-current







1,085,525





-

Total liabilities







119,654,237





167,696,919























Commitments and contingencies









































Shareholders' equity



















Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized; 89,135,064

issued and 88,990,858 outstanding as of December 31, 2022; and

90,063,396 issued and 89,919,190 outstanding as of December 31,

2023







89,135





90,063

Donated shares







14,101,689





14,101,689

Additional paid-in capital







246,240,998





247,465,817

Statutory reserves







1,230,511





1,230,511

Accumulated deficit







(131,946,705)





(134,395,762)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(8,153,644)





(11,601,403)











121,561,984





116,890,915























Less: Treasury shares







(4,066,610)





(4,066,610)























Total shareholders' equity







117,495,374





112,824,305

Non-controlling interests







6,883,123





634,036

Total equity







124,378,497





113,458,341























Total liabilities and shareholder's equity





$ 244,032,734



$ 281,155,260



CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 (In US$ except for number of shares)

















Year ended



Year ended









December 31,

2022



December 31,

2023

Net revenues





$ 248,725,485



$ 204,438,365

Cost of revenues







(230,630,161)





(172,714,042)

Gross profit







18,095,324





31,724,323

Operating expenses:



















Research and development expenses







(10,635,486)





(11,928,070)

Sales and marketing expenses







(2,007,812)





(4,903,926)

General and administrative expenses







(9,737,711)





(13,789,108)

Impairment charge on long-lived assets







(4,831,708)





(7,070,236)

Impairment charge on goodwill







(1,556,078)





-

Provision for expected credit losses and bad debts written off







(831,132)





(1,284,795)

Total operating expenses







(29,599,927)





(38,976,135)

Operating loss







(11,504,603)





(7,251,812)

Finance income, net







491,060





432,900

Other (expenses) income, net







(7,252,475)





3,023,238

Impairment charges on equity investee







-





(2,366,080)

Share of loss of equity investee







-





(27,428)

Changes in fair value of warrants liability







5,710,000





136,000

Loss before income tax







(12,556,018)





(6,053,182)

Income tax credit (expenses), net







1,228,207





(2,486,145)

Net loss







(11,327,811)





(8,539,327)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests







1,879,365





7,522,337

Net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.





$ (9,448,446)



$ (1,016,990)























Net loss







(11,327,811)





(8,539,327)

Other comprehensive loss



















– Foreign currency translation adjustment







(11,189,175)





(3,606,576)

Comprehensive loss







(22,516,986)





(12,145,903)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests







2,425,879





7,759,779

Comprehensive loss attributable to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.





$ (20,091,107)



$ (4,386,124)























Loss per share



















– Basic





$ (0.11)



$ (0.03)

– Diluted





$ (0.11)



$ (0.03)























Weighted average number of shares of common stock:



















– Basic







88,927,671





89,252,085

– Diluted







88,927,671





89,252,085



SOURCE CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.